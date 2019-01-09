Global Nanocoatings Industry

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 9, 2019 05:02 PM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Nanocoatings in US$ Million.
The Global market is analyzed by the following Segments: Anti-Fingerprint Nanocoatings, Anti-Fouling Nanocoatings, Anti-Microbial Nanocoatings, Self-Cleaning Nanocoatings, and Other Nanocoatings. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368325
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 74 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ACTnano, Inc.
- albert rechtenbacher GmbH
- Bio-Gate AG
- Bhler Holding AG
- CG2 Nanocoatings Inc.
- Cleancorp GmbH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368325
NANOCOATINGS MCP-6
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, DECEMBER 2
CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Nanotechnology - A Curtain Raiser
A Time Line of Materials Development
Nanoscience - Breaking Conventional Size Barriers
New Discoveries Bridge the Gap between Organic and Inorganic Materials
A Peek into the World of Possibilities with Nanotechnology
Nanotechnology Market Gathers Momentum
Enabling Technologies - Need of the Hour
Coatings Industry Gets a Touch of Nanotechnology
Nanocoatings Promise Superior Performance Benefits Over Traditional Polymer Coatings
Key Application Properties of Nanocoatings in a Capsule
Nanocoatings - Market Evolution Over the Years
Coating Manufacturers Become More Open towards Producing Nanocoatings
Need to Achieve Competitive Differentiation Driving Coating Manufacturers€™ Lean towards Nanocoatings
Environmental Benefits Attract Manufacturer Attention
Nanocoatings Market - Quite Resilient Against Periods of Economic Slowdown
Stable Economic Outlook Bodes Well for Nanocoatings Market
Table 1: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % for the Years 2
through 2019 for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: World GDP (2016 & 2017): Percentage Breakdown of Nominal GDP Value by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market Outlook
Developed Markets - Traditional Revenue Contributors
Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Regional Market
3. NOTEWORTHY MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Nanocoating Technology to Shape Electronics Industry
Safeguarding Connectivity - Nanocoatings for Longevity and Reliability of IoT
Growing Demand for Connectivity
Water-Resistant Nanocoatings for Consumer Electronics
Increasing Applications for Nanocoatings in Cleaning
Nano Technology in Pool Cleaning
Self-Cleaning Glass
Nano-Ceramics
Hydrophobic Lotus Leaves
Nanoparticles in Cleaning Agents
Robotic Pool Cleaners
Sprayable Edible Nanocoatings to Extend Shelf Life of Produce
Nanostructured Coatings to Remove Pollutants
Sanitation & Disease Control to Drive Demand for Anti- Microbial Nanocoatings
Anti-Foul & Easy-to-Clean Nanocoatings Draw Huge Demand
Anti-Fingerprint Nanocoatings to Grow in Prominence
Anti-Corrosion Nanocoatings in Demand
Nanotechnology Coating that Kills 99.9% of Superbugs
Nanocoating Technology to Prevent Infections in Spinal Implant without Inhibiting Osseointegration
A Race to the Surface
The Ideal Orthopedic Spinal Implant Coating
Nanocoating Technology - Antimicrobial Activity without Inhibiting Osseointegration
A Look at Opportunities & Trends in Key End-Use Markets
Healthcare Industry - Market Laden with Tremendous Potential
Medical Device Manufacturing Market Offers Plenty of Opportunities for Growth
Table 3: Worldwide Medical Devices Market by Geographic Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for the US, Europe, Japan, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rise in Incidence of Joint Diseases to Drive Demand for Nanocoatings for Knee & Hip Implants
Table 4: Select Musculoskeletal Conditions - Percentage Breakdown by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Healthcare Facilities Bank on Nano-Scale Coatings for Maintaining Hygienic Surroundings
Automotive Market Offers Plenty of Opportunities for Nanocoatings Market
Stable Automotive Industry to Drive Demand for Nanocoatings
Opportunity Indicators:
Table 5: Global Passenger Car Production by Top
