Crowdfunding Miracle-makers at #CES2019 Want to Start an e-bike Revolution

|
|January 9, 2019 03:34 PM EST
STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the fall of 2018, leading international consumer and tech media were blown away by the e-bike MATE X, which has raised more than USD13mill. on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo thus beating the overall European crowdfunding record. Now, the siblings behind the succes, Christian Adel Michael and Julie Kronstrøm Carton, are taking their bikes and company Mate.bike to the world's largest tech trade show CES in Las Vegas - and the mission is clear; Mate.bike wants more miles on bikes.
Press release, Mate.bike International IVS: 'Twice as much fun as bikes that cost twice as much.' 'A beast of a bicycle'. 'An electric bike at a hard hitting good price'. Those were just some of the praises that the revolutionary eBike MATE X received this fall from renowned media like The Verge, The Next Web and many others. The success of the e-bike was immediate, and according to the siblings behind the smash hit, it isn't just the low price or cool design that makes people buy into the Mate-community:
"We truly believe that we have created the world's coolest e-bikes at affordable prices. But people are buying into much more than just the bikes. Since we launched our most recent bike MATE X last summer, the Mate-community has grown and become a major part of who we are as a company. Our backers, or Mates as we call them, are constantly interacting with each other, helping each other, giving advice and making new friends - and it has also become clear that we at Mate.bike and our backers have the same dream of making transportation more green - and more fun," says Christian Adel Michael.
Viva Las Vegas, Viva la Revolution
Mate.bike doesn't just dream about a greener future - they are taking action in what they themselves are calling a biking revolution. And any good revolution needs revolutionaries, which is why Mate.bike is launching the #5mileclub at CES 2019 where anyone can participate and take the pledge to always consider riding a bike for short trips of 5 miles or less; a pledge that benefits both the health of yourself and the planet:
"The world is facing serious challenges when it comes to both the environment and our health. How we transport ourselves is a major part of these problems; in the US alone, car trips of less than one mile add up to 10 billion miles a year - the equivalent of 4 million metric tons of CO2 emitted every year - and when it comes to our health, all research clearly show that biking commuters are more healthy than non-active commuters«, says Julie Kronstrøm Carton and continues: »We need a revolution to change our commuting culture, and if the future of our health and our planet isn't a good enough reason, I don't know what is."
Thousands have joined the cause
Today, more than 7.500 units of their initial bike MATE is riding the streets of 52 different contries around the world, just as more than 10,000 units of the MATE X have been sold through Indiegogo, which is also why Mate.bike is one of the poster childs at the crowdfunding platform's booth. And Indiegogo CEO David Mandelbrot have previously highlighted Mate.bike's achievements as the essence of crowdfunding:
"Most notable is how Mate bypassed traditional retail channels and went directly to consumers instead. Thanks to this approach, the Mate team has become the largest crowdfunding campaign team on Indiegogo, and they have been able to harness their success to bring their latest new products to their fans."
- Mate.bike International IVS, 09/01/19
