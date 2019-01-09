Fitness and Fantasy Collide in NordicTrack’s New Virtual Reality Bike with HTC VIVE Focus™

|By Business Wire
|
January 9, 2019 06:08 PM EST
NordicTrack® introduces a new way to play with the new VR Bike, transporting users into new universes with cutting-edge virtual reality technology. With an HTC VIVE Focus VR wireless and standalone headset and fully integrated gaming yoke and controls, the VR Bike channels your physical effort directly into VR gameplay.
NordicTrack brings “total-body gaming” home by immersing users into a virtual gaming world where fitness and fantasy collide. Users will feel that they’ve entered new worlds as they leave traditional exercise in favor of a industry-leading fitness, VR technology and gaming collaboration.
Your physical efforts control the difficulty and progress within virtual worlds, so your exertion on the bike seamlessly controls your avatar within gameplay. Gamers can “level up” by adding physical activity to their hours of gameplay while riding the NordicTrack VR bike.
This new NordicTrack VR bike features the latest from iFit®, the leading connected fitness technology. iFit® pioneered immersive, connected at-home fitness: Users stream personal trainer-led workouts and iFit’s patented technology automatically adjusts the bike’s incline, decline and resistance in response to personal trainer commands. iFit streams thousands of personal trainer-led workouts shot in studio or on location in beautiful settings all over the world.
As an extension of this immersive fitness mission, iFit content offerings now include physical VR gaming on the NordicTrack VR Bike, a revolutionary new product in the at-home fitness space.
Come see the NordicTrack VR Bike at the HTC VIVE presentation in the Alsace Ballroom at The Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas during the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show. The VR Bike is set for a Summer 2019 release and will retail for $1999. This new bundle will include a free HTC VIVE Focus VR headset ($599 value) as well as a 1-Year iFit Membership ($396 Value).
HTC VIVE Focus VR Headset
Industry-leading, wireless standalone VR technology brings you into fully developed gaming worlds without ever leaving your home:
- Three specially developed games: Aeronauts, Bike Messenger, The Last Rider
- Full range of motion with no wired connections, making it ideal for fitness integration
- Integrated headset speakers
- 6 Degrees of Freedom
- Multiple headset cushions provide support while an adjustable strap ensures a comfortable fit on multiple users
- Highly developed 2800x1600 resolution with a 75Hz refresh rate gaming graphics
- Motivational, goal-orientated gaming
- The next generation of exercise entertainment
- More games to come and developers are welcome
NordicTrack VR Bike: Gaming in 3 Dimensions: Incline/Decline, Resistance, Air
- The Bike adjusts to 10% Incline and -10% Decline to mimic real-world changes in elevation within game worlds. As riders descend and scale various landscapes, the bike will automatically adjust to provide a realistic gaming experience
- Alternative terrains within gameplay engage the bike’s 24 levels of digital resistance, generating a tactile gaming environment
- The built-in CoolAire™ Workout fan increases and decreases speed as player speed changes, providing a immersive sensory experience
- Patent-pending GameFit™ console includes 8-Axis Gaming Yoke with integrated left and right hand controls for an incredible gaming experience
- Position-Sensing Pedals track 16 different pedal positions and sync with gameplay. Pedal forward, backward, or stomp up and down to act within the game.
Three specially developed games for the VR Bike transport users to a variety of new worlds. Aeronauts will have you soaring through a world of Steampunk fantasy while The Last Rider will have you conquering zombie foes in an apocalyptic wasteland. Bike Messenger sends you on delivery routes as you dodge people, buildings and even cars while navigating your destinations on a digital map. More than just an exercise cycle, the VR Bike is a fully immersive experience.
“We built the bike in a way that it is wide open and a great platform so that game developers can have a lot of freedom and fun to create great games for this product,” said Darren Ashby, VP of Advanced Development at ICON Health & Fitness, parent company of NordicTrack.
These VR games embrace all facets of integrated, open-world gameplay while simultaneously providing motivational and goal-oriented objectives for players to earn points and level up. Users will forget they are exercising as they leave their home gyms behind in favor of fun and fantasy.
NordicTrack’s VR Bike is fully adjustable for a comfortable, individual fit: The oversized padded saddle adjusts both horizontally and vertically. The VR Bike also comes with ergonomic foot pedals with adjustable straps for a secure, comfortable fit. Integrated gaming yoke and handlebar controls give the user unprecedented control over in-game movement and balance, so gameplay feels as comfortable and natural as riding a bike.
The VR Bike also features:
- iFit® Trainer Ready
- iFit® VR Portal Access
- 1-Year iFit Personal Trainer Subscription Included ($396 Value)
- 5” High-Contrast Stats Display: Time, Speed, Distance, Watts, RPM
- Bluetooth® Audio Capabilities
- CoolAire™ Workout Fan
- -10% Decline to 10% Incline
- 24 Digital Resistance Levels
- SMR™ Silent Magnetic Resistance
- Integrated Handle Controls
- Lifetime Frame Warranty
- 3-Year Parts Warranty
- 1-Year Labor Warranty
- Compact 57.5” L x 23.5” W x 64” H Footprint
NordicTrack’s premium fitness equipment has more worldwide sales than any other home brand. (Source Traqline.) Known for quality and innovation, our lineup includes the award-winning NordicTrack Incline Trainer, the NordicTrack FreeStride Trainer, and a range of treadmills, ellipticals, stationary bikes, rowers, and cross training equipment. Join the discussion @NordicTrack on social media.
About HTC VIVE
VIVE is a first-of-its-kind virtual reality platform, built and optimized for room-scale VR and true-to-life interactions. Delivering on the promise of VR with game-changing technology and best-in-class content, VIVE has created the strongest ecosystem for VR hardware and software, bringing VR to consumers, developers and enterprises alike. The VIVE ecosystem is built around the best VR hardware in market, supported by VIVE X, a $100 million accelerator for VR and related technology start-ups, VIVEPORT, a global platform and app store with the world's first VR subscription model that operates in more than 60 countries, and VIVE Studios, its VR content development and publishing initiative. For more information on VIVE, please visit www.Vive.com.
