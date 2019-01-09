EnterWorks Leads AI in Retail Thought Leadership Session with Industry Leaders at NRF's 2019 Big Show in New York City

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 9, 2019 03:15 PM EST
STERLING, Va., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EnterWorks, a leading provider of Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solutions, will provide guidance to brands and retailers in adopting Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive demand-side lift at this year's NRF® 2019: Retail's Big Show. In highlighting the convergence of its Multi-Domain MDM with AI, EnterWorks will show merchandising and marketing leaders how scalable, AI-driven insights provide a path for AI integration in support of precise customer offers. EnterWorks CEO Rick Chavie will moderate a Big Ideas panel on Monday, January 14 at 3:15pm that includes the following thought leaders: Steven Keith Platt, Research Director for Northwestern University's Retail Analytics Council and its AI Lab; Deborah Weinswig, leading global retail analyst, and CEO & Founder of Coresight Research, the leader in retail tech research; and Roy Taylor, CEO of Ryff, creator of a next gen, AI-based advertising platform for individualized product placement in film, TV and video.
"Retailers want to embrace AI and other areas such as Augmented and Virtual Reality in shaping compelling experiences for their customers to drive sales and margin lift, but the truth is that many companies struggle in bringing the right expertise to bear for near-term success," said Chavie. "Our vision and capabilities are directed to make AI practical without the need for teams of AI scientists in-house. At EnterWorks and among our panelists, we have the foundation for helping brands and retailers execute AI strategies that build on existing systems and operations."
Chavie continues: "Architecture is the key to innovation. Software drives automation on the path to insights and with our Agile Data Fabric (ADF) architecture that enables plug-n-play for own as well as third-party AI cloud innovations, retailers can benefit from a broad number of sources of innovation. In our panel session, attendees should be excited to learn about actual use cases, real-world applications, that can provide a competitive differentiation tuned to their business model, their product offerings, and precise alignment to when and where a customer chooses to buy."
According to the views of EnterWorks and the panelists, the explosion of data in commerce along with advancements in emerging technology – including AI, ML, IoT, and AR – are the driving forces behind the digital evolution and personalization on a vastly different scale than previously available. The panel members will highlight these changes and challenges in today's markets for business and IT leaders alike as they seek to quickly incorporate practical AI innovations in their businesses.
From the EnterWorks solution view, the impact of digital technology depends strongly on an enterprise's ability to centralize and govern its data. Organizations need both a foundation for advanced MDM across domains of product, customer, location, assets (e.g. store fixturing), and supplier to provide necessary data to feed personalized offers. PIM and DAM are essential in describing products and visualizing them across both physical and digital touchpoints. The ADF open architecture is capable of enabling future technology even outside of EnterWorks' solution footprint.
EnterWorks is focused on making retailers future ready with a B2B2C model that lays a foundation for better information validation and sharing within and across companies. Translating data theory into relevant, accessible information for decision makers, their solution weaves together structured and unstructured data, internal and external applications, and virtual and physical data stores for digital empowerment of businesses of all types.
EnterWorks at NRF 2019 Retail's Big Show
Big Ideas Session
Save the date and time for EnterWorks' Big Idea Session, featuring an expert panel on experiential disruption that will explore "How Combinatorial Intelligence(TM) Enables Differentiation Through Precise Personalization" to learn more.
Monday, January 14, 2019
3:15 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.
Expo Hall, Stage 5, Level 3
Fender® Guitar Giveaway
Stop by the EnterWorks Booth #2743 for a chance to win a Fender® Stratocaster® Guitar! EnterWorks and its MDM and PIM client Fender will be randomly giving away one guitar (valued at $699.99) per day (Sunday, Monday and Tuesday) just for stopping by the EnterWorks booth. Learn more about the Fender and EnterWorks partnership here.
Booth #2743 Demonstration
Schedule a demonstration of EnterWorks' MDM and PIM and discuss AI thought leadership ideas with the EnterWorks team at Booth #2743.
About EnterWorks
EnterWorks® Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution enables companies to acquire, manage and transform product information into persuasive content that drives higher sales and new competitive strengths through e-commerce Web, mobile, print and various electronic channels. Services offered include: Master Data Management, Product Information Management, Dynamic Data Modeling, Workflow & Collaboration, Syndication & Publishing, Digital Asset Management, Geographic Localization, Portal Content Exchange, and Digital Channel Accelerators.
EnterWorks is highly ranked by various research analysts and used by industry leaders such as: Ariens, Big Rock Sports, CPO Commerce, Creative Converting, Darigold, Fender Musical Instruments, Guthy-Renker, Hearth & Home Technologies, HON Furniture, HP Hood, Interline Brands, Johnstone Supply, Mary Kay, Mercer, Orgill, Publishers Clearing House, Restoration Hardware, Strategic Market Alliance, US Foods, and W.B. Mason. Learn more at http://www.enterworks.com.
SOURCE Enterworks
Jan. 8, 2019 06:00 PM EST