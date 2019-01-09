Pioneer Continues Its Legacy of Smartphone Integration with the SPH-10BT Pioneer Smart Sync In-Dash Receiver

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 9, 2019 07:07 PM EST
CES – Booth #3902 – Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc. today introduced the SPH-10BT, a single-DIN in-dash digital media receiver designed for seamless connectivity and in-vehicle entertainment. With direct access buttons to initiate specific functions or commands, synchronized illumination and compatibility with Pioneer Smart Sync, the SPH-10BT represents Pioneer’s continued efforts to integrate the power and features of the smartphone into automotive aftermarket products.
The SPH-10BT also includes a built-in, rotatable smartphone cradle, a first for Pioneer, designed to provide a secure mounting solution1 and fully integrate the smartphone with the in-dash receiver. Once placed in this cradle, the user’s smartphone becomes visually combined with the SPH-10BT, revolutionizing the user experience.
Pioneer Smart Sync transforms compatible iPhone® or Android® smartphones into a high-resolution LCD in-dash display for Pioneer Smart Sync driving functions when paired with select Bluetooth®-enabled Pioneer audio and digital media receivers, including the SPH-10BT. This powerful combination provides both a larger display for the user interface and touch control for simpler and more intuitive control of the in-dash receiver.
“The single-DIN chassis size is almost universal, with the ability to be installed in both older and newer vehicles. However, given its compact size, a single-DIN receiver often lacks a large touchscreen or the ability to integrate well with the smartphone,” said Ted Cardenas, vice president of marketing for Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc. “The SPH-10BT offers a very unique solution by integrating the smartphone both electronically and physically.”
The SPH-10BT is also compatible with Pioneer’s ND-PS1 rear parking sensors. When connected with the sensors installed in the rear vehicle bumper2, the SPH-10BT provides audible object warnings and visual indicators on both the in-dash receiver and the Pioneer Smart Sync app.
KEY FEATURES
Hardware:
- Integrated smartphone cradle
- Anti-theft detachable panel
-
Six hard-key buttons providing access to favorite functions:
- Source Change – to switch between music sources
- Voice Control – for quick and easy commands while driving
- Navigation – for direct access to your favorite navigation apps
- Messages – one-touch access to read out incoming messages
- Phone Book – to make and receive calls via Bluetooth
- Pioneer Smart Sync – launch and navigate back to the app
- Customizable UI – Personalize the look and feel of the receiver to match your mood
- MIXTRAX – Keep the party going with a non-stop mix of your music library complete with DJ-inspired effects and club-style illumination
Connectivity:
-
Bluetooth Compatibility – Built-in Bluetooth wireless connectivity for
convenient hands-free calling and music streaming with compatible
Bluetooth enabled devices.
- HFP 1.6 with Wideband Speech – Hands Free Profile (HFP) 1.6 produces significantly better sound quality for wireless conversations by increasing the frequency bandwidth dedicated to voice calling (now 50Hz - 7kHz) and doubling the sampling frequency (now 16kHz). The result is clearer and more distinct sound for both the user and the call recipient.
- Music Library Browsing over Bluetooth (AVRCP 1.5) – Users can search album content over the Bluetooth wireless connection. iPhone owners can search through their playlists, artists, songs, and genres over Bluetooth. For Android smartphones enabled with Media Transfer Protocol (MTP), users can browse through folders containing media through folder type and browse in media content folders. The smartphone device must be compatible with AVRCP 1.4 profile or newer to access Bluetooth Audio Browsing.
-
USB Connectivity
- Quick charge for Android
- Rear-parking sensor input – For use with Pioneer’s optional ND-PS1 rear parking sensors
Audio:
- FLAC - Enjoy lossless digital audio files in your vehicle with playback output at CD quality, without the need to convert.
- 31-Band EQ when used with the Pioneer Smart Sync app, 13-Band EQ when used without a smartphone.
The SPH-10BT will be available in February with a suggested price of $150.
1 Before driving, ensure that the smartphone is mounted
securely so it does not separate from the mounting device during a
sudden stop. Do not use the built-in holder if it is difficult to
securely attach your smartphone or if bad road conditions could cause
the smartphone to separate or fall.
2 For professional installation in vehicles with non-metal bumpers.
Warning: Read the operation manual as well as all instructions and cautions before use. Pay attention to the road, limit glances to the device, and do not use any feature if it cannot be operated both safely and legally in your location and environment. Distracted driving may result in serious injury, including death.
For more product information, visit- pioneerelectronics.com/car.
For more information follow us on:
Twitter at twitter.com/PioneerUSA
Facebook at facebook.com/PioneerNorthAmerica
YouTube at youtube.com/pioneerelectronics
Instagram at instagram.com/pioneercaraudio
Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc., headquartered in Torrance, Calif., is a preeminent manufacturer of leading-edge technology solutions for the mobile electronics aftermarket. Its affiliate Pioneer Automotive Technologies, Inc. is a key supplier for Tier 1 automotive entertainment systems and components to vehicle manufacturers. Pioneer is focused on creating the ultimate in-car entertainment experience with high performance audio and video components, as well as connectivity with today’s smart devices. Building off more than 80 years of electronics experience, Pioneer has expanded into the cycle sports industry, designing world-class power meters and cycle computers for professional athletes and cycling enthusiasts.
Pioneer, the Pioneer logo and Pioneer Smart Sync are trademarks or
registered trademarks of Pioneer Corporation.
iPhone is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the US and other countries.
Android is a trademark of Google LLC.
BLUETOOTH is a registered trademark of Bluetooth SIG, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005908/en/
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 9, 2019 07:15 PM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 9, 2019 04:45 PM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 9, 2019 04:30 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 03:00 PM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 9, 2019 01:45 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 9, 2019 01:00 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 12:15 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 9, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 9, 2019 07:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 9, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:15 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 06:00 PM EST