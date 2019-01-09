DoSomething Strategic Reports Explosive Growth in Revenue, Partners and Connecting Brands to Young People + Purpose in 2018

|By PR Newswire
January 9, 2019
NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DoSomething Strategic, the not-for-profit social impact consulting arm of DoSomething.org that helps brands engage young people for social good, today announced its year-end results for 2018, reporting growth among revenue, clients, and brand engagement and impact with young people. During 2018, DoSomething Strategic realized 32.5 percent revenue growth and 26.7 percent client growth over 2017. The agency began work among new industries and organizations in both the not-for-profit world and with consumer brands including Habitat for Humanity, The Wilderness Society, Plan International USA, Nike, PVH, and sweetgreen.
DoSomething Strategic helps brands and organizations engage young people for social good by tapping into DoSomething's proprietary data on over 6 million young people ages 13-25 across the U.S. and in 131 other countries worldwide. As such, the team behind DoSomething Strategic are Gen Z experts uniquely positioned to help brands reach and activate this elusive generation on issues that matter most to them. Every project DoSomething Strategic takes on focuses exclusively young people and social impact, and 100 percent of its profits support the work of DoSomething.org to empower young people to be agents of social good in their communities.
"2018 was an exciting year as more and more brands and organizations appreciated the power of young people and the business imperative of engaging them around purpose. It's been an honor to work with our existing clients and we welcome new organizations and brands looking to make more meaningful connections with young consumers and advocates," said Meredith Ferguson, Managing Director, DoSomething Strategic.
Highlights of DoSomething Strategic programs during 2018 include:
- Worked with Nike to educate young people on the activity crisis with a #60SecondPowerUp campaign that sparked incredible user-generated content.
- Created in-depth research on Gen Z in seven countries to guide Viacom's new platform, Generation Change, and uncover a nuanced understanding of what motivates global youth to take civic and social action in their communities.
- Developed a three-year strategic plan with Plan International USA to empower young people to combat gender inequality through relevant and fun engagement opportunities.
- Spearheaded a three-week-long competition for PVH employees that challenged them to be an active part of PVH's commitment to water conservation.
- Created an advocacy campaign for The Wilderness Society to protect the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge from oil drilling
- Built an actual bus with PwC and CEO Action to spark dialogue around unconscious bias.
Looking towards 2019, DoSomething Strategic will continue to focus on helping brands, not-for-profits and employers bring brand purpose to life and sparking meaning engagement. The past year saw an increased interest among companies looking to leverage the work they've done in the CSR space to more deeply connect with and engage their employees, particularly as younger employees view purpose as a critical component to workplace satisfaction. DoSomething Strategic is committed to helping companies in this area this coming year.
"In 2019, we will continue to see brands build relationships with young people based on shared values, employers will invest in actively engaging employees in their brand mission, and not-for-profits will tap into young people's passions and invite them to join in their efforts. Most importantly, young people will continue to keep us all to a high standard for ethical products and services," continued Ferguson.
About DoSomething Strategic
DoSomething Strategic is the data-driven social impact consultancy arm of DoSomething.org. We help brands and organizations engage young people for positive social change. We combine proprietary data with a deep understanding of what young people care about to help clients build relationships with this unique demographic and activate them for social good. Our expertise is grounded in moving 6 million DoSomething.org members—ages 13-25 in every area code in the United States and in 131 countries worldwide—to take social action, and we've been doing this work successfully day in and day out for the past 25 years. http://www.DoSomethingStrategic.org
