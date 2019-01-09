Wearable AI Revolution at CES 2019: OrCam Technologies' Empowering Platforms

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 9, 2019 09:00 PM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OrCam Technologies CES Sands Hall D #44552 , the world's most advanced AI-driven wearable platform innovator, will preview the OrCam MyMe personal AI platform throughout CES 2019. OrCam MyMe functions as an "AI companion" by performing real time facial and text recognition and subsequent personal big data analysis to help achieve work-life balance optimization. The platform's technology is delivered to a companion app on a smartphone or smartwatch.
Carrying the heavy lifting of sophisticated AI with deep learning algorithms in a compact form factor, OrCam MyMe is currently on a Kickstarter campaign for early adopters of the first of its kind wearable platform. With the goal of building a community around the innovative device, the initial pledges will secure a below-retail price of $199 (full retail price: $399), with shipments beginning in March 2019.
"The mission of the campaign is to make AI a companion for humans by putting together a camera, sophisticated computing, machine learning, and deep networks. I invite everyone who is interested in the potential of AI to join us and build a community in which we find ways to harness artificial intelligence for a better life," said OrCam Co-founder, Chairman and CTO Professor Amnon Shashua.
OrCam MyMe continuously operates to detect faces and matches them to stored signatures for instant recognition in the future. The device also detects text on business cards and name tags, and matches the information to the individual. Once a person is recognized by OrCam MyMe, the name, contact information, recent notes associated with the person, and latest tweet are flashed to the smartphone or smartwatch on a companion app.
The user can assign people to groups or subgroups such as Work, Family, and Friends, then the companion app uses personal big data analysis to create useful insights: comparative analysis on time spent with different groups, work-life balance optimization, and other statistics. Personal goals can be set and monitored through the companion app similar to other health-related devices, such as step counting or diet monitoring apps.
Lightweight (0.6 oz/17.2 g) and discreet, OrCam MyMe has a 13-megapixel camera that clips onto one's clothing and works for a full day on a single charge. Communication between OrCam MyMe and a smartphone is through a low-energy Bluetooth protocol, fine-tuned for the user to experience a continuously-on operating device with real-time performance.
OrCam MyMe respects privacy by keeping all data stored on the device itself for the sole personal use of the user, and never sent to the cloud or anywhere else. The onboard camera acts as a "sensor" as no photos are stored on the device – all photos taken are processed for face and object recognition and then deleted on the fly. The device does not record videos or audio and is supported by advanced cyber-security measures to avoid hacking.
Also being demoed at CES is OrCam MyEye – the world's most advanced wearable artificial vision device – which delivers increased independence to people who are blind, visually impaired or have reading difficulties, including severe dyslexia, illiteracy and other conditions. OrCam MyEye is empowering people in 23 languages and 37 countries. OrCam's assistive technology can benefit more than two billion people globally.
Wireless, lightweight and compacted into the size of a finger, the pioneering technology of the OrCam MyEye artificial vision device discreetly reads printed and digital text aloud – from any surface – in real time. Instant face recognition and identification of consumer products, colors and money notes provides increased independence. Magnetically mounted on the wearer's eyeglasses frame and weighing less than an ounce, OrCam MyEye is the only wearable artificial vision tech that is activated by an intuitive pointing gesture or simply by following the wearer's gaze – allowing for hands-free use without the need of a smartphone or Wi-Fi.
At CES 2018, OrCam MyEye won the prestigious Last Gadget Standing award.
"We will continue to intensify innovation of our breakthrough platforms, driven by wearable artificial intelligence technology pioneered by OrCam – thereby directly impacting the quality of life of our current and future users around the world," said OrCam Co-founder, President and CEO Mr. Ziv Aviram. "Early adopters of OrCam MyMe, which acts as the ultimate AI personal assistant, will drive the next generation of wearables that bridge technology and society. OrCam MyEye's highly advanced artificial vision technology empowers people who are blind, partially sighted, or have reading difficulties, including dyslexia or those who experience reading fatigue, to study, work, and live their lives with a high degree of independence."
On location at CES / To schedule a private demo/executive interview:
Rafi.Fischer(at)orcam(dot)com
+972-54-325-8380 (call / text / WhatsApp)
+1-800-713-3741 x113 (call / voicemail)
Visit us: CES booth #44552 / Tech West, Sands Hall D
Hear about us: Dr. Yonatan Wexler, Executive VP R&D / Wearable Tech Summit
Wednesday, January 9th, 1:00–1:30 p.m. / Venetian Level 4 / Lando 4302
Become an OrCam MyMe early adopter: A limited number of OrCam MyMe devices are available to order by January 12, 2019. For full information on pledge levels, visit the Kickstarter campaign. Delivery date: March 2019.
For more information: http://www.orcam.com and YouTube and follow OrCam on Facebook and Twitter.
About OrCam Technologies: OrCam was co-founded in 2010 by Prof. Amnon Shashua and Mr. Ziv Aviram, who are also the co-founders of Mobileye, the collision avoidance system leader and autonomous driving innovator, which was acquired by Intel Corp. in August 2017 for $15.3 billion. Powered by leading minds in the Computer Vision and Machine Learning fields, OrCam's team includes dedicated software, computer and electrical engineers, and hardware design experts. OrCam MyMe uses similar technology perfected with OrCam's previous innovations to enhance networking and awareness of interpersonal interactions.
Prof. Amnon Shashua, Co-founder, Chairman and CTO
Prof. Shashua holds the Sachs chair in computer science at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. His field of expertise is computer vision and machine learning. For his academic achievements, he received the MARR prize Honorable Mention in 2001, the Kaye innovation award in 2004, and the Landau award in exact sciences in 2005.
Before co-founding OrCam, Prof. Shashua co-founded Mobileye, with Ziv Aviram, where currently serves as CEO and CTO. He is also a Senior VP of Intel Corp, leading Intel's Autonomous Driving Group. Prof. Shashua leads Mobileye's system-on-chip and computer vision algorithm development that is trailblazing the Autonomous Driving revolution and is already installed in over 25 million cars from 25 automakers relying on this technology to make their vehicles safer to drive.
Mr. Ziv Aviram, Co-founder, President and CEO
Before co-founding OrCam, Mr. Aviram co-founded Mobileye, with Amnon Shashua, an Israeli technology company that develops vision-based advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) providing warnings for collision prevention and mitigation. Today the vast majority of the world's leading automobile manufacturers rely on Mobileye technology to make their vehicles safer to drive. In August 2014, Mobileye claimed the title for largest Israeli IPO ever, and in August 2017, Intel Corp. acquired Mobileye for a valuation of approximately $15.3B, the biggest ever acquisition of an Israeli company.
SOURCE OrCam Technologies
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 9, 2019 07:15 PM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 9, 2019 04:45 PM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 9, 2019 04:30 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 03:00 PM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 9, 2019 01:45 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 9, 2019 01:00 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 12:15 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 9, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 9, 2019 07:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 9, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:15 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 06:00 PM EST