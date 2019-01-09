CES 2019 Exhibitor News Recap through Jan. 8

|By Business Wire
|
January 9, 2019 04:45 PM EST
CES, the world’s largest gathering for the consumer technology industry, is currently underway in Las Vegas. The show runs through Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Please note the following important information:
- Exhibits are open January 8 – 11, 2019.
- Breaking news and multimedia are available on the official CES Exhibitor News page.
- An RSS feed of exhibitor news is also available.
- The official hashtag for the show is #CES2019.
Business Wire is the official news wire and online press kit service partner for CES. Listed below is the exhibitor news recap through January 8, 2019.
01/08/2019 - 07:30 PM
Toshiba Memory Unveils 1TB[1] Single Package PCIe® Gen3 x4L SSDs with 96-Layer 3D Flash Memory
01/08/2019 - 04:14 PM
Veritone® CEO and Chairman Chad Steelberg to Discuss the Future of AI in Government at CES Government 2019
01/08/2019 - 02:53 PM
NUU Mobile Introduces Konnect i1 4G LTE Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspot at CES 2019
01/08/2019 - 02:51 PM
NUU Mobile Showcases G4 Smartphone at CES 2019
01/08/2019 - 02:39 PM
Razer HyperSense to Champion Next-Level Tactile Gaming Immersion by Powering an Ecosystem of Haptic Devices
01/08/2019 - 01:51 PM
InControl Medical Introduces Attain at CES 2019: The Most Effective, Non-Invasive Option Available for the Treatment of Urinary and/or Fecal Incontinence in Men and Women in a Single, At-Home Device
01/08/2019 - 12:30 PM
Using Autonomous Vehicle Technology to Make Roads Safer Today
01/08/2019 - 12:29 PM
CORRECTING and REPLACING CES 2019 Opens with Transformative Tech That Will Change Lives
01/08/2019 - 12:00 PM
Pioneer Expands Vehicle Connectivity with Introduction of rDrive, a Connected Services Solution Powered by LoJack
01/08/2019 - 11:35 AM
AARP, at CES 2019, Showcases $7.6T in Annual Economic Activity from Americans Age 50-Plus
01/08/2019 - 11:05 AM
Sector 5 Forging Relationships and Vetting Opportunities at CES 2019
01/08/2019 - 11:00 AM
PACCAR Displays Innovative Electric and Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trucks at CES 2019
01/08/2019 - 10:44 AM
LITE-ON to Showcase AI-powered Smart Street Light Solution at 2019 CES
01/08/2019 - 10:34 AM
TRANSATEL to Exhibit at CES 2019
01/08/2019 - 10:16 AM
CES 2019: Taiwan Innovators Pave Way for the Future with AIoT Breakthroughs
01/08/2019 - 10:06 AM
CES2019 - HTC Releases New Generation Headset with Built-In Eye Tracking Module Using Technology from 7invensun, the Vive Pro Eye
01/08/2019 - 10:01 AM
PanaCast® 3 - World's First Intelligent Panoramic Video Collaboration Device with Three 13 Megapixel Cameras - Debuts at CES 2019
01/08/2019 - 10:00 AM
7invensun Released New Eye Tracking Add-on for Pimax’s 8K Series VR Headsets in CES 2019
01/08/2019 - 10:00 AM
PlusAI Demos Level 4 Autonomous Driving Truck Technology Live at CES
01/08/2019 - 09:40 AM
MaxLinear G.hn Technology Powers Comtrend Home-Networking Devices Selected by Chunghwa Telecom to Deliver Advanced FTTx Services Across Taiwan
01/08/2019 - 09:30 AM
CTA Announces $10 Million Fund Commitment to Women, Diverse Founders and Diverse Leadership Teams
01/08/2019 - 09:09 AM
