GreatSchools.org Launches New Education Newsletters for the 16 Million Latino Families in the U.S.

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 9, 2019 04:36 PM EST
OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This month, GreatSchools.org launched their successful grade-based parenting guidance newsletters in Spanish. These weekly newsletters, dedicated to helping Spanish-speaking families nationwide, are tailored by grade and child development stage. The newsletters include original, culturally relevant articles, videos, tip sheets, parent stories, and free worksheets. Parents, caregivers, grandparents, and teachers can use this essential resource to know how to support children's academic and social-emotional development throughout the school year.
In launching this resource, GreatSchools.org aims to support one of the fastest-growing communities in the U.S. today. According to the latest census, the Latino population represents 28 percent of the U.S. population, or approximately 57 million people and growing. By 2050, one in three American children will be Hispanic, and many will live in households where Spanish is the primary language. Children and families from this community face unique challenges and disparities when navigating the complicated education system in the U.S.
"We know that that Latino parents value education. Nine out of 10 Latino parents say it's very important their child earns a college degree," says Editorial Director Carol Lloyd of GreatSchools.org. "With our newsletters, we hope to give parents the power and knowledge they need to achieve the dream of a better future for their children and community."
Recent surveys show that when parents receive the grade-based newsletters in English, parent engagement improves, with 87 percent of parents reporting that the information influenced their parenting and their interactions with their child's school.
Principals, administrators, and community organizers can share this free newsletter with their Spanish-speaking families to build community and support student success.
Alameda Unified School District, serving a diverse 10,000 student population in Alameda, California, decided to have this newsletter sent to all of their families as part of their ongoing effort to build a strong, nurturing community for all children. "AUSD has deeply invested in school and family engagement, and it is more important than ever that we offer parents information tailored to their children's grade and their family language," says Claudia Medina, Coordinator of Family Involvement and Community Engagement Programs. "We know our Latino families want to be involved in their child's education journey and they want research-based, cutting-edge information. This is a great resource for our families."
For over 20 year, GreatSchools.org has provided evidence-based education support for parents. GreatSchools.org is also the leading online source for trusted school ratings with multiple measures of school quality for the 100,000+ public schools in the U.S. — including college readiness and equity — to help parents support their children's education and take action to improve their local schools.
Parents and caregivers can subscribe to the Spanish language newsletter at GreatSchools.org/espanol. Kindergarten through 4th grade newsletters launch in January; 5th through 12th grade newsletters will launch in the fall of 2019.
About GreatSchools:
GreatSchools.org is the leading national nonprofit empowering parents with essential information to improve educational opportunities for their child. Using GreatSchools' trusted ratings and school quality information, parents can find the right school for their family and take action to improve schools in their communities. Thousands of articles, tips, and interactive tools offer parents easy-to-use resources to support their child's learning and well-being every day. Families, community leaders, and policymakers turn to GreatSchools for the school information they need to guide children to great futures.
SOURCE GreatSchools, Inc.
