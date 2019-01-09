Confluent Inducted Into JPMorgan Chase Hall of Innovation

|By Business Wire
Confluent, provider of the leading streaming platform based on Apache Kafka®, today announced that it has been inducted into the JPMorgan Chase Hall of Innovation. Confluent joins a distinguished set of technology companies recognized for their innovation, business value and disruptive nature.
Confluent was honored with the award for providing JPMorgan Chase with Confluent Platform, a distributed streaming platform that delivers the operations, monitoring and administration tools for running Apache Kafka at scale, making it possible to create new products, respond to customers and make business decisions in real time. JPMorgan Chase partners with Confluent to provide highly reliable event streaming and event management technology to support high-speed communications between autonomous applications, which are modeled on microservices.
“At JPMorgan Chase, we continuously seek to better understand and meet the needs of our customers,” said Andrew J. Lang, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), JPMorgan Chase. “Confluent’s innovative real-time event and data management platform helps us to accomplish that.”
“In order to meet rising consumer expectations and become fully digital, embracing real-time data is essential,” said Jay Kreps, co-founder and CEO at Confluent. “We’re proud to partner with JPMorgan Chase. This award recognizes Confluent as a key platform in digital initiatives as well as the importance of making data the heart of the business.”
JPMorgan Chase is a leader in financial services, engaging and partnering with pioneering companies that help drive positive customer and employee experiences in new ways, such as digital, security and data and analytics. Since 2010, twenty-two companies have been inducted into the JPMorgan Chase Hall of Innovation. The Hall of Innovation Award was presented at the 10th Annual J.P. Morgan Technology Innovation Symposium in Menlo Park, California.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.6 trillion and operations worldwide. The firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of consumers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.
About Confluent
Confluent, founded by the creators of Apache Kafka®, provides the leading streaming platform that enables enterprises to maximize the value of data. With a streaming platform that spans to the edges of an organization and captures data into streams of real-time events, businesses in industries such as retail, logistics, manufacturing, financial services, technology and media are able to respond in real time to every customer event, transaction, user experience and market movement whether on premises or in the cloud. Backed by Benchmark, Index Ventures and Sequoia, Confluent is based in Palo Alto, California. To learn more, please visit www.confluent.io. Download Confluent Platform at www.confluent.io/download.