Euro Tech Week Held at Eureka Park During CES 2019
01/08/2019 - 09:00 AM
New CTA International Ranking Lists 16 Countries Leading in Innovation Friendliness
01/08/2019 - 09:00 AM
Velodyne Lidar to Showcase Breakthrough Technology for Autonomy and Driver Assistance at CES Press Conference Wednesday, Jan 9 at 11 AM
01/08/2019 - 09:00 AM
AT&T’s Turner and Xandr Partner on New, Enhanced Ad Opportunities Entering 2019
01/08/2019 - 09:00 AM
Rockchip Released AIoT Solution RK1808 with Built-In High Performance NPU at CES2019
01/08/2019 - 09:00 AM
Autonomous and Connected Vehicles Face 300,000 Attacks Per Month, According to Karamba Security
01/08/2019 - 09:00 AM
IZEA Announces PayPop™ at CES 2019
01/08/2019 - 09:00 AM
Yubico Launches Security Key NFC and Private Preview of YubiKey for Lightning at CES 2019
01/08/2019 - 09:00 AM
Yujin Robot to Demonstrate LiDAR Sensor, GoCart 120 at CES 2019
01/08/2019 - 08:42 AM
Cinemo to Present the Latest in Transformative Infotainment at CES 2019
01/08/2019 - 08:30 AM
White Castle® Becomes the First Fast-Food Chain to Debut Impossible Foods’ New Recipe
01/08/2019 - 08:30 AM
Insight LiDAR Announces FMCW LiDAR Sensor for Autonomous Vehicle Market
01/08/2019 - 08:24 AM
Synchronoss and TBCASoft Jointly Promote Cross-Carrier Blockchain for Telecom Operators
01/08/2019 - 08:00 AM
LG Electronics and AEye Announce Strategic Partnership to Address Sensing and Perception Needs of ADAS Market
01/08/2019 - 08:00 AM
TEKTELIC Communications and Sagemcom Energy & Telecom SAS Collaborate on a Geolocation Solution Using LoRaWAN™
01/08/2019 - 08:00 AM
Hella and AEye Extend Strategic Partnership to Deliver Sensing and Perception Solutions for ADAS and Autonomous Driving
01/08/2019 - 08:00 AM
Skyworks Enables Sonos’ High-Fidelity Amp for Emerging Smart Audio Applications
01/08/2019 - 08:00 AM
Intertrust to Showcase Latest Content Protection and Management Technologies at CES 2019
01/08/2019 - 08:00 AM
AEye Announces Industry-Leading Family of Perception Sensors for ADAS Solutions
01/08/2019 - 07:45 AM
Optek Selects Cadence Tensilica HiFi 3 DSP for Bluetooth 5.0 Dual-Mode Audio/Voice SoC
01/08/2019 - 07:39 AM
TCL Debuts Expanded Range of AI-Powered 8K TVs at CES 2019
01/08/2019 - 07:30 AM
Lomiko’s SHD Smart Home Devices Attends CES 2019 to Meet Electronics Distributors as Innovative Spider Charger™ In-Wall USB Port Market Potential Reaches 15 Million Units
01/08/2019 - 07:30 AM
Intel and Warner Bros. Immersive CES Experience Previews Entertainment’s Future in Autonomous Vehicles
01/08/2019 - 07:30 AM
The Best Robo-Advisors in a Down Market
01/08/2019 - 07:30 AM
Impossible Foods Launches Next-Generation Impossible Burger with Unprecedented Taste, Nutrition and Versatility
01/08/2019 - 07:30 AM
Vayyar Selects Cadence Tensilica Vision DSP for Advanced Millimeter Wave 3D Imaging Radar Solution
01/08/2019 - 07:26 AM
SMK Electronics to Show New Automation Interface Controls, Automotive In-Dash Displays, Camera Modules and Connectors, and Advanced OEM Remote Control Solutions at CES 2019
01/08/2019 - 07:22 AM
CoreNetiX Announces High-Speed IP500® Wireless Products for Dual Band IoT Commercial Facility Automation Networks
01/08/2019 - 07:00 AM
Innit Launches Smart Kitchen Platform on Google Assistant Smart Displays
01/08/2019 - 06:30 AM
VeriSilicon’s Artificial Intelligence Processor IP Used in Next-Generation Large Screen Smart Home System-on-Chip (SoC)
