VEXXHOST Announces Exciting Update to Private Cloud Offering

VEXXHOST is excited to announce a revamp of its current private cloud offering. The company has taken it upon themselves to expand their original solution in order to better serve users, providing them with an all-encompassing, fully managed, flexible, and customizable solution.

When selecting a cloud provider it's important to take into account not just current needs but any potential future needs as well. By doing so, the need to change providers won't be influenced by their limitations or by having outgrown their offering. This update to VEXXHOST's private cloud offering was made with that particular user struggle in mind, whether you're a first-time buyer or coming from another vendor.

"One of the main features that will be made available to new and existing users is the ability to have virtual machines, bare-metal and containers operating all on the same environment. This addition is something VEXXHOST is very proud of as it not only addresses some of the roadblocks users face in finding a suitable provider, but also sets us apart from most other vendors," says CEO, Mohammed Naser.

Users will also benefit from VEXXHOST's multiple deployment models, where they can provide a secure, hosted private cloud, take care of setting up your private cloud on-premise, or even offer a hybrid cloud to account for and support any of your fluctuating workloads.

Another feature of VEXXHOST's updated private cloud is that it will provide users access to multiple architecture options, be it Intel or Arm based, as well as access to enterprise-grade GPUs and customized hardware specifications. In addition, one of the many benefits of VEXXHOST using OpenStack is that all of the drivers are readily available for any of the existing hardware you may be using, ensuring that none of that investment goes to waste. Moreover, with their offering being based on open-source infrastructure, they're able to not only maintain competitive pricing but also ensure that their solutions are cost-effective.

"Making the consumption of advanced, open infrastructure easier is important for application developers who want to focus on delivering value further up the stack," said Heidi Bretz, Director of Worldwide Business Development and Alliances for the OpenStack Foundation. "VEXXHOST is continually expanding the capabilities of its service offerings to deliver the latest set of features, and their team's enthusiastic engagement with the open infrastructure community sets an example for how service providers can make products powered by open source technologies deliver real value for end users."

One of the latest additions to VEXXHOST's offering is Certified Kubernetes. VEXXHOST supports the deployment of Kubernetes through the use of OpenStack's Magnum project and received certification by the CNCF in early December of 2018. A key feature of their improved private cloud is that all upgrades to the latest OpenStack releases and any project updates are included in their service.

"We're always happy to see CNCF members, like VEXXHOST, be so passionate about delivering improved cloud native experiences for end users. This commitment to the community and drive for innovation are integral to our growing ecosystem," said Dan Kohn, executive director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation.

With VEXXHOST's revamped private cloud offering, users can also take advantage of their OpenStack consulting services. This includes determining what your needs are and what OpenStack projects best fit into your overall strategy. As an extension of this service, VEXXHOST can also help you design a cloud that functions specifically for your use cases. For example, VEXXHOST can deploy high-performance CPUs for CI workloads, or large memory for big data workloads.

VEXXHOST also includes full, actionable monitoring with their updated private cloud. This means that every 5 minutes a report is created, verifying the functionality of your system. However, VEXXHOST believes in taking preventative measures as well and have built everything to be able to handle failures such as controller failures, and network failures. As a part of this commitment to excellent customer service, 24/7 support is now included as a part of their full monitoring. Therefore, in the case of any issues or failures, one of VEXXHOST's engineers will be immediately assigned to your case.

As a user and contributor to open source infrastructure, VEXXHOST knows how critical it is to their users to refrain from encountering any significant downtime. That's why, with the upgrading of their private cloud offering, they wanted to make use of live migrations which allows them to perform any necessary maintenance without the downtime. Additionally, all of VEXXHOST's operational tools and processes are built to support high availability, based on the fact that there is a minimum of three controllers.

With the roll-out of this upgraded private cloud offering, VEXXHOST is able to offer an all-encompassing option to current and future users that will not only ease their selection process but give them peace of mind. With this private cloud offering, regardless of how much their needs grow, they can rest easy knowing that with VEXXHOST, they're still covered. To learn more, visit our Private Cloud page.

