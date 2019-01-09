World FTTx Market Database & Report 2018: 70+ Countries & 200+ Player Sheets Including their Roll-out Projects

|By PR Newswire
|January 9, 2019 01:00 PM EST
DUBLIN, Jan 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "World FTTx Market - Database & Report 2017-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The bundle World FTTx market includes two deliverables:
1. A report analysing the developments in FTTx markets up to 2022.
- It presents a geographical panorama of FTTx access solutions and superfast broadband markets in Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, Middle East & North Africa, Sub Saharan Africa. It also includes an overview of the major world players in the field.
2. A half-yearly updated dataset covering:
- 70+ countries & 200+ player sheets including their roll-out projects (bottom-up approach)
- data for markets at December 2017 & forecasts up to 2022 for homes passed and subscribers by architecture (FTTH/B, VDSL, FTTx/Docsis 3.0)
List of indicators by country
Access indicators
- Number of subscribers per superfast architecture
- Number of homes passed per superfast architecture
Taking into account overlap when applying
- FTTx as a share of total broadband customers
- Market share of the leading superfast broadband players
- Breakdown of FTTH vs. FTTB subscribers
- Breakdown of Ethernet vs. PON technology
Type of data
- Historical data since December 2014 (twice yearly) per country
- Forecasts 2018-2022
FTTx market consolidation at December 2017
- Subscribers & Homes passed, breakdown by architecture
- FTTH/B
- VDSL
- FTTx/Docsis 3.0
- % of the different FTTx architectures in total fixed broadband market
Emerging FTTx markets
By country
- Current broadband market
- National regulation regarding FTTH/B & Government initiatives
- Details for main players
- FTTx Subscribers and Homes Passed at December 2017
Country sheets
- Number of Subscribers and Homes Passed at December 2017 (breakdown by architecture)
- Main architecture & technology deployed (in %)
- FTTx players market shares (in %)
- FTTx in total broadband (in%)
- National regulation regarding FTTH/B & Government initiatives
Within country sheet by operator:
- operator description
Fiber strategy
- Subscribers and Homes Passed by architecture, historicals until December 2017
- Deployment targets
- Financial Data (CapEx for FTTx)
- Technical data & contracts (main vendors)
- Services provided & Pricing
- 60 country sheets including detailed data for +200 operators
Network architectures
- FTTH
- FTTx/VDSL - FTTx/LAN
- FTTB
- FTTx/Docsis 3.0
Technologies
- NGPON
- Ethernet P2P
- GPON
- DOCSIS 3.0
- DOCSIS 3.1
- G.Fast
- EPON/GEPON
- VDSL
- 10 GPON
- WDM PON
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Key trends worldwide
1.2. Breakdown of Superfast broadband technologies
1.3. Leading countries, by FTTx solutions at December 2017
1.4. FTTH/B trends for the coming five years
2. Methodology
2.1. List of indicators by country
2.2. Definitions
2.3. Sources
3. FTTx access by region
3.1. FTTx access in Europe
3.1.1. Snapshot of FTTx access in Europe
3.1.2. Main superfast broadband European markets
3.1.3 Growth of superfast broadband in Europe
3.2. FTTx access in Asia-Pacific
3.2.1. Snapshot of FTTx access in Asia-Pacific
3.2.2. Main superfast broadband markets in Asia-Pacific
3.2.3. Growth of superfast broadband in Asia-Pacific
3.3. FTTx access in North America
3.3.1. Snapshot of FTTx access in North America
3.3.2. Growth of superfast broadband in North America
3.4. FTTx access in Latin America
3.4.1. Snapshot of FTTx access in Latin America
3.4.2. Latin America's leading superfast broadband markets
3.5. FTTx access in Middle East & Africa