01/08/2019 - 06:10 AM
Molex, Accenture and Amazon Web Services Co-Develop Edge Computing Solution Powering NextGen Autonomous Vehicles
01/08/2019 - 06:05 AM
Flex Makes What’s Next – and Showcases Creative Solutions for Smart Living, Automotive, Mobility and Healthcare at CES 2019
01/08/2019 - 06:00 AM
Wind River Introduces Its Next-Generation Software Framework for Connected and Autonomous Cars
01/08/2019 - 06:00 AM
Toshiba Memory America Unveils 1TB Single Package PCIe Gen3 x4L SSDs with 96-Layer 3D Flash Memory
01/08/2019 - 06:00 AM
Razer Chroma Works with Amazon to Enable Alexa Capabilities in Millions of Compatible Gaming Devices
01/08/2019 - 06:00 AM
Cepton’s New Vista Solutions Usher in the Next Wave of Autonomous Driving With High Resolution, Long-Range and Compact LiDAR
01/08/2019 - 06:00 AM
Pindrop Launches Voice Identity Platform for IoT, Voice Assistants, Smart Homes and Offices, and Connected Cars
01/08/2019 - 06:00 AM
ICS and the Qt Company Leverage Amazon Alexa Auto SDK to Deliver New AGL Applications
01/08/2019 - 06:00 AM
Technology Leaders Select Bluetooth Mesh as Strategic Protocol for Smart Home Solutions
01/08/2019 - 06:00 AM
CyberLink Releases New PerfectCam 2 with the Support of AI-Powered Background Blur for Video Conferencing
01/08/2019 - 06:00 AM
Surfaceink Showcases New IOT Voice & Audio Solutions at CES 2019
01/08/2019 - 06:00 AM
VeriSilicon and NXP Collaborate on Machine Learning Across Wide Range of ML-Enabled Devices
01/08/2019 - 06:00 AM
Razer Expands the “Designed by Razer Case” Program with Lian Li and Introduces the Razer Tomahawk PC Gaming Chassis
01/08/2019 - 06:00 AM
ARRAY By Hampton Satellite to be Previewed at 2019 CES, Allows for Cost Savings in High-End Smart Light, Smart Video Installations
01/08/2019 - 06:00 AM
Wiivv Partners with Dr. Scholl’s to Deliver Custom 3D Printed Insoles Directly within the United States
01/08/2019 - 06:00 AM
Humavox Unveils Seamless Wireless Charging Ecosystem for Smartphones at CES 2019
01/08/2019 - 06:00 AM
Pioneer Showcases Automotive Technologies to Enhance Every Drive
01/08/2019 - 06:00 AM
Prototype Pioneer in-Dash Multimedia Receivers Showcase the Benefits of in-Vehicle Amazon Alexa Integration
01/08/2019 - 06:00 AM
Kapsch Accelerates Commercial Introduction of V2X Communication
01/08/2019 - 06:00 AM
iHeartMedia Launches Redesigned iHeartRadio Family App and Announces Integrations with Honda, Samsung, Google and Roku Devices at CES 2019
01/08/2019 - 06:00 AM
Second Generation ANX74xx Family of 10 Gbps USB 3.2 Single-Chip Re-Timer Family Extends Analogix’s Lead in USB-C and DisplayPort Over USB-C by Integrating More Functions and Performance
01/08/2019 - 05:55 AM
Humanscale Expands Integrated Tech Offerings with M/Connect 3
01/08/2019 - 05:12 AM
Over Half of US Auto “Intenders” Say In-Vehicle Technology Will Influence Their Next Car Purchase
01/08/2019 - 05:05 AM
Zyxel to Debut and Demo High-Speed Broadband Solutions Designed to Expand Reach and Revenue for Service Providers at CES 2019
01/08/2019 - 05:01 AM
Verizon Extends Partnership With TiVo to Deliver Personalized User Experience for 4.6 Million Subscribers
01/08/2019 - 05:00 AM
Cypress Advances Premium Automotive Infotainment User Experience with Wi-Fi 6 Connectivity Solution
01/08/2019 - 05:00 AM
