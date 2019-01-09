KIOSK Information Systems and Beabloo to Demonstrate Targeted Facial-Recognition Advertising Through Digital Signage at NRF 2019

|By Business Wire
|
January 9, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Beabloo, a pioneering company in Active Customer Intelligence solutions that improve retail customer experience, is collaborating with KIOSK Information Systems (KIOSK), an industry leader in self-service solutions, to showcase a digital signage display with active customer intelligence. The combined solution will be demonstrated at NRF in New York City, Booth #3755, January 13 – 15, 2019.
Real-time data intelligence through Digital Signage. (Photo: Business Wire)
The unit is uniquely built to demonstrate the intelligence-enabled offering Beabloo and KIOSK provide. The digital signage kiosk has three screens – one to display customer-facing ad content, plus two additional displays to demonstrate Beabloo’s Dynamic Signage and Audience Analytics solutions for the Retailer. By illustrating the facial recognition and related content analytics simultaneously, users can easily grasp the value of the real-time data intelligence provided within the Beabloo platform.
The customer-facing digital signage kiosk has an integrated camera to anonymously analyze the audience in real time, thereby respecting the shopper’s privacy. It detects when a person looks at the digital signage and records information such as gender, impressions or attention time, and relates the attributes to drive the appropriate ad content. This content can include product information, recommendations, offers, promotions and interactive content. Shoppers can also scan QR codes from the screens to take the information or promotions with them when they leave the store, enabling them to complete the purchase any time through any channel.
“Implementing intelligence-enabled digital signage allows Retailers to improve the efficiency of their marketing campaigns by segmenting messages according to the profile of the visitor, optimizing display content and improving the customer shopping experience,” said Jaume Portell, CEO of Beabloo. “Beabloo can help companies improve advertising content effectiveness and reduce costs, ultimately leading to a higher return on their signage investment.”
Beabloo’s Digital Signage solution provides a simple analytics dashboard to facilitate smarter advertising decisions. Dashboards include shopper demographic data, content preferences, sales metrics, and store inventory. Accurate data is leveraged to optimize business operations in real time. Dynamic Signage solutions can be further integrated with Beabloo’s stock management module, Minerva, leveraging real-time stock system data to prioritize ad content tied to in-stock products.
Bill Butler, CEO of KIOSK adds, “KIOSK is thrilled to partner with Beabloo. The unique show demonstration illustrates what the Beabloo Active Customer Intelligence Suite adds to digital signage interactions. Grabbing the attention of customers in their buying journey entails bridging digital interactions to physical spaces. Beabloo is an important KIOSK Digital Signage Ecosystem Partner. Their technology adds genuine value to the interactive customer experience while boosting in-store engagement and sales.”
Following NRF, the digital signage solution will also be presented by Beabloo at the ISE fair from February 5-8, 2019, in Amsterdam, Booth 8-C440 and by KIOSK and their parent company Posiflex at the EuroCIS event in Düsseldorf from February 19-21, 2019, Booth #C42/Hall 9.
About KIOSK Information Systems
As the market leader in self-service solutions, KIOSK provides proven expertise in design engineering, application development, integration, manufacturing, field support, and managed services for even the most sophisticated self-service platforms. A deep portfolio of standard and custom KIOSK designs are deployed among Top 100 Retailers and Fortune 500 clients in a wide array of self-service vertical markets.
About Beabloo
Beabloo is a pioneering technology company that develops omnichannel solutions to personalize the customer experience in the retail space and improve the impact of marketing campaigns. The integrated solutions of their Active Customer Intelligence Suite (ACIS) leverage the benefits of artificial intelligence to optimize and automate processes. The company was founded in 2008 and operates in over 20 countries, with headquarters in Spain and offices in China, England, Turkey and the Middle East.
