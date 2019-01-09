Technology Top of Mind for Financial Executives

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 9, 2019 02:04 PM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology -- keeping pace with change, preventing cyber breaches or investing in emerging tools, such as blockchain -- remains top of mind for corporate financial executives, according to a new survey by U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm, KPMG LLP.
The survey of 575 attendees at the KPMG 28th Annual Accounting & Financial Reporting Symposium found:
- Cyber security risks kept more than 25 percent of financial executives up at night, an increase from 22 percent in 2017;
- Forty-four percent said they are more concerned about cyber security now than they were a year earlier, when 97 percent said they were very or somewhat concerned about it, and,
- As much as 70 percent of the respondents are investing in new technology to meet financial reporting requirements.
"Advancing technologies continue to change how the finance and audit functions conduct business," said Harry Argires, KPMG National Managing Partner - Audit. "Most companies realize that keeping pace with new technologies is crucial to their success, evidenced by their ongoing investments to enhance financial reporting and reduce cyber risks."
The symposium, held Nov. 29-30 in Las Vegas, has grown into one of the most popular events for financial reporting professionals, offering a well-rounded mix of sessions on timely and critical topics that corporate financial reporting executives need to perform their roles. Sessions include discussions of developments at the Financial Accounting Standards Board and Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as a focus on financial leadership and innovative change.
Some 46 percent of the executives surveyed said they are carefully monitoring the marketplace to determine if blockchain makes sense for their company. Only 2 percent are using blockchain currently, and 41 percent said they don't think blockchain technology will impact their business.
Other findings from the symposium survey:
- Future regulatory mandates re-emerged as a leading concern, behind cyber security. Some 22 percent of those surveyed said they were concerned about the potential for new regulatory mandates, an increase from 19 percent in 2017;
- More than a third (39 percent) said including Critical Audit Matters (CAMs) in the Auditor's report will help offer new insights into their company, up slightly from 33 percent in 2017, and,
- As many as 85 percent have begun the process to adopt the new lease accounting standard; 4 percent of the respondents said their company has completed the implementation. That compares to 34 percent and 1 percent, respectively, last year.
The 29th Annual Accounting and Financial Reporting Symposium
KPMG LLP's 29th Annual Accounting and Financial Reporting Symposium will be held November 21-22, 2019 in Las Vegas. The symposium – one of the accounting profession's premier conferences on issues and actionable information - offers a well-rounded mix of sessions on timely and critical topics, including developments from the Financial Accounting Standards Board and Securities and Exchange Commission; implementation of new accounting standards; cybersecurity; data and analytics; International Financial Reporting Standards; and internal controls, as well as a focus on financial leadership and innovative change.
About KPMG Executive Education
From basic and advanced technical accounting courses and seminars for CPE credit to in-depth conferences, KPMG Executive Education provides a range of effective continuing education learning experiences for corporate executives and their staffs in the accounting, finance, and business management professions. To learn more, and find registration information for the Annual Accounting and Financial Reporting Symposium, go to www.execed.kpmg.com.
About KPMG LLP
KPMG LLP is the independent U.S. member firm of KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"). KPMG International's independent member firms have 197,000 professionals working in 154 countries. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.
Contact:
Elizabeth Lynch
KPMG LLP
201-505-6316
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technology-top-of-mind-for-financial-executives-300775743.html
SOURCE KPMG LLP
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 9, 2019 01:45 PM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 9, 2019 01:30 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 9, 2019 01:00 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 12:15 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 9, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 9, 2019 10:30 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 07:00 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 9, 2019 07:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 9, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:15 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 06:00 PM EST