TiVo Releases New Churn Analysis From Its Personalized Content Discovery Platform
01/08/2019 - 05:00 AM
SleepScore Labs Announces Exclusive Strategic Relationship with World’s First Sleep Venture Program: ‘SleepScore Ventures’
01/08/2019 - 05:00 AM
AEE Collaborates with ModalAI to Bring Unprecedented Safety to Drones
01/08/2019 - 05:00 AM
NAVER Unveils Advanced Robotics, Autonomous Driving and Mobility Technologies to Global Market at CES 2019
01/08/2019 - 05:00 AM
Semtech’s LinkCharge® Platform Integrated in Shanghai Magway Magnetic's Commercial 22mm Long Distance Smartphone Wireless Charger
01/08/2019 - 05:00 AM
Asiatelco and Sequans Bring New LTE-M Vehicle Trackers to Market
01/08/2019 - 05:00 AM
Taoglas Acquires ThinkWireless, an Antenna Innovator in the Commercial Vehicle Industry
01/08/2019 - 05:00 AM
TDK announces Coursa Drive, the world’s first high-precision inertial-aided positioning software for autonomous vehicles
01/08/2019 - 05:00 AM
TDK announces new Chirp SonicTrack™ inside-out 6-DoF ultrasonic controller tracking solution for all-in-one VR
01/08/2019 - 05:00 AM
Chirp Microsystems and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. collaborate to bring inside-out 6-DoF controller tracking to mobile VR/AR headsets
01/08/2019 - 05:00 AM
TDK MEMS Extends Automotive Motion Sensor Solutions Improving Navigation Through Tunnels, Parking Garages, and High-Temperature Environments
01/08/2019 - 05:00 AM
TDK launches premium motion sensor optimized for optical and computational image stabilization applications
01/08/2019 - 05:00 AM
NationsHearing Unveils New Consumer Hearing Healthcare Technology in the U.S. at CES® 2019
01/08/2019 - 05:00 AM
Toshiba America Client Solutions to Start Using dynabook Branding on Award-Winning Mobile and IoT Products in the US
01/08/2019 - 05:00 AM
GN Hearing Launches the Most Intuitive and Personalized Hearing Solution That Adapts to the User’s Daily Life
01/08/2019 - 05:00 AM
nVent Launches Smart Home Integrations & Developer API for WiFi Thermostat
01/08/2019 - 04:00 AM
Sleepace Offers a Total Sleep Solution for IoT, Elderly Care, Baby Monitoring and the Bedding Industry
01/08/2019 - 04:00 AM
Pimax brings VR 2.0 to Las Vegas at CES 2019
01/08/2019 - 04:00 AM
GDU Launches SAGA: The Infrared, Open Platform Industrial Drone At CES 2019
01/08/2019 - 04:00 AM
Spectra7 and Legrand Showcase Ultra High Speed HDMI 2.1 Cable Assembly at CES 2019
01/08/2019 - 04:00 AM
Bongmi Introduces Smart Devices for Women’s and Children’s Health at CES 2019
01/08/2019 - 04:00 AM
Dutch Startup Brings Advanced Automated Cryptocurrency Trading to the Masses with Strategy Marketplace
01/08/2019 - 04:00 AM
Sublue Promotes Ocean Conservation Message at CES 2019
01/08/2019 - 04:00 AM
Sleep Number Advances Sleep Tech at CES, Announces Exclusive Partnership with Arianna Huffington’s Thrive Global
01/08/2019 - 03:59 AM
Yepzon introduces next generation 4G LTE Smart Trackers at CES 2019 Based on Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 1200 Platform
01/08/2019 - 03:10 AM
CES 2019 Exhibitor News Recap through Jan. 7
01/08/2019 - 01:04 AM
Homematic IP and innogy SmartHome Expand Collaboration
01/08/2019 - 12:01 AM
Chipolo Awarded CES Innovation Award for Their Next Generation LTE Tracker
01/08/2019 - 12:00 AM
New GSMA Intelligence Research Reveals Consumer Views on 5G and the Future of Devices
