Brother to Showcase Key Alliances and Retail Solutions Built to Deliver In-Store and Warehouse Efficiencies at NRF 2019

|January 9, 2019 12:01 PM EST
Brother Mobile Solutions, an award-winning provider of mobile and desktop printers will spotlight key alliances and a robust portfolio of retail solutions built to deliver top efficiencies in-store and in the warehouse at the National Retail Federation’s Big Show NRF19, Jan 13-15, 2019 in NYC.
Brother’s NRF19 Theme – ‘Built for Real Work’ in Retail
NRF is the premier event in retail. The show draws an expected 50K+ retailers seeking to explore technologies that help improve the shopping experience, boost profits and streamline operations. Supporting the Brother theme ‘Built for Real Work in Retail’, Brother Mobile Solutions (BMS) along with Brother Business Machines Group (BMG) will be at the show to demonstrate the widest array yet of high-performance, quick-deploy printing and labeling solutions engineered to serve the needs of today’s evolving retailer.
Powerful Partnerships – Delivering Retail Value
BMS will address key partnerships and joint go-to-market solutions that help enable retailers to work faster, smarter and more efficiently. The company’s leadership team will discuss an important new alliance with SOTI, which will leverage its industry leading enterprise mobility and IoT management technology. This alliance helps position Brother one step closer to offering the widest array of enterprise mobility options across its suite of mobile printers.
In addition, Brother will highlight turnkey solutions developed with partner Datalogic, a leader in automatic data capture and world-class producer of bar code readers. These powerful all-in-one solution kits bundle Datalogic scanners with Brother mobile printers for rapid implementation of emerging on-demand labeling needs in chain and convenience stores, retail warehouses, fresh food and grocery formats - and more.
Label Printing for Retail Made Easy
Brother’s NRF19 line-up includes real-world examples of solutions that are now in play and delivering measurable value:
-
Quick
Deploy Labeling Kits with virtually everything retailers need to
create and print high quality, professional labels in one convenient
box. These popular new solutions are built with feedback from retail
professionals and designed for in-store operations or the warehouse.
- Stand Alone & Turn Key – Revolutionary new inventory control labeling solutions combine state-of-the-art barcode scanner and thermal printer preconfigured for easy set-up.
- No Fuss Implementation – Quick-deploy kits require no need for POS, ERP or price book interfaces.
- Ready, Set, Print Capability – Sales associates or warehouse workers simply load SKU, UPC or menu item files directly into printer storage from a mobile device or desktop, connect a scanner via USB or Bluetooth® technology and start scanning—in a fraction of the time and at a fraction of the cost of a traditional printer.
Mobile Retail Solutions to Enhance Operations & Shopping Experiences
Brother’s NRF mobile printing portfolio will also feature:
- Compact and highly-connected Brother RuggedJet printers that are refining mobility by enabling reliable printing of labels, tags and receipts from handhelds, tablets and smartphones.
- The easy-to-use wireless mobile printers are designed to take the inevitable bumps, drops, and mishaps that happen in busy retail stores.
- A key new addition to the RuggedJet portfolio is the RJ4250WBL featuring Mobile Deploy device management, Android™ integration, dual radio Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, Apple® AirPrint® and Apple MFi Bluetooth.
According to Ravi Panjwani, Vice President of Marketing and Product Management for Brother Mobile Solutions, “We are working with all types of retailers – from specialty apparel stores, to large chains, to convenience stores and foodservice and retail warehouse operations – and they’ve told us smart, easy-to-deploy technology is essential to improving operations, customer experiences and profits. Retailers want answers to today’s challenges – and Brother has delivered. Our solutions provide big benefits in tracking inventory, ensuring food safety, streamlining order processing, reducing shrinkage and boosting productivity in the warehouse.”
To schedule an NRF demo or learn more, please visit www.brothermobilesolutions.com/2018/12/11/5-reasons-our-quickdeploy-labeling-kits-will-be-show-stoppers-at-nrf/ or see us at Booth #1003.
About Brother Mobile Solutions
Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Brother International Corporation, provides innovative mobile printing and industrial labeling solutions to field workforces and mobile enterprises. Brother International Corporation and its subsidiaries employ over 1,100 people in the Americas. For more information about Brother Mobile Solutions and its products, call (800) 543-6144, or visit www.brothermobilesolutions.com
About Brother
Brother is a leading provider of office equipment technology, including award-winning color and black & white multifunctional products, printers, scanners and device-based cloud and mobile technologies. Brother printers are recognized as the best in the industry, and consistently earn industry and product accolades including PCMag’s 2016 Readers’ Choice and Business Choice awards for reliability and overall customer satisfaction. Brother is a leader in electronic labeling with its P-touch line of labelers that feature laminated and specialty tapes. Brother’s products help home-based and medium to large-sized businesses increase productivity, improve workflow, and enhance organizational efficiency while helping to reduce costs. Brother International Corporation’s “At Your Side” philosophy demonstrates a dedication to product quality, customer service and dynamic partnerships. Established in 1954, and headquartered in Bridgewater, N.J., Brother markets business and industrial products, along with home appliances. For more information, visit www.brother.com.
About Datalogic
Datalogic is a global leader in the automatic data capture and process automation markets, specialized in the designing and production of bar code readers, mobile computers, sensors for detection, measurement and safety, RFID vision and laser marking systems. Datalogic solutions help to increase the efficiency and quality of processes in the Retail, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics and Healthcare industries, along the entire value chain. Learn more at www.datalogic.com.
