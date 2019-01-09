Gladson Acquires ItemMaster to Expand its Product Database and Retailer Reach

|By PR Newswire
CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gladson, a Chicago-based portfolio company of The Jordan Company ("TJC") and Wicks Capital Partners ("Wicks"), announced today that it has acquired ItemMaster, a product content management company, also based in Chicago. The addition of ItemMaster's product content database, consumer-centric attributes, and retailer network further expands Gladson's ability to provide accurate product data to an expanded network of market participants through its high-quality audit capabilities. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
"Our clients have consistently demanded a single source of reliable and robust product information across a wide variety of categories," said Gladson CEO Paul Salay. "We are excited to add to our product and health and wellness database and extend the reach of our retailer network with this acquisition."
"Our firm has had a vision of helping to modernize the marketplace and revolutionize how product imagery and information can drive retailer and brand marketing in the 21st century," said ItemMaster CEO Dev Ganesan. "Content is the core of a great shopper experience, and by joining Gladson we can ensure that our clients provide the best content to their shoppers, online and in the store."
Winston & Strawn LLP served as legal advisor to Gladson. Drake Star Partners served as financial advisor and Cooley LLP served as legal advisor to ItemMaster.
About Gladson
Gladson's digital asset management and product information management solutions enable the most efficient and accurate transfer of information across the brand and retailer ecosystem on the market today. Clients are able to increase in-store and eCommerce sales with Gladson's detailed and verified product information that helps shoppers in their buying decisions, while its store optimization services enable attractive and effective store and shelf layouts to facilitate the path to purchase.
Gladson's enterprise-ready digital content feeds eCommerce, space planning, category management, store optimization, marketing, advertising, supply chain, market research, mobile applications, master data management and other critical business processes and systems. For more information, visit www.gladson.com.
About ItemMaster
ItemMaster allows brands to create, manage and distribute rich verified, structured product attributes that meets the requirements of retailers to drive better consumer experience. ItemMaster's flexible content creation offering means brands and retailers can make strategic business choices, in terms of content, speed to content activation and market readiness, and cost effectiveness. For more information please visit www.itemmaster.com.
About The Jordan Company
TJC (www.thejordancompany.com), founded in 1982, is a middle-market private equity firm that has managed funds with original capital commitments in excess of $11 billion since 1987 and a 36-year track record of investing in and contributing to the growth of many businesses across a wide range of industries including Industrials, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare & Consumer, and Telecom, Technology & Utility. The senior investment team has been investing together for over 20 years and it is supported by the Operations Management Group, which was established in 1988 to initiate and support operational improvements in portfolio companies. Headquartered in New York, TJC also has an office in Chicago.
About Wicks
Wicks Capital Partners is a private investment firm based in New York City that invests in lower middle market information businesses that create and deliver niche content and services to the business, consumer and education markets. Since its founding in 1989, Wicks has invested over $1 billion of capital in more than 30 platform companies and approximately 100 add-on acquisitions. The firm has applied a consistent investment strategy since its founding, partnering with high-quality, experienced management teams to build businesses organically and through acquisitions. Learn more at www.wicksgroup.com
