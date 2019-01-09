ExaGrids einzigartige Funktionen ermöglichen optimale Backup-Lösung für ARBES Technologies

|By Business Wire
January 9, 2019 08:22 PM EST
ExaGrid®, ein führender Anbieter intelligenter hyperkonvergenter Speicherlösungen für Backups, gab heute bekannt, dass ARBES Technologies, ein führender tschechischer B2B-Entwickler und Anbieter von Informationssystemen für den Finanzsektor, seine Sicherungsumgebung durch die Installation von ExaGrid-Systemen optimiert hat.
Die hochmodernen, kundenspezifischen Lösungen von ARBES Technologies wurden entwickelt, um die Geschäftsstrategie jedes einzelnen Kunden zu unterstützen. Das Angebot an Lösungen umfasst papierlose Prozesse, digitales Banking, Wertpapierhandel, Enterprise Content Management und Support für Geschäftsprozesse. Die fortlaufende Produktinnovation von ARBES ist Ergebnis der Überwachung neuer Technologietrends, Geschäftsinformationen und Berichtsinstrumente, die das Unternehmen in seine Lösungen einbringt. Viele führende Bank- und Finanzinstitute in der Tschechischen Republik und in anderen Ländern verwenden seine Lösungen.
Die vorherige Backup-Lösung von ARBES basierte auf dem Prinzip Disk-to-Disk-to-Disk (D2D2T), die jedoch den RTO- und RPO-Anforderungen des Unternehmens nicht gerecht wurde. Das IT-Personal hatte Schwierigkeiten mit schleppenden Backups, die manchmal Tage dauerten. Seit der Aktualisierung der Backup-Umgebung des Unternehmens, bei der D2D2T durch ExaGrid ersetzt wurde, sind die Backups von ARBES wesentlich effizienter geworden.
Gelöste Sicherungsprobleme dank ExaGrid:
- Oracle-Backups 18 Mal schneller: Die Sicherung der Oracle-Datenbanken von ARBES dauerte mit der vorherigen Lösung drei Tage, während sie jetzt nur vier Stunden in Anspruch nimmt
- Andere Sicherungen dauern nur halb so lang: Backup-Fenster wurden von neun Stunden auf vier Stunden reduziert
- Schnellere Datenwiederherstellungen: Das IT-Personal von ARBES hatte Schwierigkeiten mit Datenwiederherstellungen, die 48 Stunden dauerten; jetzt können die gleichen Daten dank der einzigartigen Landezone von ExaGrid innerhalb von vier Stunden wiederhergestellt werden
„Früher dauerte es 48 Stunden, um Datenbanken wiederherzustellen. ExaGrid hat dies auf vier Stunden verkürzt. Dank der Landezone von ExaGrid, die die aktuellsten Backups in ihrer ursprünglichen Form speichert, können wir Daten sofort wiederherstellen. Es ist so einfach wie das Erstellen einer Kopie von einer Disk. Die Landezone differenziert ExaGrid von anderen Backup-Lösungen. Wiederherstellungen sind dank dieser einzigartigen Funktion unglaublich schnell“, so Petr Turek, IT Manager bei ARBES Technologies.
ExaGrid speichert Backups direkt in einer Disk-Landezone, so dass sich die Inline-Verarbeitung erübrigt und die größtmögliche Backup-Leistung mit dem kürzesten Backup-Fenster resultiert. Bei der adaptiven Deduplizierung wird die Deduplizierung und Replikation parallel zu Backups ausgeführt, während für die Backups umfassende Systemressourcen zur Verfügung stehen, um das kürzeste Backup-Fenster zu erzielen. Für die Deduplizierung und externe Replikation werden verfügbare Systemzyklen eingesetzt, um einen optimalen Wiederherstellungspunkt am Notfallwiederherstellungsort zu erzielen. Nach der Fertigstellung sind die internen Daten geschützt und in ihrer vollständigen nicht deduplizierten Form für eine schnelle Wiederherstellung, sofortige VM-Wiederherstellungen und Tape-Kopien sofort verfügbar, während externe Daten für die Notfallwiederherstellung bereit sind.
Lesen Sie die vollständige Kundenerfolgsgeschichte von ARBES Technologies, um mehr über die Erfahrung des Unternehmens mit der Anwendung von ExaGrid zu erfahren.
Die veröffentlichten Kundenerfolgsgeschichten und Unternehmensgeschichten von ExaGrid belaufen sich auf über 360, mehr als von allen anderen Anbietern auf diesem Gebiet zusammen. Diese Geschichten zeigen, wie zufrieden die Kunden mit dem einzigartigen Architekturansatz, differenzierten Produkt und beispiellosen Kundensupport von ExaGrid sind. Kunden erklären immer wieder, dass nicht nur das Produkt das Beste in der Branche ist, sondern dass es einfach funktioniert.
Über ExaGrid
ExaGrid bietet intelligente hyperkonvergente Speicherlösungen für Backups mit Datendeduplizierung, eine einzigartige Landezone und Scale-out-Architektur. Die Landezone von ExaGrid ermöglicht die schnellsten Sicherungen, Wiederherstellungen und sofortige VM-Wiederherstellungen. Die Scale-out-Architektur umfasst vollumfängliche Appliances in einem Scale-out-System und sorgt für ein Backup-Fenster von vorgegebener Länge bei zunehmendem Datenvolumen, sodass keine umfangreichen Aufrüstungen erforderlich werden. Besuchen Sie uns auf www.exagrid.com oder bei LinkedIn. Sehen Sie selbst, was unsere Kunden über ihre eigenen Erfahrungen mit ExaGrid zu sagen haben, und warum sie nun beträchtlich weniger Zeit für Backups aufwenden.
ExaGrid ist eine eingetragene Handelsmarke von ExaGrid Systems, Inc. Alle anderen Handelsmarken sind Eigentum ihrer jeweiligen Inhaber.
