Perfect Corp. CEO, Alice Chang Unveils ‘Beauty 3.0’ Consumer Experience at CES 2019

|
|January 9, 2019 03:52 PM EST
Perfect Corp. founder and creator of the award-winning virtual beauty app YouCam Makeup, Alice Chang, presents ‘Beauty 3.0’ at the Consumer Electronics Conference (CES) in Las Vegas. ‘Beauty 3.0’ is a unique brand and retail business solution transforming the consumer beauty shopping experience through experiential product trials that drive conversion. The patent pending ‘Beauty 3.0’ artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) solutions include AI Product Recommendations, AI Smart Shade Finder, AI Skin Diagnostic, AI Live Hair Multi-Color Effects. This announcement marks a shift from once traditional reactive retail experiences, to highly personalized and proactive ones, completely reimagining the customer beauty shopping journey for brands, retailers, and customers alike.
Perfect Corp. CEO, Alice Chang, hosts a “Beauty and the Tech” speech and panel with Adam Gam (Perfect Corp. VP of Marketing) and special guests Jessica Pels (Editor-in-Chief at Cosmopolitan) and Prama Bhatt (SVP Digital & eCommerce from Ulta Beauty). (Photo: Business Wire)
“With the adoption of experiential shopping on the rise, we look ahead to ‘Beauty 3.0’ further elevating the purchase journey for brands, retailers, and consumers alike, targeting proactive and personalized experiences that best speak to the beauty shopper,” explains Chang. “Through artificial intelligence and advanced deep learning capabilities, we are able to create smarter, more efficient, virtual experiences garnered to each individual shopper and user.”
Chang hosted a “Beauty and the Tech” speech and panel with special guests Jessica Pels (Editor-in-Chief at Cosmopolitan) and Prama Bhatt (SVP Digital & eCommerce from Ulta Beauty), to discuss the ‘Beauty 3.0’ concept in detail. The presentation showcased the future of beauty retail and how brands, like beauty giant Ulta Beauty, are integrating AR and AI technology into their in-store and online beauty shopping experience to better connect with consumers.
“Our partnership with YouCam will give us insight about how augmented reality experiences can complement the services we offer in Ulta Beauty stores,” says Bhatt. “This represents a nice merging of physical, digital and emotional experiences – especially the ability for a guest to virtually try-on hair color, with an Ulta Beauty stylist, as part of their in-store salon service.
Cosmopolitan has also embraced virtual AI and AR solutions. “My goal is to deepen the connection between Cosmo and its readers by constantly making our content more responsive to what they’re craving right now,” says Pels. “Because of who our audience is—millennials holding the magazine in one hand and their phone in the other—that means bringing interactivity to our pages through projects like our partnership with YouCam, which brings a virtual try-on experience right into our pages.”
Through the integration of YouCam’s AI and AR beauty tech, over 200 retailers and brands have embraced virtual beauty solutions as a way to elevate the consumer shopping journey across multiple channels. This integration proved successful with increased basket sizes, increased conversions, and decreased return rates seen across the board. The proof is in the pudding and impressive AI & AR experiences which eliminate customer pain points and create fun, interactive virtual try-ons that promote increased sales.
Attending CES 2019? Join Perfect Corp. at booth #31401 located at LVCC, South 3 in the High-Tech Retailing Marketplace to experience the next generation of AI and AR smart beauty innovations with on-site demos to play with the technology firsthand.
App Availability
YouCam Makeup is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.
About Perfect Corp.
With over 700 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. Further information about Perfect Corp. can be found at perfectcorp.com
All companies and product names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the sole property of their respective owners.
