Global Nanocoatings Industry

The report profiles 74 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- ACTnano, Inc.

- albert rechtenbacher GmbH

- Bio-Gate AG

- Bhler Holding AG

- CG2 Nanocoatings Inc.

- Cleancorp GmbH



NANOCOATINGS MCP-6

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, DECEMBER 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Nanotechnology - A Curtain Raiser

A Time Line of Materials Development

Nanoscience - Breaking Conventional Size Barriers

New Discoveries Bridge the Gap between Organic and Inorganic Materials

A Peek into the World of Possibilities with Nanotechnology

Nanotechnology Market Gathers Momentum

Enabling Technologies - Need of the Hour

Coatings Industry Gets a Touch of Nanotechnology

Nanocoatings Promise Superior Performance Benefits Over Traditional Polymer Coatings

Key Application Properties of Nanocoatings in a Capsule

Nanocoatings - Market Evolution Over the Years

Coating Manufacturers Become More Open towards Producing Nanocoatings

Need to Achieve Competitive Differentiation Driving Coating Manufacturers€™ Lean towards Nanocoatings

Environmental Benefits Attract Manufacturer Attention

Nanocoatings Market - Quite Resilient Against Periods of Economic Slowdown

Stable Economic Outlook Bodes Well for Nanocoatings Market

Table 1: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % for the Years 2

through 2019 for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: World GDP (2016 & 2017): Percentage Breakdown of Nominal GDP Value by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market Outlook

Developed Markets - Traditional Revenue Contributors

Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Regional Market



3. NOTEWORTHY MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES



Nanocoating Technology to Shape Electronics Industry

Safeguarding Connectivity - Nanocoatings for Longevity and Reliability of IoT

Growing Demand for Connectivity

Water-Resistant Nanocoatings for Consumer Electronics

Increasing Applications for Nanocoatings in Cleaning

Nano Technology in Pool Cleaning

Self-Cleaning Glass

Nano-Ceramics

Hydrophobic Lotus Leaves

Nanoparticles in Cleaning Agents

Robotic Pool Cleaners

Sprayable Edible Nanocoatings to Extend Shelf Life of Produce

Nanostructured Coatings to Remove Pollutants

Sanitation & Disease Control to Drive Demand for Anti- Microbial Nanocoatings

Anti-Foul & Easy-to-Clean Nanocoatings Draw Huge Demand

Anti-Fingerprint Nanocoatings to Grow in Prominence

Anti-Corrosion Nanocoatings in Demand

Nanotechnology Coating that Kills 99.9% of Superbugs

Nanocoating Technology to Prevent Infections in Spinal Implant without Inhibiting Osseointegration

A Race to the Surface

The Ideal Orthopedic Spinal Implant Coating

Nanocoating Technology - Antimicrobial Activity without Inhibiting Osseointegration

A Look at Opportunities & Trends in Key End-Use Markets

Healthcare Industry - Market Laden with Tremendous Potential

Medical Device Manufacturing Market Offers Plenty of Opportunities for Growth

Table 3: Worldwide Medical Devices Market by Geographic Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for the US, Europe, Japan, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rise in Incidence of Joint Diseases to Drive Demand for Nanocoatings for Knee & Hip Implants

Table 4: Select Musculoskeletal Conditions - Percentage Breakdown by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Healthcare Facilities Bank on Nano-Scale Coatings for Maintaining Hygienic Surroundings

Automotive Market Offers Plenty of Opportunities for Nanocoatings Market

Stable Automotive Industry to Drive Demand for Nanocoatings

Opportunity Indicators:

Table 5: Global Passenger Car Production by Top

Countries: 2011-2017 (in Thousand Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Global Commercial Vehicle Production by Top

Countries: 2011-2017 (in Thousand Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Automotive Finishes Market Led by Expanding Vehicle Fleet

Opportunity Indicators:

Table 7: Global Vehicles in Operation (2015): Number of Vehicles in Operation and Motorization Rates for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Global Passenger Cars in Operation (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Global Car Parc (2015): Number of Passenger Cars in Operation (in Million Units) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Nanocoatings for Construction and Exterior Protection - A Review

Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthen Market Prospects

Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Housing Units and Infrastructure

Healthy Construction Dynamics to Drive Nanocoatings Market

Table 10: Global Construction Market by Region (2015 & 2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spending for Asia, Western Europe, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Africa, and Middle East (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (in US$ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2013-2030

Table 12: Global Construction Output by Country (2016): Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change by 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Percentage Contribution to Growth in Global Construction Output by Major Countries over the Period 2010-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Focus on Green Construction Techniques to Boost Market Demand

Nansulate: A Revolutionary Technology in Building Insulation

Growing Focus on Renewable Energy Drives Demand for Nanocoatings in Solar Energy Sector

Demand for Marine Nanocoatings Poised to Grow

Nanocoatings Gain Prominence in the Aviation Sector

Nanocoatings for Optics - Opportunities Galore

Opportunities in Textile Industry Boosts Nanocoatings Market

Use of Nanocoatings Gaining Traction for Furniture

Household Care Sector - An Emerging Niche

Titanium Dioxide Nanocoatings Ignite Interest

Nano-Scale Silver Finding Tremendous Use as an Agent in Antimicrobial Coatings

Graphene as Nanocoatings to Find Great Demand

Technological Innovations Drive Nanocoatings Market

Nanocoating for Development of Better Cardiovascular Stents

High-Performance Nanocoatings in Demand

P2i Develops Liquid Repellent Nanocoating

Nanocoatings with Efficacy to Transport Vaccines without Requiring Refrigeration

New Applications of Nanoclay and TiO2 Nanoparticles for Protecting Wood against Weathering

New Nanocoatings that Improve Energy Efficiency of Aircraft

Challenges

Competition from Uncoated Products Proves to be a Major Challenge for Nanocoated Products

Lack of Awareness about Benefits of Nanocoatings



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Nanotechnology: A Backgrounder Review

Coatings: A Prelude

Nanocoatings: A Definition

Importance of Nanoparticles Used in Coatings

Scratch Resistance

UV Resistance

Oil Repellent and Hydrophobic Characteristics

Fire Resistance

Anti-Corrosive

Self-Cleaning

Anti-Fouling

Anti-Fingerprint Coatings

Other Benefits

Nanoparticles: A Peek into the Development Process

Nanocoating Deposition Methods

End-Use Markets for Nanocoatings

Limitations of Nanocoatings

Nanocoating Applications

Protective Coatings

Decorative Coatings

Functional Coatings



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



5.1 Focus on Select Players

ACTnano, Inc. (USA)

albert rechtenbacher GmbH (Germany)

Bio-Gate AG (Germany)

Bhler Holding AG (Germany)

CG2 Nanocoatings Inc. (Canada)

Cleancorp GmbH (Germany)

Ecology Coatings, Inc. (USA)

Eikos, Inc. (USA)

Green Earth Nano Science, Inc. (Canada)

Inframat Corporation (USA)

Integran Technologies Inc. (USA)

NANOBIZ.PL Ltd. (Poland)

Nano-Care Deutschland AG (Germany)

Nanofilm (USA)

Nanogate AG (Germany)

NanoMate Technology, Inc. (Taiwan)

Nanophase Technologies Corporation (USA)

nanopool® GmbH (Germany)

Nanosol AG (Liechtenstein)

Nanovere Technologies, LLC (USA)

P2i Ltd. (UK)

Surfactis Technologies SAS (France)

Tesla NanoCoatings, Inc. (USA)

5.2 Recent Industry Activity

HZO Takes Over Semblant

P2i Introduces Advanced Nanocoating Solution

Eurocoating Takes Over Nanosurfaces Industries Srl.

