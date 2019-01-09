J:COM Selects Verimatrix for Business Intelligence Insights

|By PR Newswire
|
January 9, 2019 12:47 PM EST
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Verimatrix, a specialist in securing and enhancing revenue for network-connected devices and services, today announced that Jupiter Telecommunications Co., Ltd. (J:COM) has selected Verspective™ Intelligence to tap into the benefits of powerful business intelligence capabilities. The solution's dashboards and visualization tools enable J:COM to make informed decisions about audiences, content, consumption, and overall service performance.
J:COM specifically selected Verspective Intelligence, the latest development to the Verspective™ Analytics solution suite, to generate usage reporting and analysis for its VOD services, providing a 360-degree view of networks and devices used by more than 3.8 million subscribers across Japan. This enables J:COM to maximize network performance and optimize subscriber experience in order to further monetize services.
"In order to maintain our position in a constantly changing environment, it is imperative for J:COM to fully capitalize on new opportunities to better understand our subscribers," said J:COM General Manager, Technology Operation Division, Naoki Kobayashi. "Verspective Intelligence provides the intel we need to stay alert of the performance of our VOD content and the impact of marketing efforts. It also gives us the option to determine potential network inefficiencies and subscriber viewing habits. By helping us better understand our content performance, Verspective Intelligence unlocks actionable opportunities to adapt our service offerings in order to constantly stay in stride with our audiences' viewing experience expectations."
Verspective Intelligence extracts data from delivery systems regarding VOD content to enable data analysis and reporting of system and content performance. Because the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) analytics platform will be deployed via the Verimatrix Secure Cloud, it also reduces capital and operating expenditures. The platform can also be enhanced to collect and normalize data from subscriber devices in the future by leveraging the Verspective™ RT data collection solution. This would enable a more precise method of segmenting the subscriber audience based on how they engage with the service so J:COM can more effectively address potential problems and uncover upsell opportunities.
Concurrent Content Solutions Corporation (CCSC) is taking on the role of system integrator for the project together with Verimatrix, specifically because of the company's existing knowledge and experience with the VOD and BackOffice system at J:COM. CCSC is a reseller of the Verspective suite of solutions.
"The challenge with the way today's video service providers are managing data is that they are isolating such rich information in silos, making it so that no clear conclusions can be made on how to improve the business," said Verimatrix President Steve Oetegenn. "Our Verspective Analytics platform bridges the gap by putting data and analytics at the heart of the decision-making process, establishing a common database with unprecedented visibility. We are very excited to see how J:COM, a market leader for the APAC region, will use these insights to continually enhance its VOD services."
About Jupiter Telecommunications Co., Ltd.
Established in 1995, Jupiter Telecommunications Co., Ltd. (J:COM) is Japan's largest multiple system and multiple channel operator. In system operation, J:COM provides cable television, high speed Internet access, telephony, mobile, and electric power service to customers through 25 consolidated subsidiaries at the local level serving 5.45 million subscribing households in Sapporo, Sendai, Kanto, Kansai, and Kyushu-Yamaguchi regions. The number of serviceable households or "homes passed" in J:COM franchise areas is 21.53 million. In channel operation, J:COM invests in and operates 17 thematic channels which are provided to CATV, satellite and telecom operators.
※The above household figures are as of September 30, 2018.
About Concurrent Content Solutions Corporation
Concurrent Content Solutions Corporation is the Asia branch of Concurrent Technology Inc., a Vecima Company, empowering content and service providers with innovative solutions to intelligently deliver media to their customers, at any scale, through a wide range of deployment and commercial options. With virtualized and scalable solutions for transcoding, storage, origin, cache and network equipment (ex: Remote-PHY), Concurrent's software-defined platforms support the most challenging requirements, all over the world, helping content creators, producers and distributors succeed. With solutions from content management to delivery, and billions of streams distributed over two decades, Concurrent's global team and experience is enabling increased revenue opportunities and reduced operational costs for the planet's leading innovators in visual media.
About Verimatrix
Verimatrix specializes in enhancing and securing revenue for connected devices and IP-based services around the world. Recognizing the need to improve digital exchange between content providers and video service operators, Verimatrix offers Viewthority™, a connected content distribution platform that leverages its award-winning VCAS™ security and Verspective® Analytics solutions, and unmatched partner ecosystem to reduce the costs and complexities associated with legacy distribution workflows. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com and the Pay TV Views blog and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn to join the conversation.
