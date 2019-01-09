National Space Club and Foundation Announces Winner of 2019 Goddard Trophy

|By PR Newswire
January 9, 2019 05:18 PM EST
HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LSINC Corporation, an innovator in engineering design, product development, manufacturing services, and business strategies, is proud to announce that LSINC President, Robert Lightfoot, Jr., has won the prestigious Dr. Robert H. Goddard Memorial Trophy in recognition of his exceptional service to this country and its space program. Named after the father of modern rocketry, this trophy is awarded annually by the National Space Club and Foundation to an individual or group determined to have made significant impact on space activities over the past year. The award will be presented to Mr. Lightfoot at the 62nd Annual Dr. Robert H. Goddard Memorial Dinner in Washington, D.C. this spring. Hosted annually since 1958, this major event brings together nearly 2,000 members of the government, space industry, and educational space community.
Mr. Lightfoot's NASA career spans 30 years, including serving as a test engineer, program manager, Marshall Space Flight Center Director, Associate Administrator – the top civil servant in the Agency – and NASA's Acting Administrator under two presidential administrations. Upon retirement, Mr. Lightfoot continued his career in innovation by joining LSINC Corporation as its President.
Applying his 30-year NASA career experience, Mr. Lightfoot contributes his expertise to the LSINC team and our clients' objectives. His extensive knowledge in managing federal agencies through times of significant change allows him to implement strategies and eliminate barriers to positively impact the innovative growth of our clients. In a speech at a recent Challenger Center Annual Conference, Lightfoot said, "Just as we stand on the shoulders of greatness to look toward the next horizon, we're also building a foundation today for the next generation to achieve its milestones." The LSINC team benefits from Lightfoot's leadership and his drive for excellence as a part of his contribution to the company's culture. "We congratulate him on this well-deserved honor and applaud his service to our country, our space program, our company, and our community," said Alicia Ryan, CEO, LSINC Corporation.
About LSINC Corporation
LSINC Corporation is a Woman-Owned Small Business that supports government and commercial clients with a diverse service offering. The company's core competencies include engineering and product development, human resources, competitive market intelligence and business analytics, counterintelligence, strategic planning, and communications. To support customers in the most effective manner, LSINC's culture centers on providing agile processes with a structured approach. LSINC is an International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 certified business. For more information about LSINC, visit www.LSINC.com.
About The National Space Club
The National Space Club is a non-profit corporation in the U.S. which contains representatives of industry, government, educational institutions and private individuals in order to promote space leadership by the United States, the advancement of space technology, and recognizes and honors people who have contributed significantly to the fields of rocketry and astronautics.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-space-club-and-foundation-announces-winner-of-2019-goddard-trophy-300775956.html
SOURCE LSINC Corporation
