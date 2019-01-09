Elevian and Insilico Enter a Research Collaboration to Discover Drugs That Target Aging

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 9, 2019 02:41 PM EST
On the final day of the largest biotechnology and pharmaceutical partnering week at the Juvenescence Longevity Showcase two leading longevity biotechnology companies, Elevian and Insilico Medicine, announced a research and development partnership to develop oral medications targeting the GDF11 pathway and associated targets. Elevian is an emerging biotech company developing medicines that restore youthful regenerative capacity, with the potential to treat and prevent the diseases of aging. Its first target is the GDF11 pathway. Insilico Medicine is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) company developing an end-to-end pipeline for automated target identification, small molecule generation, prediction of clinical trials outcomes and aging research. It is a leader in the fields of deep learning for drug discovery, biomarker development, and anti-aging interventions. The collaboration will take advantage of Insilico’s generative adversarial networks (GANs) and reinforcement learning (RL) AI technologies to discover novel small molecules that target the GDF11 pathway, which has been demonstrated to play an important role in aging and age-related disease.
“We are excited to partner with Insilico Medicine,” said Mark Allen, MD, CEO of Elevian. “Not only will we leverage Insilico’s advanced AI technology to accelerate drug development, but we also share a common mission: to eliminate age-related disease and promote healthy longevity.”
“We are looking forward to working with Elevian. GDF11 is an exciting pathway and Elevian’s scientists are world leaders in this field coming from Harvard and other prestigious institutions. Their management has a solid vision and is committed to doing great research and turn it into the life-saving products in record time,” said Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, founder and CEO of Insilico Medicine
In order to succeed in this endeavor, the companies will utilize state-of-the-art techniques in AI-enabled drug discovery. Based on biological and structural target data from Elevian, Insilico will identify small molecules that produce the intended biological actions utilizing deep learning technology. Starting out with existing libraries of compounds and molecular building blocks, based upon iterations of virtual and biological screenings, the scientists will narrow down the list of potential candidates. Subsequently, based on the results of previous iterations, Insilico will also provide a selection of novel de novo compound candidates, which will be synthesized by WuXi AppTec, a leading global pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing organization. Using this approach, Insilico and WuXi have recently discovered novel small molecules for challenging targets.
“My fund, BOLD Capital Partners, is a proud investor in both Elevian and Insilico. This partnership perfectly illustrates the convergence of biotechnology and AI, which together are shaping the future health of humanity,” said Peter Diamandis, MD, Founder and Chairman of the XPRIZE Foundation and Partner at BOLD Capital Partners.
“We are in the middle of a biotechnology revolution,” said Jim Mellon, Chairman of Juvenescence Limited and investor in Insilico Medicine. “Within most people's lifetimes, the developments in the longevity biotechnology sector will allow us to live increasingly long and healthy lives, and provide one of the best investment opportunities ever.”
About Insilico Medicine, Inc.
Insilico Medicine is an artificial intelligence company with R&D offices and resources in the US, Belgium, Russia, the UK, Taiwan, and Korea, sourced through hackathons and competitions. The company and its scientists are dedicated to extending human productive longevity and transforming every step of the drug discovery and drug development process through excellence in biomarker discovery, drug development, digital medicine, and aging research.
Insilico pioneered the applications of the generative adversarial networks (GANs) and reinforcement learning for generation of novel molecular structures for diseases with a known ligand and with no known targets. In addition to working collaborations with large pharmaceutical companies, the company is pursuing internal drug discovery programs in cancer, dermatological diseases, fibrosis, Parkinson's Disease, Alzheimer's Disease, ALS, diabetes, sarcopenia, and aging. Through a partnership with LifeExtension.com the company launched a range of nutraceutical products, compounded using advanced bioinformatics and deep learning techniques. It also provides a range of consumer-facing applications, including Young.AI.
In 2017, NVIDIA selected Insilico Medicine as one of the Top 5 AI
companies for potential in social impact. In 2018, the company was named
one of the global top 100 AI companies by CB Insights. In 2018 it
received the Frost & Sullivan 2018 North American Artificial
Intelligence for Aging Research and Drug Development Award accompanied
by industry brief. Brief company video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l62jlwgL3v8.
http://www.insilico.com
About Elevian, Inc.
Elevian is an emerging biotech company developing medicines that restore
youthful regenerative capacity, with the potential to treat and prevent
the diseases of aging. Elevian’s scientific founders, working at the
Harvard Department of Stem Cell and Regenerative Biology, discovered
that replenishing the circulating factor GDF11 can regenerate the heart,
brain, muscle and other tissues. Elevian has acquired exclusive,
worldwide rights to Harvard's patent portfolio concerning circulating
factors that regulate aging. The company is developing new medicines
that target the GDF11 pathway. Elevian’s lead drug candidate
(recombinant human GDF11) has demonstrated efficacy in preclinical
models of heart failure, Alzheimer’s disease, stroke, Type 2 diabetes,
and age-related muscle dysfunction. The company has also established
additional programs focused on the discovery and development of novel
proteins, antibodies and small molecule drugs that target the GDF11
pathway.
http://www.elevian.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005784/en/
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 9, 2019 04:45 PM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 9, 2019 04:30 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 03:00 PM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 9, 2019 01:45 PM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 9, 2019 01:30 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 9, 2019 01:00 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 12:15 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 9, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 9, 2019 07:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 9, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:15 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 06:00 PM EST