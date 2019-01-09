Hampton Products Selects Microsoft Azure IoT to Power New ARRAY By Hampton Smart Family Devices

|By Business Wire
|
|January 9, 2019 04:00 PM EST
CES, Booth 43146 – Hampton Products International, makers of ARRAY By Hampton family of connected devices, announced that the company has selected the Microsoft Azure IoT cloud platform to power its next generation smart devices, and future IoT product development. Hampton will display its line of current and upcoming IoT home security devices at its CES Booth this week (Sands Expo, Halls A-D, Booth 43146).
Azure is the trusted, global-scale cloud platform offering a range of services for smart product development enabled by IoT and AI. This collaboration brings direct benefits for existing ARRAY product users, the company, and smart home device buyers:
- ARRAY By Hampton users will benefit from the enhanced security, privacy and infrastructure upgrades associated with Microsoft Azure.
- Hampton Products can immediately accelerate new ARRAY By Hampton smart home product development by leveraging the deep talent pool that exists in support of the Azure IoT platform.
- Consumers, builders and remodelers will see a wide assortment of new ARRAY By Hampton smart devices quickly move into retail and distributor channels.
“With the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, we can improve and enhance our offering to customers with additional benefits, including almost instantaneous scaling of storage for our video security products, high availability with a global cloud infrastructure, and enhanced data privacy for the next generation ARRAY By Hampton family of products,” said Kim Kelley, president, Hampton Products International. “Adding the scalability of the Azure platform also brings substantial advantages and efficiencies on the development side for Hampton Products, including the ability to accelerate our speed to market for future ARRAY By Hampton devices.”
“We look forward to the benefits our new association with Microsoft will bring for consumers and the trade looking for high-end connected security devices for smart home use,” said Kelley.
Hampton is a trusted leader in the security space, having produced more than 1.5 billion door locks, padlocks, door hardware and security lights under the Brink’s®, Mountain Security®, Wright Products®, Hampton®, ACE Hardware and other brand names over the past 28 years. ARRAY By Hampton products are thoughtfully designed by consumers for consumers, the result of over four years of consumer research, product development and innovations in mobile app, battery and power system performance. Products include the ARRAY By Hampton Connected Locks, upcoming Connected Video Coach and Security Lights, Light Switches and other connected appliances.
“Consumers are increasingly turning to connected home products to provide real-time insights, convenience and entertainment in their daily lives. With the ARRAY By Hampton Connected Locks and Video Coach Lights, Hampton Products is bringing IoT to home security,” said Tom Davis, principal program manager, Azure IoT. “Our priority is to provide reliable, secured connected device experiences and we look forward to powering thousands of ARRAY By Hampton products with our cloud and IoT services.”
The ARRAY By Hampton Connected Door Lock has a range of features consumers have said they want from a smart lock: connects directly to the home Wi-Fi, so no secondary hub or batteries to purchase; a single, easy-to-use app to quickly create e-keys and e-codes; monitoring of door lock usage; attractive designs with a hidden, integrated metal keypad to enter user codes without a smart device or key; and a choice of stylish, upscale finishes for their entry doors. The door lock comes with two custom rechargeable and replaceable lithium polymer batteries, and its integrated solar panel can supplement battery recharging. The soon-to-launch ARRAY By Hampton Video Coach and Security Lights offer homeowners an advanced smart home exterior lighting system that combines upscale, showroom-quality design and materials with concealed video and audio features that work seamlessly with the company’s ARRAY By Hampton connected locks.
Monitoring and control of all ARRAY By Hampton devices are available by using a single iOS or Android app, which serves as a central command center for simply smart security.
ARRAY By Hampton products are available in select neighborhood Ace Hardware stores, online at www.acehardware.com and www.ArrayLock.com, as well as other online sites.
About Hampton Products International
Hampton Products International is a leading innovator of security and architectural hardware, lighting and automotive accessory products. Located in Foothill Ranch, California, Hampton Products International has provided outstanding security hardware products and services for its customers for more than 25 years, including Brink’s door hardware, padlocks, security lighting and other electronics products.
Microsoft and Microsoft Azure are registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation. Wi-Fi® is a registered trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®. Ace Hardware is a registered trademark of Ace Hardware Corporation. All other trademarks cited herein are the property of their respective owners.
