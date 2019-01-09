ExaGrid: sus características únicas optimizan las copias de seguridad de ARBES Technologies

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 9, 2019 03:38 PM EST
ExaGrid®, proveedor líder de almacenamiento hiperconvergente inteligente para copias de seguridad, anunció hoy que ARBES Technologies, prestigioso desarrollador checo de B2B y proveedor de sistemas de información para el sector financiero, ha optimizado su entorno de copias de seguridad con la instalación de los sistemas ExaGrid.
Las soluciones personalizadas y de vanguardia desarrolladas por ARBES Technologies sustentan la estrategia comercial de cada cliente, con sus características particulares. Su cartera de soluciones incluye, en parte, procesos sin papel, banca digital, negociación de valores, gestión de contenido empresarial y soporte de procesos de negocios. La continua innovación de productos de ARBES es el resultado de su monitoreo de las nuevas tendencias en tecnología, inteligencia de negocios y herramientas de informes para incluir en sus soluciones. Muchas instituciones bancarias y financieras líderes en la República Checa y el extranjero utilizan sus soluciones.
La solución que usaba ARBES para sus copias de seguridad aplicaba un proceso de disco a disco a cinta (D2D2T) no pudo cumplir con el RTO y el RPO de la compañía. El personal informático debió luchar con la lentitud de las copias de seguridad, que llegaron a tardar incluso días enteros. Desde la actualización de su entorno de copias de seguridad al reemplazar el sistema D2D2T por el de ExaGrid, los respaldos de ARBES han ganado una eficiencia notable.
Problemas de copia de seguridad resueltos con ExaGrid:
- Las copias de seguridad de Oracle son 18 veces más rápidas: Con la solución anterior, las copias de seguridad de ARBES en Oracle tardaban tres días, mientras que ahora, tardan apenas cuatro horas
- Otras copias de seguridad tardan menos de la mitad del tiempo: Las ventanas de copia pasaron de nueve a cuatro horas
- Restauración de datos más rápida: El personal de TI de ARBES debía luchar con restauraciones de datos que tardaban 48 horas; ahora los mismos datos se restauran en cuatro horas gracias a la zona de aterrizaje única de ExaGrid
"Solíamos tardar 48 horas en restaurar nuestras bases de datos y gracias a ExaGrid, ahora tardamos apenas 4 horas. Podemos restaurar los datos inmediatamente gracias a la zona de aterrizaje de ExaGrid, que almacena las copias de seguridad más recientes en su forma nativa; por eso, es tan fácil como copiarlos desde el disco. La zona de aterrizaje distingue a ExaGrid de otras soluciones de este tipo. Las restauraciones son increíblemente rápidas gracias a esta característica única", explicó Petr Turek, gerente de informática de ARBES Technologies.
ExaGrid escribe las copias de seguridad directamente en una zona de aterrizaje del disco, evitando el procesamiento en línea y asegurando el mayor rendimiento posible de la copia de seguridad, lo que acorta la ventana de copia de seguridad. La deduplicación "adaptativa" realiza la deduplicación y la replicación en paralelo con las copias de seguridad y proporciona recursos completos del sistema a las copias de seguridad, de modo que la ventana de copia de seguridad es la más corta del mercado. Los ciclos de sistema disponibles se utilizan para realizar la deduplicación y la replicación fuera del sitio, para optimizar el punto de recuperación óptimo en el sitio de recuperación de desastres. Una vez que terminado, los datos en el sitio están protegidos y están disponibles de inmediato en su forma completamente no duplicada, de modo que las restauraciones son mucho más rápidas, así como las recuperaciones instantáneas de máquinas virtuales y copias en cinta, mientras que los datos externos están listos para la recuperación ante desastres.
Lea el caso de éxito del cliente ARBES Technologies para saber más sobre la experiencia de la compañía con ExaGrid.
ExaGrid ya lleva publicadas más de 360 historias de éxito y de las empresas, más que todas las historias de todos los proveedores de la industria combinados. Estas historias demuestran que los clientes están muy satisfechos con el enfoque de arquitectura único de ExaGrid, su producto diferenciado y su soporte al cliente imbatible. Los clientes declaran consistentemente que no solo se trata del mejor producto de su clase, sino que "realmente funciona".
Acerca de ExaGrid
ExaGrid provee almacenamiento secundario hiperconvergido para copia de seguridad con deduplicación de datos, una zona de punto de llegada única y arquitectura de escalamiento. La zona de punto de llegada de ExaGrid provee las copias de seguridad, restauraciones y recuperaciones de máquina virtual instantáneas y más veloces. Su arquitectura de escalamiento incluye artefactos completos en un sistema de escalamiento y asegura una ventana de copia de seguridad de longitud fija a medida que crecen los datos, eliminando las actualizaciones de costosas. Visítenos en www.exagrid.com o conéctese con nosotros en LinkedIn. Vea lo que tienen para decir los clientes acerca de sus experiencias con ExaGrid y por qué ahora pasan significativamente menos tiempo con el tema de las copias de seguridad.
ExaGrid es una marca registrada de ExaGrid Systems, Inc. Todas las otras marcas son propiedad de sus respectivos propietarios.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005820/es/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 03:00 PM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 9, 2019 01:45 PM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 9, 2019 01:30 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 9, 2019 01:00 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 12:15 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 9, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 9, 2019 10:30 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 9, 2019 07:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 9, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:15 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 06:00 PM EST