Semblant Announces New Nanocoating Technologies

Ecocorp Introduces Nanorepel



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nanocoatings by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Historic Review for Nanocoatings by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World 14-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

By Application

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nanocoatings by Application - Anti-Fingerprint, Anti-Fouling, Anti-Microbial, Self-Cleaning and Easy to Clean Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Anti-Fingerprint, Anti-Fouling, Anti-Microbial, Self-Cleaning and Easy to Clean Markets for Years 2016, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Nanotechnology Market - An Overview

US - The Leading Regional Market for Nanocoatings

Construction Activity Boosts Demand for Nanocoatings

Table 19: Residential Construction in the US (2007-2017): Number of New Privately Owned Housing Units Started by Type - Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (in €˜000) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: US Market for Nanomaterials in the Construction End-Use Sector (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: US Market for Nanomaterials in Coatings Used in the Construction Industry (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Environmentally Aware Consumer Base Drives Demand for Anti- Microbial Nanocoatings

US Leads the Medical Devices Market - Offers Growth on Platter for Nanocoating

B.Market Analytics

Table 22: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nanocoatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: US Historic Review for Nanocoatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.2 Japan

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

2020 Tokyo Olympics Boosts Market Prospects

B.Market Analytics

Table 24: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nanocoatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: Japanese Historic Review for Nanocoatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.3 Europe

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Recovery in Construction Activity to Sustain Growth in Demand

Table 26: Construction Industry in Europe (2014-2018): Percentage Change in Construction Output for Major Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 27: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nanocoatings by Geographic Region - France, Germany, UK and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: European Historic Review for Nanocoatings by Geographic Region - France, Germany, UK and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: European 14-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.3.1 France

Market Analysis

Table 30: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nanocoatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: French Historic Review for Nanocoatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.3.2 Germany

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Coatings Market - An Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 32: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nanocoatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: German Historic Review for Nanocoatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.3.3 The United Kingdom

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Steady Recovery in Construction Activity to Promote Market Demand

Table 34: New Homes Registrations (in Thousands) in the UK by Country: 2010-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Despite Brexit Uncertainty, Long-Term Outlook Remains Optimistic

Resurgence in Construction Activity to Promote Demand

B.Market Analytics

Table 35: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nanocoatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: UK Historic Review for Nanocoatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.3.4 Rest of Europe

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Revival of Economic Fortunes Portends Opportunities in Spain

B.Market Analytics

Table 37: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nanocoatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Nanocoatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Asia-Pacific - The Linchpin for Growth in Nanocoatings Market

Despite Recent Slowdown in Economic Activity China Continues to Power Growth in Asia-Pacific Coatings Market

Expanding Construction Sector Bodes Well for Nanocoatings

Table 39: Asian Construction Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Spend by Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Region and Sector (2014-2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Established Automotive Manufacturing Spurs Demand for Nanocoatings

B.Market Analytics

Table 41: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nanocoatings by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nanocoatings by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.1 China

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Nanocoatings Market Witnesses Steady Growth

Robust Chinese Construction Market Offers Plenty of Market Opportunities for Nanocoatings

Shift in Ship Building Activity to Fuel Demand for Nanocoatings in Marine Sector

B.Market Analytics

Table 44: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nanocoatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Chinese Historic Review for Nanocoatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Overview of the Indian Coatings Market

Strong Demand from South East Asian Countries Benefit Market Prospects

B.Market Analytics

Table 46: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nanocoatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nanocoatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5 Rest of World

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Canada

Recovery in Construction Activity to Drive Market Demand for Coatings

Residential Construction

Table 48: Housing Starts in Canada (2008-2017E): Breakdown of Number of Housing Starts in Thousands (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Non-Residential Construction

Table 49: Canadian Non-Residential Construction Sector Capital Expenditure in US$ Billion: 2010-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Middle East & Africa

Middle East & African Market - A Snapshot

Construction Boom in GCC Countries Drive Roofing Demand to Offer Opportunities

Table 50: Projected Growth in Middle East & African Construction Markets (2012-2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Latin America

Latin American Coatings Market - A Review

Overview of Construction Industry in Latin America

B.Market Analytics

Table 51: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nanocoatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: Rest of World Historic Review for Nanocoatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 74 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 75) The United States (31) Canada (3) Europe (36) - France (1) - Germany (16) - The United Kingdom (4) - Italy (1) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (13) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5)

