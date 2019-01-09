CES 2019: Inseego 5G NR Solution Portfolio Drives Mobile and Fixed Wireless Deployments Worldwide

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 9, 2019 11:29 AM EST
Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions pioneer, is showcasing its latest 5G innovations for a variety of mobile, fixed and industrial IoT use cases at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas this week. Inseego has been selected by a major Asia-Pacific service provider to bring its 5G NR network to life with Inseego’s revolutionary 5G Home Router. This new customer joins an extensive list of Tier One global operators that have been working with Inseego to make fixed and mobile wireless 5G real for millions of their customers in 2019.
Inseego 5G NR Home (Graphic: Business Wire)
“Continuing our pioneering legacy in bringing next generation mobile networks to life, by building the next generation of platform level, globally deployable products, we are delivering on our promise to awaken 5G across markets worldwide. By working closely with many Tier One global operators on 5G NR technologies, our portfolio of 5G NR products supports mmWave and sub-6GHz bands as well as other bands currently being deployed,” said Inseego Chairman and CEO, Dan Mondor. “Numerous wireless service providers in North America, Australia, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region are actively deploying fixed and mobile wireless 5G NR in 2019 and 2020, and we are thrilled to be playing a pivotal role in making 5G Real across the world alongside them.”
“We are thrilled to be playing an important role in driving 5G technology early to the market in close collaboration with our customers. Our 5G NR portfolio is designed for all mainstream global frequency bands including mmWave as well as sub-6GHz bands,” said Inseego CMO and EVP of IoT and Mobile Solutions, Ashish Sharma. “Our innovative 5G NR portfolio includes fixed, mobile and industrial IoT solutions, providing our customers with a broad choice of solutions for a diverse set of applications.”
Inseego’s fixed wireless and mobile solutions enable new, ground-breaking use cases for the immediate and future economy, as well as in everyday life. The Inseego 5G NR portfolio consists of the following solutions:
- R1000 5G Home Router – The powerful R1000 Router with 4×4 MIMO is providing next generation 5G wireless broadband inside the home today. The solution is packed with features including power-over-ethernet and built-in high-performance Wi-Fi with 4×4 MIMO technology which delivers high throughput and supports consumer applications.
- 5G NR Mobile Hotspots for North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe – The ultra-secure 5G NR mobile hotspot line with MiFi® technology supports mmWave and sub-6GHz bands. The devices are engineered to deliver best-in-class performance with proprietary antenna technology, real simultaneous dual-band Wi-Fi and highly optimized application performance for many “on the go” use cases.
- 5G NR Routers for North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe – Inseego’s innovative line of 5G NR routers, powered by MiFi® technology, supports sub-6GHz and mmWave bands, providing consumers and enterprises with a new choice for broadband internet service.
- 5G NR Industrial IoT (IIoT) Gateways – A powerful line of 5G NR industrial IoT solutions for global enterprise markets, which will unlock use cases requiring low latency and very high throughput.
The latest Inseego 5G device announcements include:
- Fixed: In-home broadband internet technology for the Verizon 5G Home deployment
- Mobile – mmWave: The first true 5G NR mobile hotspot in the United States (Verizon Mobile), demonstrated with a live virtual reality-telemedicine demo session at the Qualcomm SnapDragon Summit
- Mobile – sub-6GHz: Telstra (Australia) announced a 5G mobile hotspot prototype from Inseego
Inseego’s 5G solutions portfolio and technology roadmap will be showcased at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) at the Inseego meeting room, MP26173. To schedule a meeting with Inseego at CES, please email [email protected] or [email protected].
About Inseego Corp.
Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer that enables high performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists of Enterprise SaaS solutions and IoT & Mobile solutions, which together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission critical applications with a “zero unscheduled downtime” mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by our key innovations in purpose-built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. Inseego is headquartered in San Diego, California with offices worldwide. www.inseego.com #Making5GReal
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release may contain forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. These factors include risks relating to technological changes, new product introductions, continued acceptance of Inseego's products and dependence on intellectual property rights. These factors, as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, are discussed in more detail in Inseego's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov) and other regulatory agencies.
©2018. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.
