LTI und ACORD kündigen Zusammenarbeit zur rascheren Einführung digitaler Technologien in die Versicherungsbranche an

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 9, 2019 08:59 PM EST
Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005, NSE: LTI), ein globales Unternehmen für Technologieberatung und digitale Lösungen und ACORD, die weltweit aktive Instanz für die Einrichtung von Standards für die Versicherungsbranche, erweiterten ihre langjährige Verbindung zur Entwicklung umfassender digitaler Standards und Lösungen für die Versicherungsbranche.
Diese digitalen Standards und Referenzarchitekturen werden von Microservices unterstützte Kommunikationsprotokolle aktivieren. Somit können Versicherungsgesellschaften rasch digitale Standardtechnologien verwenden, um Transaktionen umzusetzen, eine bessere Erfahrung zu liefern und Geschäftsergebnisse zu verbessern, damit sie in der digitalen Welt bestehen können.
Sämtliche Versicherungstransaktionen basieren auf einem zeitnahen und exakten Datenaustausch. Mit ACORD Standards konnte die Versicherungsbranche die Datenqualität verbessern und die Effizienz steigern. Da sich die Branche inmitten der digitalen Transformation befindet, besteht ein Bedarf für robuste digitale Standards, die zur nahtlosen digitalen Integration über die gesamte Versicherungsbranche hinweg für Effizienz, Effektivität und Flexibilität sorgen. LTI und ACORD werden diese Standards entwickeln und sich an der Entwicklung von Lösungen für digitale Technologien wie Blockchain, KI und maschinelles Lernen beteiligen. Dabei zielen sie darauf ab, Abläufe für Versicherungsträger, -vertretungen, Broker, Rückversicherer und Drittversicherer vielfach effizienter zu gestalten.
Anil Vazirani, Chief Business Officer, Versicherungen bei LTI, sagte: „LTI beteiligt sich mit vollem Einsatz an dieser wichtigen Zusammenarbeit mit ACORD, um damit die Standards und Lösungen festzulegen, die den Weg der Versicherungsbranche in die Digitalisierung beschleunigen. Unser Ziel besteht darin, kontinuierlich eine führende Rolle bei der Innovation fortschrittlicher digitaler Technologien einzunehmen und damit Probleme der Versicherungsbranche zu lösen.“
Bijesh Jacob, SVP Technologie & Standards bei der ACORD Solutions Group, sagte: „Die rasche Hinwendung der Versicherungsbranche zu einer digitalisierten, stark API-basierten Umgebung macht neue Standards und Werkzeuge notwendig, um effizient Informationen austauschen zu können. ACORD und ASG arbeiten in diesem Umfeld mit vollem Einsatz mit LTI zusammen, da sich das Unternehmen in der Versicherungsbranche bewährt hat, über fundiertes Branchenwissen verfügt und erfahren im Umgang mit digitalen Technologien ist.“
Über LTI:
LTI (NSE: LTI; BSE: 540005) ist ein weltweit tätiger Anbieter von technischen Beratungsdiensten und digitalen Lösungen und verhilft mehr als 300 Kunden zum Erfolg in einer konvergierenden Welt. Wir sind in 30 Ländern tätig und scheuen keinen Aufwand für unsere Kunden. Wir beschleunigen ihre digitale Transformation mit LTIs Mosaic-Plattform und bringen so ihre Arbeit im Bereich mobile Technologien, soziale Medien, Analysen, IoT und Cloud auf den Weg. Unser Unternehmen wurde 1997 als Tochter von Larsen & Toubro Limited gegründet. Aufgrund unserer einzigartigen Firmengeschichte verfügen wir über beispiellose praktische Expertise bei der Lösung der komplexesten Aufgaben für Firmen in allen Branchen. Jeden Tag ermöglicht es unser Team aus mehr als 26.000 LTI-Mitarbeitern unseren Kunden, die Effektivität ihres Geschäfts- und Technologiebetriebs zu erhöhen und Wert für ihre Kunden, Mitarbeiter und Aktionäre zu liefern. Weiterführende Information finden Sie unter https://www.lntinfotech.com oder folgen Sie uns unter @LTI_Global.
Über ACORD:
ACORCD (Association for Cooperative Operations Research and Development) ist eine gemeinnützige Organisation, die der Versicherungsbranche weltweit Datenstandards und Lösungen zur Implementierung zur Verfügung stellt. ACORD ermöglicht einen schnellen, exakten Datenaustausch und effiziente Arbeitsabläufe, da es zu deren Unterstützung elektronische Standards, standardisierte Formen und Werkzeuge entwickelt hat. ACORD-Mitglieder weltweit umfassen Hunderte von Versicherungs- und Rückversicherungsgesellschaften, -vertretungen und Broker, Softwarelieferanten, Finanzdienstleister und Branchenverbindungen. ACORD verfügt über Vertretungen in New York und London. Weitere Informationen erhalten Sie unter www.acord.org. Die ACORD Solutions Group (ASG) entstand 2016 durch das langjährige Engagement von ACORD, mehr Effizienz für die weltweite Versicherungsbranche zu ermöglichen. Der Auftrag von ASG besteht darin, vollumfängliche Automatisierungsdienste und -lösungen zu liefern, die eine direkte Datenverarbeitung über die Wertschöpfungskette von Versicherungen hinweg ermöglichen. Dabei sollen bewährte ACORD-Standards verwendet werden. Weitere Informationen erhalten Sie unter www.acordsolutions.com.
Weitere Informationen:
Kontaktaufnahme mit LTI:
- Lesen Sie unsere News und Blogs
- Folgen Sie uns auf Twitter und LinkedIn
- Klicken Sie auf unserer Facebook-Seite auf „Gefällt mir“
- Sehen Sie sich unsere Videos auf YouTube an
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005927/de/
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 9, 2019 07:15 PM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 9, 2019 04:45 PM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 9, 2019 04:30 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 03:00 PM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 9, 2019 01:45 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 9, 2019 01:00 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 12:15 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 9, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 9, 2019 07:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 9, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:15 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 06:00 PM EST