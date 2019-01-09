Morpheus Data Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms

|By Business Wire
|
|January 9, 2019 12:44 PM EST
Morpheus Data today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision.
“Morpheus is thrilled to have been named a Leader in this first-ever Gartner Magic Quadrant for CMP,” said Brad Parks, VP Business Development at Morpheus Data. “The demand for unified multi-cloud orchestration and DevOps automation has never been greater. We believe the placement in the report, as well as scores in the Critical Capabilities use cases, are a testament to our engineering roots as a tool built by practitioners to solve real-world problems.”
Enterprises undertaking digital transformation initiatives often struggle due to an increasingly difficult set of opposing forces, including development and operations conflicts, on-premises and public cloud options, as well as traditional and cloud-native application frameworks.
With a 100% agnostic approach and over 75 built-in third-party integrations, Morpheus has helped some of the world’s largest enterprises quickly establish a foundation for modernization that navigates these complex issues while avoiding lock-in.
Unlike narrowly scoped tools, Morpheus takes a systematic and full-stack approach to multi-cloud and container management which address all of the major issues that organizations face as they evolve. In addition, Morpheus helps address the people and process side of transformation by addressing the unique needs of different teams.
- For IT Ops, Morpheus standardizes governance across a mix of clouds and platforms including bare metal, virtual machines, and containers
- For Developers, Morpheus enables speed with self-service app deployment, a full fidelity API/CLI, plus blueprinting and lifecycle automation
- For Business teams, Morpheus provides visibility and rightsizing of existing environments plus include a comprehensive reporting and policy engine.
For more information, click here to download a complimentary copy of the full 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms.
For more information, visit www.morpheusdata.com.
Gartner Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities for Cloud Management Platforms (Dennis Smith, Matthew Chung, Colin Fletcher, Padraig Byrne), 7 January 2019.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Morpheus Data, LLC
Morpheus Data, LLC is the entity behind the Morpheus unified orchestration platform, the only enterprise software solution to provide a systematic approach to cloud optimization, multi-cloud governance, DevOps automation, and application modernization. As a one-hundred percent infrastructure and platform agnostic solution, Morpheus provides IT Operations and Developers fully self-service and automated provisioning of bare metal, VM, and containerized applications running on-premises or in the public cloud. With more built-in integrations and native functionality than any other platform, customers can standardize workflows and reduce tool sprawl while orchestrating existing tools to protect investments. Request a demo at www.morpheusdata.com/demo.
