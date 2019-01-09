Learning Resources® Continues Its Commitment to Screen-Free Coding with the Launch of Coding Critters™, Geared toward Children as Young as Four

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
January 9, 2019 11:46 AM EST
In a recent survey conducted by educational toy company Learning Resources®, 70% of parents felt that children should start learning basic coding skills as early as age five. During the last three years, the company has established itself as a leader in early screen-free coding. Last year, the company’s coding robot, Botley, helped define a new category of screen-free coding toys. Botley went on to win 13 awards and is a current nominee for a Toy of the Year Award in the Innovation category. Botley was also featured twice on NBC’s TODAY Show, named "Best of CES 2018" by Reuters and "Best Toy of the Year 2018" by Parents Magazine.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005657/en/
Learning Resources Launches Screen-Free Preschool Coding Toy Coding Critters. (Photo: Business Wire)
Now, the company's newest offering brings these critical 21st-century skills to kids as young as four. Meet the Coding Critters: three adorable interactive pets that introduce real coding concepts through fun and interactive storybook coding adventures. Coding Critters make their official debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas January 8-11, and will be available in June 2019.
“There’s no doubt that coding is a critical 21st-century skill. The sooner kids are exposed to it, the more natural and intuitive coding will be,” says Marie LaPlante, CMO of Learning Resources, “By creating an interactive play pet that seamlessly integrates elements such as sequential logic and critical thinking, Coding Critters are an innovative way to help preschoolers lay a solid foundation for future coding skills.”
Check out Coding Critters on the Show Floor at Sands Expo Center/Booth #44170.
Meet the Coding Critters!
- Interactive pets – Code along with puppies Ranger & Zip, kitties Scamper & Sneaker, or dinos Rumble & Bumble
- 100% screen-free – Introduce coding skills without a smartphone or tablet
- Storybook coding – Code-along story challenges build skills through imaginative play
- Interactive playsets – Code the critters to play fetch, hide and seek, and more
- Easy to use – Coding Critters are simple enough to use right out of the box and challenging enough to grow with kids’ skills
- Play Mode – Feed, pet, and take care of new friends in this mode filled with fun sounds & motions
- Stealthy STEM – Kids build their understanding of STEM skills including sequential logic, critical thinking, and problem-solving every time they play.
Coding Critters will be highlighted in a panel at CES entitled “Cracking the Coding Question, Why Learn to Code?” on Thursday, January 10th at 9:40AM. Coding Critters inventor, Michael Blaustein, will participate in the panel, and speak to the many ways the product line can teach kids to experiment while providing the confidence to make mistakes and iterate.
Ages 4+. Coding Critters MSRP: $39.99. Coding Critters includes a 13-piece activity set, and are available online at www.learningresources.com/codingcritters
About Learning Resources:
We’re the toy cash registers that help kids learn to count. We’re the alphabet puzzle blocks that inspire a love of reading. We’re the coding mouse that schools use to prepare students for tomorrow. We are Learning Resources®—and our mission is to help kids love to learn. For over 30 years we’ve been the leader in educational toys, with more than 1,000 items sold in over 80 countries. Our toys are designed to help children build educational skills… and get ready to take on the world. For more information, visit www.learningresources.com, or follow the brand on Twitter @LearningHandsOn, Facebook @LearningResources and Instagram @learningresources.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005657/en/