3.5.1. Snapshot of FTTx access in Middle East & Africa
3.5.2. Main superfast broadband markets in Middle East & Africa
4. Major players
4.1. The globe's leading providers of superfast access
4.2. World FTTH/B leaders
4.3. Snapshot of the world's leading FTTH/B providers
4.4. Telcos vs. cablecos
4.5. Trends in technologies and architectures
Companies Mentioned
- Access Kenya
- ACT Fibernet
- Agni
- Algeria Telecom
- AlmaTV
- Alta Kraftlag & Varanger Kraft
- Altibox (Lyse)
- Amis / A1 Slovenia
- Andorra Telecom (STA)
- Antel
- ARGE Glasfaser Waldviertel
- Asia Pacific Telecom
- Asturias Telecom
- AT&T
- Awasr
- Axtel
- Baltcom / IZZI
- Batelco
- BCE
- Beeline / Vimpelcom / VEON
- Bezeq
- BizNet
- Bouygues Telecom
- Bredband2
- Broadnet (Tromsbynett / Pronea)
- BSNL
- BT
- BTCL
- Cablevision
- CANTV
- Cgates
- China Mobile
- China Telecom
- China Unicom
- Chorus
- Chungwa Telecom
- Citycom / Graz
- CityFibre
- Claro
- Claro/Telmex Argentina
- Cogas Kabel
- Com Hem
- Cosmote / OTE
- Crown Fibre Holdings
- Cyta Hellas
- Deutsche Glasfaser
- Deutsche Telekom
- DNA
- Du
- Elisa
- Entel
- ER Telecom
- ETB
- Etisalat Nuetel
- EWZ Zrinet
- Fastweb
- [email protected]
- Finnet
- FPT
- Globe Telecom
- GoranNet
- GR / Reykjavik Energy
- Grameen Cybernet Ltd
- GTD Group
- GWBN
- HGC
- HKBN / CTI
- HOT Telecom
- Hyperoptic
- IEC - IBC
- i-Cable
- Illiad-Free
- Inea
- Infotech
- Intercable
- Internet Solutions / MWEB
- Iranian Net
- ITC
- Izzi
- J:COM
- Jamii Telecom
- Jordan Cable Services
- Karditsa / Optronics Technologies
- KaR-Tel
- Kazakhtelecom
- kbro
- KCOM
- KDDI
- KPN/Reggefiber
- KT
- Kyivstar
- Lattelecom
- LG Uplus (LG Powercom)
- LS Cable and Senatel
- Magyar Telecom
- Maroc Telecom
- MSMVIL
- Maxis
- Metroweb / ENEL - Open Fiber
- MGTS / MTS/ Comstar
- MNC Kabel Mediacom
- M-Net
- Mobility
- M-Tel / Blizoo
- MTNL
- Multimedia Polska
- NBN
- NetCologne
- Netia
- Netuno
- NGNBN
- NOS
- Nova (ForthNet)
- Nowo
- NTT
- Nuetel
- Nursat
- O2 - CETIN
- OBC
- Ogero Telecom
- Oi Telecom - Brazil Telecom
- Ollo
- ONO / Vodafone
- Ooredoo
- Orange
- Orange Jordan
- Orange Morocco - Meditel
- Orange Poland
- Orange Slovensko
- Orange Spain
- PCCW / HKT
- PHD
- PLDT
- Portugal Telecom (PT MEO)
- Post Luxembourg
- Proximus
- QNBN
- Quickline Media
- Radius & Ericsson
- RanksTel
- RCS & RDS
- RIO Media
- Rostelecom
- Safaricom
- SaskTel
- SBN
- SFR
- Siminn / Mila / Skipti
- SK Broadband
- SkyCable
- Slovak Telecom
- SMART Comp
- Softbank BB
- Solidere
- So-Net
- Starman
- STC
- Supercanal
- Swisscom
- T2
- TCI
- TDC
- TE Data
- Tele2
- Telecom Argentina
- Telefnica
- Telefnica / Vivo / GVT
- Telefnica de Argentina
- Telefonica Movistar Chile
- Telefnica O2
- Telekom Austria (A1)
- Telekom Malaysia
- Telekom Romania
- Telekom Slovenije
- Telemach
- Telenet
- Telenor
- Telia
- Telia - Elion
- Telia (ex-TeliaSonera)
- Telia Lietuva / TEO
- Telkom Indonesia
- Telkom Kenya
- Telkom South_Africa
- Telmex
- Telstra
- Telus
- Terre Cablate
- T-Hrvatski Telekom
- Tigo UNE
- TIM / Telecom Italia
- TIM Brazil
- TIME dotcom
- TotalPlay
- TTK
- Tunisia Telecom
- Turk Telekom
- Turkcell Superonline
- Ukrtelecom
- UNE EPM
- UPC Hungary
- UPC Polska
- UPC Romania
- UPC Slovakia
- UPC Switzerland
- Vario
- Vega
- Verizon
- Vienna City Council / Blizznet
- Viettel Telecom
- VIPNet - Amis - B.Net
- Virgin Media
- Vivacom
- VNPT
- Vodafone
- Vodafone (HOL)
- Vodafone / KDG
- Vodafone Portugal
- Vodafone Qatar
- Voo
- Vox
- Waoo
- Wilhelm Tel
- WTT
- Zain Jordan
- Zajil Telecom
- Ziggo (UPC)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/326nss/world_fttx_market?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-fttx-market-database--report-2018-70-countries--200-player-sheets-including-their-roll-out-projects-300775644.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
