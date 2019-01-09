Samsung Introduces Remote Access, Enabling User Control Over Peripheral Connected Devices Through its Smart TVs

|By PR Newswire
|
January 9, 2019 05:08 PM EST
Remote Access feature on Samsung 2019 Smart TVs will provide users wireless, on-screen control over connected peripheral devices, enabling convenient web browsing, cloud office access and more
MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Samsung Electronics Canada recently introduced Remote Access at CES 2019, a new feature that will be available on its Smart TV lineup in 2019. The Remote Access feature will provide enhanced wireless connectivity with PCs, tablets, and smartphones – allowing Canadians to remotely control compatible programs and apps through their Samsung Smart TV.
With Remote Access, input devices, including keyboards, can be connected to a Samsung Smart TV, making it easier for users to control their on-screen content. Without a separate HDMI cable connection, users can remotely access a PC in their room through the TV in their living room to perform various tasks including surfing the web or playing games from their TV's screen using a connected keyboard and mouse.
Remote Access allows users to directly control their devices connected to a TV with a keyboard and mouse in addition to simply displaying the content on a larger screen. Additionally, web browser-based cloud office service can be accessed through Remote Access so users can now access files and work on documents from their Smart TVs.
"Samsung continues to create intuitive, convenient user experiences for Canadian consumers. With that commitment in mind, we are excited to introduce Remote Access and to provide Canadians with easy access to various programs, apps and cloud services installed on multiple connected devices, directly through their TV screen," said Pat Bugos, Vice President, Consumer Electronics, Samsung Canada. "In collaboration with our partners, we seek to expand the compatibility of Remote Access and provide more services to our users."
Remote Access can be used anywhere in the world1 thanks to VMware Horizon, a Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) solution that Samsung and its partner VMware, a leading innovator in enterprise software, provide to consumers.
"Samsung and VMware share a passion for helping workers to be as productive as possible. We continue to expand our partnership, so that those working remotely will have a seamless experience as they access virtual desktops, applications, and online services from their favourite Samsung devices – including a Samsung Smart TV," said Shankar Iyer, Senior Vice President and General Manager, End User Computing at VMware.
To address security concerns surrounding wireless connectivity and cloud services, Samsung has integrated its proprietary Knox security technology into its Remote Access features. Embedded in Samsung's Smart TV lineup since 2015, Knox is supported by regular firmware updates for continuous protection. Knox has been certified by Common Criteria2 for its security performance - the first security solution in the TV industry to receive this certification - and is the only security solution to receive this certification in four consecutive years.
About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.
Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, virtual reality and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2017, Samsung ranked top 10 in Interbrand's "Best Global Brands" list, Ipsos Canada's Most Influential Brands in Canada, and Leger Marketing's Most Admired Brands in Canada. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning Hope for Children corporate giving initiatives supports public education, sustainability and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com.
1 Remote access may not be supported in all operating systems at the time of launch. Remote Access will be supported globally and included in all 2019 Samsung Smart TVs. Network connection required.
2 Common Criteria certification first received for Samsung Knox in 2015, with consecutive certifications received in 2016, 2017, and 2018.
