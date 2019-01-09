Les fonctionnalités uniques d'ExaGrid optimisent les sauvegardes pour ARBES Technologies

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 9, 2019 05:17 PM EST
ExaGrid®, un chef de file du stockage intelligent hyperconvergé pour la sauvegarde, a annoncé aujourd'hui qu'ARBES Technologies, un développeur B2B tchèque et fournisseur de systèmes d'informations pour le secteur financier, a optimisé ses sauvegardes en installant les systèmes ExaGrid dans son environnement.
Les solutions personnalisées et dernier cri d'ARBES Technologies sont développées pour soutenir la stratégie commerciale de chacun de ses clients. Son portefeuille de solutions comprend des processus sans papier, des services bancaires numériques, du courtage en valeurs mobilières, de la gestion de contenus d'entreprise, et une assistance aux processus commerciaux. L'innovation continue d'ARBES est le fruit d'une observation détaillée des nouvelles tendances en matière de technologies, de veille économique, et des outils d'élaboration de rapports à intégrer dans ses solutions. De nombreuses institutions bancaires et financières en République tchèque et dans d'autres pays utilisent ses solutions.
La précédente solution de sauvegarde d'ARBES, qui utilisait un processus de type disque à disque vers bande (D2D2T), ne pouvait satisfaire le RTO et le RPO de la société. Le service informatique était confronté à des sauvegardes lentes, qui prenaient des jours entiers pour certaines. Depuis la mise à jour de son environnement de sauvegarde, et en remplaçant D2D2T par ExaGrid, les sauvegardes d'ARBES sont devenues nettement plus efficaces.
ExaGrid résout les problèmes de sauvegarde :
- Les sauvegardes Oracle sont 18 fois plus courtes : la sauvegarde des bases de données Oracle d'ARBES prenaient trois jours avec la précédente solution, et ne nécessitent aujourd'hui plus que quatre heures
- Autres sauvegardes raccourcies de moitié : les fenêtres de sauvegarde passent de neuf à quatre heures
- Restaurations plus rapides des données : le service informatique d'ARBES était confronté à des restaurations de données qui prenaient 48 heures; aujourd'hui, les mêmes données sont restaurées en quatre heures grâce à la zone d'application unique d'ExaGrid
"Il faillait auparavant 48 heures pour restaurer nos bases de données, et ExaGrid a réduit la durée à seulement quatre heures. Nous pouvons restaurer des données de manière immédiate grâce à la zone d'application d'ExaGrid, qui stocke les plus récentes sauvegardes dans leur forme native, ce qui rend le processus aussi simple que de copier à partir d'un disque. La zone d'application démarque ExaGrid des autres solutions de sauvegarde. Les restaurations sont incroyablement rapides grâce à cette caractéristique unique", déclare Petr Turek, responsable TI chez ARBES Technologies.
ExaGrid écrit les sauvegardes directement dans une zone d'application sur disque, ce qui évite le traitement en ligne et garantit une performance de sauvegarde optimale, ainsi qu'une fenêtre de sauvegarde la plus courte possible. La déduplication "adaptative" effectue la déduplication et la réplication en parallèle des sauvegardes, tout en fournissant l'intégralité des ressources du système aux sauvegardes pour réduire au maximum la fenêtre de sauvegarde. Les cycles du système disponibles sont utilisés pour réaliser la déduplication et la réplication hors site, pour garantir un point de récupération optimal sur le site de récupération de secours. Une fois l'opération terminée, les données sur site sont protégées et immédiatement disponibles dans leur forme entièrement non dédupliquée pour permettre des restaurations rapides, des récupérations MV instantanées, et des copies sont enregistrées alors que les données hors site sont prêtes pour la récupération de secours.
Lisez le témoignage client d'ARBES Technologies pour en savoir plus sur l'expérience de la société avec la solution ExaGrid.
Les témoignages de satisfaction des clients et les récits d'entreprise publiés par ExaGrid se chiffrent à plus de 360, plus que tous les autres fournisseurs combinés dans ce domaine. Ces histoires démontrent à quel point les clients sont satisfaits de l’approche architecturale unique d’ExaGrid, de la particularité de son produit et de son service clientèle irréprochable. Les clients ne cessent de louer la qualité exceptionnelle du produit mais aussi son excellent fonctionnement.
À propos d'ExaGrid
ExaGrid fournit un stockage intelligent hyperconvergé pour la sauvegarde avec déduplication des données, une zone d'application et une architecture expansive. La zone d'application d'ExaGrid fournit les sauvegardes et restaurations les plus rapides, et des récupérations MV instantanées. Son architecture inclut des dispositifs complets dans un système expansif et garantit une fenêtre de sauvegarde à longueur fixe lorsque le volume des données augmente, éliminant ainsi des mises à niveau coûteuses. Rendez-vous sur le site www.exagrid.com ou rejoignez-nous sur LinkedIn. Découvrez ce que nos clients ont à dire à propos de leur propre expérience ExaGrid et pourquoi ils consacrent désormais beaucoup moins de temps à leurs sauvegardes.
ExaGrid est une marque déposée d'ExaGrid Systems, Inc. Toutes les autres marques sont la propriété de leurs détenteurs respectifs.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005879/fr/
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 9, 2019 04:45 PM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 9, 2019 04:30 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 03:00 PM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 9, 2019 01:45 PM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 9, 2019 01:30 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 9, 2019 01:00 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 12:15 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 9, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 9, 2019 07:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 9, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:15 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 06:00 PM EST