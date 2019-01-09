IRI Unveils Campaign Conversion Feed to Power In-flight Programmatic Campaign Optimization

|By Business Wire
|
January 9, 2019 11:12 AM EST
IRI®, a global leader in innovative solutions and services for consumer, retail and media companies, today announced IRI Campaign Conversion Feed, a solution that links Demand Side Platforms (DSPs) with IRI’s industry-leading, purchase-based audience data assets to allow CPG manufacturers and retailers to optimize their programmatic advertising campaigns while they are in-flight. DSPs that integrate IRI’s 100 percent deterministic verified audiences and real-time purchase data into their platforms through the Campaign Conversion Feed enable CPG advertisers to measure which online advertisements are most effective in driving offline sales, and optimize their campaigns accordingly.
“Most advertisers today rely on proxy metrics like click-through rate and video completion rate or the behavior of smaller panels to optimize their programmatic campaigns,” said Nishat Mehta, president of the IRI Media Center of Excellence. “This common practice gives you a rough estimate of conversions and falsely assumes that a consumer’s engagement with an ad converts them into a customer, neither of which is an efficient way to optimize your campaign. IRI’s Campaign Conversion Feed seamlessly delivers 100 percent deterministic audiences at significant scale based on real-time, purchase-based data to DSPs. Incorporating this rich data ensures a CPG manufacturer’s or retailer’s programmatic campaigns can be optimized in-flight to serve the brand’s ultimate marketing goal – sales growth.”
Each week, IRI’s Campaign Conversion Feed supplies partnering DSPs with de-identified CPG purchase data on households that purchased the advertised product over the past seven days. Leveraging IRI’s extensive set of purchase-based audience data, the solution measures which digital advertisements have most effectively converted consumers to in-store sales, and integrates that data into the DSP’s buying algorithm, allowing advertisers to react and rebalance their campaigns for optimal return on advertising spend (ROAS).
Amobee and LoopMe, among other leading DSPs, have already integrated IRI’s Campaign Conversion Feed into their solutions, offering a clear competitive advantage to the CPG retailers and manufacturers that automate ad buying on their platforms.
Mehta continued, “Partnerships with leading providers like Amobee and LoopMe allow clients to benefit from the complementary strengths of IRI and partners across the ad-tech ecosystem. The Campaign Conversion Feed is a clear example of IRI’s commitment to helping our clients drive growth at every step of their advertising campaigns.”
A recent IRI study showed that a programmatic digital campaign leveraging the Campaign Conversion Feed’s real-time, purchase-based data drove 4x the average sales lift of 200 previous CPG food and beverage digital campaigns. The complete study, Feed In-Flight Optimization with Sales Metrics for Increased Lift, is a free report available for download from IRI at https://www.iriworldwide.com/en-US/Insights/Publications/In-Flight-Campaign-Optimization.
To learn more about how brands can optimize their programmatic campaigns to drive sales growth with IRI’s Campaign Conversion Feed, contact [email protected].
About the IRI Partner Ecosystem
IRI fundamentally believes that delivering differentiated growth for clients requires deep, highly integrated partnering with a variety of best-of-breed companies. As such, IRI works closely with a broad range of industry leaders across multiple industries and sectors to create innovative joint solutions, services and access to capabilities to help its clients more effectively collaborate and compete in their various markets and exceed their growth objectives. IRI is committed to its partnership philosophy and continues to actively enhance its open ecosystem of partners through alliances, joint ventures, acquisitions and affiliations. The IRI Partner Ecosystem includes such leading companies as 84.51°, Adobe, The Boston Consulting Group, Clavis Insights, comScore, Data Plus Math, Edison, Experian, GfK, Gigwalk, Google, Ipsos, Jumpshot, Mastercard Advisors, MaxPoint, Omnicom, One Click Retail, Oracle, Pinterest, Research Now/SSI, Simulmedia, SPINS, Univision, Viant and others.
About IRI
IRI is a leading provider of big data, predictive analytics and forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC health care organizations, retailers, financial services and media companies grow their businesses. A confluence of major external events — a change in consumer buying habits, big data coming into its own, advanced analytics and personalized consumer activation — is leading to a seismic shift in drivers of success in all industries. With the largest repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated on an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI is empowering the personalization revolution, helping to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to remain relentlessly relevant, capture market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with key constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more information, visit www.iriworldwide.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005619/en/
