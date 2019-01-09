Global Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) Industry

|By PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) in US$ Million.
The Global market is further analyzed by the following Segments: Cloud Brokerage Services, and Cloud Brokerage Enablement Solutions. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 55 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Accenture Plc
- Appirio
- BMC Software, Inc.
- Capgemini S.A
- CenturyLink
- Cisco
2. MARKET OVERVIEW
Commoditization of Cloud Computing Spawns the Evolution of Cloud Service Brokerage
Cloud Exchanges: The Next Chapter in the Cloud Brokerage Story
Rise of Multi-Cloud Environment Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for Cloud Services Brokerage
Table 1: As Multi-Cloud Emerges Into the Most Preferred Cloud Strategy Among Enterprises, the Role of CSBs in Aggregating, Integrating & Customizing Multiple Clouds Grows Bigger & More Important: % of Enterprises Deploying Cloud by Type for the Years 2016 & 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Management Overheads Associated With Multi-Cloud Sourcing Strategy Brings Third Party Cloud Services Brokerage Under the Spotlight
Elimination of Vendor Lock-In: The Primary Tenet of Cloud Brokerage
Cloud Service Providers too Stand to Benefit from Third Party Cloud Services Brokerage
Growing Focus on Internally Handling Cloud Brokerage Functions Spurs Sales of CSB Enablement Solutions
Asia-Pacific: An Emerging Opportunity for CSBs
Table 2: High Cloud Readiness Index (CRI) Score in Asian Countries Spells Lucrative Business Opportunities for CSBs: Breakdown of CRI Indices by Country for the Year 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Robust Adoption of Public Cloud Services Provides the Foundation for Growth
Table 3: Projected Growth in Cloud Workload Processing Marks the Cloud€™s Convergence with Mainstream IT: Breakdown of Global Workloads Processed in Cloud Data Centers as Compared to Traditional Datacenters (In Million) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: Widespread Projected Spurt in Growth of Public Cloud Computing Services Drives Parallel Market Opportunities for Cloud Brokerage Services: Global Market for Public Cloud Computing Services (In US$ Billion) by Service Type for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rise of Federated Clouds & the Need to Optimize Costs & Leverage Cheap Spare Cloud Capacity of Service Providers While Circumventing the Caveat to Discounts Drives New Service Opportunities for CSBs
Table 5: Rise of Serverless Computing & the Accompanying Flexibility in Dynamic Workload Migration Drives Demand for Brokerage Services that Help Leverage Discounted Excess Cloud Capacity: Global Market for Serverless Architecture (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Security Concerns of Cloud Services to Boost Demand for CSBs
Table 6: Omnipresent Threat of Cloud Breaches Capable of Jeopardizing Enterprise Digital Transformation Strategies Drives Opportunities for Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs): Per Capita Cost of Data Breach (In US$) for the Years 2014 through 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: Per Capita Cost of Data Breach (In US$) by Country for the Year 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Demand for Hybrid IT & Multi-Sourced Operating Models Augurs Well for the Market
Table 8: Evolution of Datacenters Around the Cloud Magnifies the Need for Hybrid IT Capability & Service Brokers to Manage the Complexity: Global Hybrid Cloud Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Cloud Brokers Focus On the Development of App Stores as the First Step Towards Establishing White Label Cloud Service Marketplace
Availability of Platforms for Establishing P2P Marketplace Allows White Labelling of Cloud Brokerage
SMBs to Drive Growth in Cloud Brokerage Market
High Profile Cloud Aggregators Role Continues to Evolve
Telecom Service Providers Make a Mark as Cloud Aggregators
Innovation & Service Differentiation: Key Strategies to Stay Afloat in the Market in the Highly Competitive Market
Issues & Challenges
Emergence of Branded Private Cloud Marketplaces Magnifies the Risk of CSP & Broker Lock-Ins
Lack of Definite Framework for Defining Cloud Service Brokerage Fuels Confusion
Inadequate Awareness Levels
Market Outlook
3. CONCEPTUAL OVERVIEW
Introduction
Aggregation
Arbitrage
Integration
Customization
Advantages of a CSB Service
Lower Cost
Ease-of Use
Access to Latest Cloud Services
Compare & Contrast
Easy-to-Understand SLA
Ease of Deployment
Enhanced Interface
Specific Qualities Required From A Cloud Service Broker:
Capacity Management
Business Continuity
Cost Optimization
A Thorough Knowledge Pertaining to Cloud Market
A Firm Relationship with Cloud Service Provider
A Detailed Awareness of the Client€™s Industry
Expertise with Assimilating Services
4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
4.1 Focus on Select Players
Accenture Plc (Ireland)
Appirio (USA)
BMC Software, Inc. (USA)
Capgemini S.A (France)
CenturyLink (USA)
Cisco (USA)
Cloudability Inc. (USA)
CloudMore (Sweden)
ComputeNext (USA)
Dell Boomi (USA)
DoubleHorn, LLC (USA)
Forcepoint (USA)
IBM (USA)
Jamcracker, Inc. (USA)
Liaison Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Neostratus (Hungary)
OpenText Corp (Canada)
RightScale, Inc (USA)
Spotinst (Israel)
Veeam® Software. (Switzerland)
4.2 Service/Product Launches
Pivotal Software Releases Spring Cloud Open Service Broker 3.0.0.M1
Yandex Launches Yandex.Cloud Platform
VMware Launches Series of New Cloud Services
Telarus Launches in Australia with Tradewinds Brokerage
Accenture and Google Cloud Launches the Accenture Google Cloud Business Group (AGBG)
Atos Launches New Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Service
DoubleHorn Releases DoubleHorn Marketplace Cloud Pricing Tool
dinCloud Launches Cloud Services for Lending Industry
Cloud Distribution Announces Your Cloud - (CSB) Platform
The Cloud Foundry Foundation Launches Open Service Broker API Project
4.3 Recent Industry Activity
Saxo Bank Partners with Microsoft for Cloud Services
Google Partners with Cisco for Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Services
Jamcracker Partners with Lintasarta for B2B Cloud Marketplace Service
Techwave to Acquire iMicron
Jamcracker Adds Support for IaaS CMP Functionality
5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: World 10-Year Perspective for Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) by Segment - Cloud Brokerage Services and Cloud Brokerage Enablement Solutions Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: World 10-Year Perspective for Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Cloud Brokerage Services and Cloud Brokerage Enablement Solutions Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
6.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
B.Market Analytics
Table 13: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.2 Japan
Market Analysis
Table 14: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.3 Europe
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
CSB Market Benefits from Steady Rise in Cloud IT Spending
B.Market Analytics
Table 15: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.4 Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
Table 16: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) by Geographic Region - China, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.4.1 China
Market Analysis
Table 18: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.4.2 South Korea
Market Analysis
Table 19: South Korean Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.4.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
Table 20: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.5 Rest of World
Market Analysis
Table 21: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 55 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 59) The United States (32) Canada (2) Japan (1) Europe (16) - France (3) - Germany (1) - The United Kingdom (2) - Rest of Europe (10) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cloud-services-brokerage-csb-industry-300775695.html
SOURCE Reportlinker