Countries: 2011-2017 (in Thousand Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Global Commercial Vehicle Production by Top
Countries: 2011-2017 (in Thousand Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Automotive Finishes Market Led by Expanding Vehicle Fleet
Opportunity Indicators:
Table 7: Global Vehicles in Operation (2015): Number of Vehicles in Operation and Motorization Rates for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: Global Passenger Cars in Operation (in Millions) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: Global Car Parc (2015): Number of Passenger Cars in Operation (in Million Units) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Nanocoatings for Construction and Exterior Protection - A Review
Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthen Market Prospects
Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Housing Units and Infrastructure
Healthy Construction Dynamics to Drive Nanocoatings Market
Table 10: Global Construction Market by Region (2015 & 2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spending for Asia, Western Europe, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Africa, and Middle East (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (in US$ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2013-2030
Table 12: Global Construction Output by Country (2016): Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change by 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: Percentage Contribution to Growth in Global Construction Output by Major Countries over the Period 2010-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Focus on Green Construction Techniques to Boost Market Demand
Nansulate: A Revolutionary Technology in Building Insulation
Growing Focus on Renewable Energy Drives Demand for Nanocoatings in Solar Energy Sector
Demand for Marine Nanocoatings Poised to Grow
Nanocoatings Gain Prominence in the Aviation Sector
Nanocoatings for Optics - Opportunities Galore
Opportunities in Textile Industry Boosts Nanocoatings Market
Use of Nanocoatings Gaining Traction for Furniture
Household Care Sector - An Emerging Niche
Titanium Dioxide Nanocoatings Ignite Interest
Nano-Scale Silver Finding Tremendous Use as an Agent in Antimicrobial Coatings
Graphene as Nanocoatings to Find Great Demand
Technological Innovations Drive Nanocoatings Market
Nanocoating for Development of Better Cardiovascular Stents
High-Performance Nanocoatings in Demand
P2i Develops Liquid Repellent Nanocoating
Nanocoatings with Efficacy to Transport Vaccines without Requiring Refrigeration
New Applications of Nanoclay and TiO2 Nanoparticles for Protecting Wood against Weathering
New Nanocoatings that Improve Energy Efficiency of Aircraft
Challenges
Competition from Uncoated Products Proves to be a Major Challenge for Nanocoated Products
Lack of Awareness about Benefits of Nanocoatings
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Nanotechnology: A Backgrounder Review
Coatings: A Prelude
Nanocoatings: A Definition
Importance of Nanoparticles Used in Coatings
Scratch Resistance
UV Resistance
Oil Repellent and Hydrophobic Characteristics
Fire Resistance
Anti-Corrosive
Self-Cleaning
Anti-Fouling
Anti-Fingerprint Coatings
Other Benefits
Nanoparticles: A Peek into the Development Process
Nanocoating Deposition Methods
End-Use Markets for Nanocoatings
Limitations of Nanocoatings
Nanocoating Applications
Protective Coatings
Decorative Coatings
Functional Coatings
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
5.1 Focus on Select Players
ACTnano, Inc. (USA)
albert rechtenbacher GmbH (Germany)
Bio-Gate AG (Germany)
Bhler Holding AG (Germany)
CG2 Nanocoatings Inc. (Canada)
Cleancorp GmbH (Germany)
Ecology Coatings, Inc. (USA)
Eikos, Inc. (USA)
Green Earth Nano Science, Inc. (Canada)
Inframat Corporation (USA)
Integran Technologies Inc. (USA)
NANOBIZ.PL Ltd. (Poland)
Nano-Care Deutschland AG (Germany)
Nanofilm (USA)
Nanogate AG (Germany)
NanoMate Technology, Inc. (Taiwan)
Nanophase Technologies Corporation (USA)
nanopool® GmbH (Germany)
Nanosol AG (Liechtenstein)
Nanovere Technologies, LLC (USA)
P2i Ltd. (UK)
Surfactis Technologies SAS (France)
Tesla NanoCoatings, Inc. (USA)
5.2 Recent Industry Activity
HZO Takes Over Semblant
P2i Introduces Advanced Nanocoating Solution
Eurocoating Takes Over Nanosurfaces Industries Srl.
