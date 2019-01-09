CES 2019: SECUREDATA Unveils The Future Of Hardware Encrypted Portable Data Storage Devices

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 9, 2019 02:00 PM EST
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today SECUREDATA officially has launched its new hardware-encrypted USB flash drives SecureUSB® BT and SecureUSB® KP, on the first day of CES 2019. At this trade show, the devices will be on display for top media, industry leaders, and technology enthusiasts. Starting today, both products are available to the public for purchase on securedrive.com. SecureUSB® KP and SecureUSB® BT both use patented DataLock® KP/BT technology licensed from ClevX, LLC.
"We're pleased to expand our collaboration with ClevX by introducing highly secure
hardware encrypted USB3.0 Flash drives with host/OS-independent user-authentication," says Michael Vanoverbeke, Product Management Director at SECUREDATA. "These new products are part of the SecureDrive product line that combines the top-rated security and ease of use. SecureUSB® KP and SecureUSB® BT are FIPS 140-2 Level 3 compliant solutions that will satisfy the increasing security requirements in the regulated industries like financial services, military, law enforcement, legal, healthcare, and education."
SecureUSB® BT is the world's first hardware encrypted flash drive that requires user-authentication via a mobile device (Android/iPhone, tablet or Apple Watch). The device is remote management ready with GPS based geo-fencing, time-fencing, remote wipe, and remote unlock. It is Host-OS independent and works with any device that has a USB port, including TVs, printer/scanners, DVRs, thin clients, and embedded systems.
SecureUSB® BT was named CES 2019 Innovation Award Honoree in the Cybersecurity and Personal Privacy Category for its many firsts:
- First ever Secure Bluetooth USB3.0 Flash product;
- First ever Mobile App authenticated hardware encrypted flash drive (FIPS-compliant design);
- First ever completely software free Remote Managed flash drive (accessed via web interface);
- First ever non-IP based geo-fencing and time-fencing (using the geolocations of mobile devices);
- First ever hardware encrypted device which allows the user to unlock the drive with FaceID or TouchID;
- First ever hardware encrypted flash drive that can be unlocked via AppleWatch.
SecureUSB® BT will be on display at the 2019 CES Innovation Awards Showcase along with its sister product SecureDrive® BT, which was recognized as CES 2019 Innovation Award Honoree in the Computer Accessories Category.
SecureUSB® KP is a hardware encrypted flash drive with user authentication via onboard keypad and FIPS compliant design. It has a built-in antivirus designed for USB Drives, with optional Automatic Cloud Backup to major cloud providers. It provides a secondary software encryption layer with a separate key for files in transit to the cloud and at rest in the cloud. SecureUSB® KP is OS independent and works with any OS. It features the most secure hardware encryption. No encryption info is exchanged between the drive controller and the Host Operating System.
"We expect the SecureUSB® products to become bestsellers among portable data storage devices in 2019 due to their unique features and affordability," says Michael Vanoverbeke. "Both SecureUSB® BT and SecureUSB® KP can be used at home or business to save sensitive files. The DataLock® Remote Management feature of the SecureUSB® BT makes it attractive to enterprises, law firms, and media and design companies where a company IT administrator can take full control of where and when the drive can be unlocked, the ability to remote wipe data and disable access - even if the user has a drive pin. All from a host OS independent web console."
EXPERIENCE SECUREDATA AT CES 2019 in Las Vegas, U.S.:
SECUREDATA BOOTH: Tuesday to Friday, Jan. 8–11, 2019, in the South Hall, Booth #35064
About SECUREDATA:
SECUREDATA, Inc. is a privately held company, headquartered in California, USA. SecureData offers a range of tailored high-level data protection capabilities through a set of services and products. These include hardware encrypted portable data storage devices, backup solutions, file repair software, data recovery, and digital forensics services to help clients achieve their data security objectives. SecureData has a presence through its partners in North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia and South America, and serves companies and organizations in regulated industries, such as government, financial services, military, law enforcement, legal, healthcare, and education.
For more information, please visit: securedata.com
About ClevX:
ClevX is an IP/Technology development and licensing company – Your Innovation Partner. It is focused on the Security/Mobility markets where ClevX pioneered its award-winning DATALOCK® KP/BT Secured USB drives (OS-agnostic, hardware encrypted, PIN- or Phone-activated, bootable) and easy to use portable software applications for secure drives for personal and business use. ClevX differentiates itself by creating solutions that are simple, clever, and elegant.
For more information, please visit: clevx.com
SOURCE SECUREDATA
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 9, 2019 01:45 PM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 9, 2019 01:30 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 9, 2019 01:00 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 12:15 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 9, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 9, 2019 10:30 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 07:00 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 9, 2019 07:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 9, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:15 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 06:00 PM EST