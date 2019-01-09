CarKitAI™, a Handsfree Bluetooth Car Kit With Roxie™, a Zero-Wait Voice Assistant for Music, Calls and Messages is Unveiled

|By PR Newswire
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the possibilities of friction-free interaction in ambient user interfaces, CarkitAI™ was unveiled today. CarkitAI™ combines a handsfree Bluetooth car kit with Roxie™, the world's most responsive Voice Assistant to enable users to master experiences while commuting in their cars.
CarkitAI™ connects via Bluetooth to the car's entertainment system to play music, take calls and notify users of incoming messages. It integrates with Roxie™ a brand new, zero-wait, no lag voice assistant that is designed to overcome the laggy nature of today's popular voice assistants. With instant voice commands that is responsive, CarKitAI™ with Roxie™ allows drivers to drive safely with reduced distractions. It supports useful commands that allow users to control music, send messages, set up reminders, read the news and manage calendar events.
"It's not about just the features. It's about making voice interface more intuitive. We realize that while voice assistants have come a long way and are able to do many things, it needs to be more natural. Roxie is designed to do just that. With zero-wait time, you can ask Roxie to perform commands just like talking to a real person," said Jeffrey Wu, CEO of CarKitAI.
Roxie™ also reads out notifications from all your favorite social messaging apps from Instagram, Snapchat, WhatsApp, Wechat, Line, Facebook messenger and many more. It also supports popular productivity apps including calendars, mail and system notifications.
CarkitAI™ comes in 2 colors, Velvet Black and Enamel White and is available immediately.
CarkitAI™ will also be available in a Karaoke version in the summer of 2019. Drivers and passengers are spending more time in their cars and CarKitAI Karaoke™ makes commuting more fun and interactive. Sing while you drive. With a specially tuned built-in Professional Karaoke sing-a-long processor chip with vocal effects and mixer combined with a high performance, extended range, high sensitivity microphone, you and your passengers can enjoy bonding moments singing your favorite Karaoke soundtracks.
Future versions of CarkitAI™ will be even smarter. It will know when you need gas and recommend deals at the nearest gas station. It also integrates with location-based services to enable drivers to receive discount and promotion coupons in real-time whenever they drive nearby.
CarKitAI™ and Roxie™ are available on display at CES 2019 in the Taiwan Tech Arena Booth 52443 #31 located at the Sands Expo, Level 1, Hall G.
About CarkitAI
CarKitAI™ is a leader in ambient user interfaces and specializes in building consumer products for a new generation of users that are more mobile. We are dedicated to building products that are useful and help users stay safe. Roxie™ our zero-wait voice assistant reduces distractions when using your mobile phone while driving.
Visit us at https://www.carkit-ai.com/.
Press Contact
Darren Sng
[email protected]
(65) 97467746
Jeffrey Wu
[email protected]
(886) 937460701
carkitai-comes-in-2-colors.png
CarkitAI™ comes in 2 colors
CarkitAI™ comes in 2 colors, Velvet Black and Enamel White and is available immediately.
roxie.png
Roxie
Roxie connect to car speaker wirelessly