Semblant Announces New Nanocoating Technologies
Ecocorp Introduces Nanorepel
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nanocoatings by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World Historic Review for Nanocoatings by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: World 14-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
By Application
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nanocoatings by Application - Anti-Fingerprint, Anti-Fouling, Anti-Microbial, Self-Cleaning and Easy to Clean Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Anti-Fingerprint, Anti-Fouling, Anti-Microbial, Self-Cleaning and Easy to Clean Markets for Years 2016, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Nanotechnology Market - An Overview
US - The Leading Regional Market for Nanocoatings
Construction Activity Boosts Demand for Nanocoatings
Table 19: Residential Construction in the US (2007-2017): Number of New Privately Owned Housing Units Started by Type - Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (in €˜000) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: US Market for Nanomaterials in the Construction End-Use Sector (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: US Market for Nanomaterials in Coatings Used in the Construction Industry (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Environmentally Aware Consumer Base Drives Demand for Anti- Microbial Nanocoatings
US Leads the Medical Devices Market - Offers Growth on Platter for Nanocoating
B.Market Analytics
Table 22: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nanocoatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: US Historic Review for Nanocoatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.2 Japan
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
2020 Tokyo Olympics Boosts Market Prospects
B.Market Analytics
Table 24: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nanocoatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: Japanese Historic Review for Nanocoatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.3 Europe
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Recovery in Construction Activity to Sustain Growth in Demand
Table 26: Construction Industry in Europe (2014-2018): Percentage Change in Construction Output for Major Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 27: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nanocoatings by Geographic Region - France, Germany, UK and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: European Historic Review for Nanocoatings by Geographic Region - France, Germany, UK and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: European 14-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.3.1 France
Market Analysis
Table 30: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nanocoatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: French Historic Review for Nanocoatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.3.2 Germany
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Coatings Market - An Overview
B.Market Analytics
Table 32: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nanocoatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: German Historic Review for Nanocoatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.3.3 The United Kingdom
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Steady Recovery in Construction Activity to Promote Market Demand
Table 34: New Homes Registrations (in Thousands) in the UK by Country: 2010-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Despite Brexit Uncertainty, Long-Term Outlook Remains Optimistic
Resurgence in Construction Activity to Promote Demand
B.Market Analytics
Table 35: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nanocoatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: UK Historic Review for Nanocoatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.3.4 Rest of Europe
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Revival of Economic Fortunes Portends Opportunities in Spain
B.Market Analytics
Table 37: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nanocoatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Nanocoatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4 Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Asia-Pacific - The Linchpin for Growth in Nanocoatings Market
Despite Recent Slowdown in Economic Activity China Continues to Power Growth in Asia-Pacific Coatings Market
Expanding Construction Sector Bodes Well for Nanocoatings
Table 39: Asian Construction Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Spend by Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Region and Sector (2014-2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Established Automotive Manufacturing Spurs Demand for Nanocoatings
B.Market Analytics
Table 41: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nanocoatings by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nanocoatings by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Nanocoatings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.1 China
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Nanocoatings Market Witnesses Steady Growth
Robust Chinese Construction Market Offers Plenty of Market Opportunities for Nanocoatings
Shift in Ship Building Activity to Fuel Demand for Nanocoatings in Marine Sector
B.Market Analytics
Table 44: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nanocoatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: Chinese Historic Review for Nanocoatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Overview of the Indian Coatings Market
Strong Demand from South East Asian Countries Benefit Market Prospects
B.Market Analytics
Table 46: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nanocoatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nanocoatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5 Rest of World
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Canada
Recovery in Construction Activity to Drive Market Demand for Coatings
Residential Construction
Table 48: Housing Starts in Canada (2008-2017E): Breakdown of Number of Housing Starts in Thousands (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Non-Residential Construction
Table 49: Canadian Non-Residential Construction Sector Capital Expenditure in US$ Billion: 2010-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Middle East & Africa
Middle East & African Market - A Snapshot
Construction Boom in GCC Countries Drive Roofing Demand to Offer Opportunities
Table 50: Projected Growth in Middle East & African Construction Markets (2012-2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Latin America
Latin American Coatings Market - A Review
Overview of Construction Industry in Latin America
B.Market Analytics
Table 51: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nanocoatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: Rest of World Historic Review for Nanocoatings Market Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 74 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 75) The United States (31) Canada (3) Europe (36) - France (1) - Germany (16) - The United Kingdom (4) - Italy (1) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (13) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368325
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-nanocoatings-industry-300775716.html
SOURCE Reportlinker
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 9, 2019 04:45 PM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 9, 2019 04:30 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 03:00 PM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 9, 2019 01:45 PM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 9, 2019 01:30 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 9, 2019 01:00 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 12:15 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 9, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 9, 2019 07:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 9, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:15 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 06:00 PM EST