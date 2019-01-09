LTI et ACORD annonce leur collaboration afin de favoriser l’adoption numérique dans le secteur des assurances

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 9, 2019 06:08 PM EST
Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE : 540005, NSE : LTI), une société internationale de conseil technologique et de solutions numériques, et ACORD, l’organisme international de normalisation des données dans le secteur des assurances, ont renforcé leur collaboration de longue date pour développer un ensemble complet de solutions et de normes numériques à l’intention du secteur de l’assurance.
Ces architectures de référence et ces normes numériques assureront des protocoles de communication pilotés par microservices, afin d’aider les compagnies d’assurance à déployer rapidement les technologies numériques standard et à transformer leurs opérations, à proposer des expériences optimales et à aider les entreprises à se positionner favorablement dans le monde du numérique.
Toutes les transactions liées aux assurances reposent sur un échange ponctuel et précis des données, et grâce aux Normes ACORD, le secteur des assurances a pu améliorer la qualité des données et augmenter la productivité. Engagé dans sa transformation numérique, ce secteur demande des normes numériques robustes qui favorisent le rendement, l’efficacité et la flexibilité afin d’assurer une intégration numérique transparente à travers l’ensemble du secteur des assurances. LTI et ACORD développeront ces normes et développeront également ensemble des solutions pour des technologies numériques telles que la blockchain, l’IA et l’apprentissage automatisé, de manière à offrir des économies diversifiées aux compagnies d’assurance, aux tarificateurs/sociétés de gestion d’assurance (Managing General Agent/Managing General Underwriter, MGA/MGU), aux courtiers, aux réassureurs et aux administrateurs indépendants (Third Party Administrator, TPA).
Anil Vazirani, directeur des affaires, Assurances, LTI, a déclaré « LTI se réjouit de participer à cette importante collaboration avec ACORD pour définir les normes et les solutions qui propulseront le secteur des assurances dans sa transformation numérique. Notre objectif est de continuer à jouer un rôle essentiel dans l’innovation des technologies numériques avancées destinées à résoudre les problèmes du secteur des assurances ».
Bijesh Jacob, vice-président directeur, Technologie et normes, d’ACORD Solutions Group, a déclaré « Le mouvement rapide du secteur des assurances vers un environnement numérisé, axé fondamentalement sur les interfaces des programmes d’application (Application Program Interface, API) nécessite de nouvelles normes et de nouveaux instruments pour échanger efficacement les informations. ACORD et ASG sont impatients de travailler avec LTI dans ce domaine en raison de leur engagement de longue date auprès du secteur des assurances, d’une connaissance solide de ce secteur, et de leur expérience dans l’utilisation des technologies numériques ».
À propos de LTI:
LTI (NSE : LTI, BSE : 540005) est une société internationale de conseil technologique et de solutions numériques qui permet à plus de 300 clients de réussir dans un monde convergent. Gérant des opérations dans 30 pays, nous ne ménageons pas nos efforts pour nos clients et accélérons leur transformation numérique grâce à la plateforme Mosaic de LTI, qui soutient leurs déploiements d’applications mobiles, sociales, analytiques, IdO et cloud. Depuis notre fondation en 1997, en tant que filiale de la Larsen & Toubro Limited, notre patrimoine unique nous offre une expertise concrète inégalée pour résoudre les défis les plus complexes des entreprises dans toutes les industries. Chaque jour, nos équipes de plus de 26 000 collaborateurs permettent à nos clients d’améliorer l’efficacité de leurs opérations commerciales et technologiques, et d’offrir une valeur ajoutée à leurs clients, employés et actionnaires. Pour en savoir plus, rendez-vous sur https://www.lntinfotech.com, ou suivez-nous sur @LTI_Global.
À propos d’ACORD:
ACORD (Association for Cooperative Operations Research and Development) est un organisme à but non lucratif qui fournit au secteur international des assurances des solutions d’installation et de normalisation des données. ACORD facilite la rapidité et la précision des échanges de données, et le déroulement efficace des tâches grâce au développement des normes électroniques, des formulaires normalisés et des outils permettant de prendre en charge leur utilisation. Les membres d’ACORD regroupent dans le monde des centaines de compagnies d’assurance et de réassurance, d’agents et de courtiers, de fournisseurs de logiciel, d’organisations de services financiers et d’associations industrielles. ACORD dispose d’agences à New York et à Londres. Pour en savoir plus, rendez-vous sur www.acord.org. ACORD Solutions Group (ASG) est née de l’engagement à long terme d’ACORD en 2016 d’assurer l’efficacité du secteur international des assurances. La mission d’ASG est de fournir des solutions et des services d’automatisation à grande échelle qui assurent un traitement direct des données sur l’ensemble de la chaîne de valeur de l’assurance, en utilisant les Normes ACORD. Pour en savoir plus, rendez-vous sur www.acordsolutions.com.
Complément d’information :
Restez en contact avec LTI :
- Lisez nos Actualités et nos Blogs
- Suivez-nous sur Twitter et LinkedIn
- Aimez notre page Facebook
- Regardez nos vidéos sur YouTube
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005899/fr/
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 9, 2019 07:15 PM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 9, 2019 04:45 PM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 9, 2019 04:30 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 03:00 PM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 9, 2019 01:45 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 9, 2019 01:00 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 12:15 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 9, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 9, 2019 07:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 9, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:15 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 06:00 PM EST