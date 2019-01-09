Recursos Exclusivos da ExaGrid Otimizam Backups para ARBES Technologies

|By Business Wire
|
January 9, 2019 02:39 PM EST
ExaGrid®, provedor líder de armazenamento inteligente hiperconvergente para backup, anunciou hoje que a ARBES Technologies, provedor e desenvolvedor tcheco B2B de sistemas de informação para o setor financeiro otimizou seus backups ao instalar sistemas da ExaGrid em seu ambiente de backups.
As soluções modernas e personalizadas da ARBES Technologies são desenvolvidas para apoiar a estratégia de negócios de cada cliente individual. Seu portfólio de soluções inclui, em parte, processos sem papel, serviços bancários digitais, negociação de segurança, gestão de conteúdo empresarial e suporte a processos comerciais. A contínua inovação de produtos da ARBES é o resultado de seu monitoramento de novas tendências em tecnologia, inteligência de negócios e ferramentas de relatórios a fim de incluir em suas soluções. Muitas instituições bancárias e financeiras de destaque na República Tcheca e no exterior utilizam suas soluções.
A solução anterior de backups da ARBES de utilizar um processo de disco para disco para fita (D2D2T) não pode satisfazer o RTO e o RPO da empresa. A equipe de TI lutou com backups lentos, alguns durando dias. Desde a atualização de seu ambiente de backups ao substituir o D2D2T pela ExaGrid, os backups da ARBES se tornaram significativamente mais eficientes.
Problemas de Backups Resolvidos com a ExaGrid:
- Backups do Oracle 18x mais Curtos: O backup de bancos de dados do Oracle da ARBES levavam três dias com a solução anterior, e agora apenas quatro horas
- Outros Backups Reduzidos pela Metade: Janelas de backups reduzidas de nove para quatro horas
- Recuperações de Dados mais Rápidas: A equipe de TI da ARBES IT lutou com recuperações de dados que levavam 48 horas; agora os mesmos dados são recuperados em quatro horas devido à zona de pagamar exclusivo da ExaGrid
"Costumava demorar 48 horas para recuperar nossos bancos de dados, e a ExaGrid reduziu isto para 4 horas. Podemos recuperar dados imediatamente graças à zona de patamar da ExaGrid, que armazena os backups mais recentes em suas formas nativas, tornando-os tão fácil como copiar do disco. A zona de patamar diferencia a ExaGrid de outras soluções de backup. As recuperações são incrivelmente mais rápidas graças à este recurso exclusivo", disse Petr Turek, Gerente de TI na ARBES Technologies.
A ExaGrid grava backups diretamente em uma zona de patamar de disco, evitando o processamento inline e garantindo o mais alto desempenho possível de backups, cujo resultado é uma janela de backup mais curta. A desduplicação "adaptada" executa a desduplicação e a replicação em paralelo com backups enquanto oferece recursos completos do sistema aos backups para janelas de backups mais curtas. Ciclos disponíveis do sistema são utilizados para realizar a desduplicação e a replicação externa a um ponto de recuperação otimizado em um local de recuperação de desastres. Uma vez completo, os dados no local são protegidos e imediatamente disponíveis em sua forma totalmente não desduplicada para recuperações rápidas, restaurações instantâneas VM e cópias em fita enquanto os dados externos ficam prontos para recuperação de desastres.
Leia toda a historia de sucesso de clientes da ARBES Technologies para saber mais sobre a experiência da empresa ao utilizar a ExaGrid.
A ExaGrid publicou histórias de sucesso de clientes e histórias empresariais em número acima de 360, mais do que todos os outros fornecedores no espaço combinado. Estas histórias demonstram como os clientes estão satisfeitos com o enfoque arquitetônico exclusivo da ExaGrid, produtos diferenciados e o suporte incomparável a clientes. Clientes declaram de modo consistente que o produto não é apenas o melhor na categoria, mas 'simplesmente funciona'.
Sobre a ExaGrid
A ExaGrid fornece armazenamento inteligente hiperconvergente para backups com desduplicação de dados, uma zona de patamar exclusiva e arquitetura dimensionada. A zona de patamar da ExaGrid fornece backups mais rápidos, recuperações e restaurações instantâneas de VM. Sua arquitetura dimensionada inclui ferramentas completas em um sistema dimensionado e garante uma janela de backup de comprimento fixo à medida que os dados crescem, eliminando atualizações caras acumuladas. Acesse nosso site em www.exagrid.com ou se conecte conosco no LinkedIn. Veja o que nossos clientes têm a dizer sobre suas próprias experiências com a ExaGrid e por que agora gastam significativamente menos tempo com backup.
ExaGrid é uma marca comercial registrada da ExaGrid Systems, Inc. Todas as outras marcas comerciais são de propriedade de seus respectivos titulares.
