Wearable AI Revolution at CES 2019: OrCam Technologies' Empowering Platforms

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OrCam Technologies CES Sands Hall D #44552 , the world's most advanced AI-driven wearable platform innovator, will preview the OrCam MyMe personal AI platform throughout CES 2019. OrCam MyMe functions as an "AI companion" by performing real time facial and text recognition and subsequent personal big data analysis to help achieve work-life balance optimization. The platform's technology is delivered to a companion app on a smartphone or smartwatch.

Carrying the heavy lifting of sophisticated AI with deep learning algorithms in a compact form factor, OrCam MyMe is currently on a Kickstarter campaign for early adopters of the first of its kind wearable platform. With the goal of building a community around the innovative device, the initial pledges will secure a below-retail price of $199 (full retail price: $399), with shipments beginning in March 2019.

"The mission of the campaign is to make AI a companion for humans by putting together a camera, sophisticated computing, machine learning, and deep networks. I invite everyone who is interested in the potential of AI to join us and build a community in which we find ways to harness artificial intelligence for a better life," said OrCam Co-founder, Chairman and CTO Professor Amnon Shashua.

OrCam MyMe continuously operates to detect faces and matches them to stored signatures for instant recognition in the future. The device also detects text on business cards and name tags, and matches the information to the individual. Once a person is recognized by OrCam MyMe, the name, contact information, recent notes associated with the person, and latest tweet are flashed to the smartphone or smartwatch on a companion app.

The user can assign people to groups or subgroups such as Work, Family, and Friends, then the companion app uses personal big data analysis to create useful insights: comparative analysis on time spent with different groups, work-life balance optimization, and other statistics. Personal goals can be set and monitored through the companion app similar to other health-related devices, such as step counting or diet monitoring apps.

Lightweight (0.6 oz/17.2 g) and discreet, OrCam MyMe has a 13-megapixel camera that clips onto one's clothing and works for a full day on a single charge. Communication between OrCam MyMe and a smartphone is through a low-energy Bluetooth protocol, fine-tuned for the user to experience a continuously-on operating device with real-time performance.

OrCam MyMe respects privacy by keeping all data stored on the device itself for the sole personal use of the user, and never sent to the cloud or anywhere else. The onboard camera acts as a "sensor" as no photos are stored on the device – all photos taken are processed for face and object recognition and then deleted on the fly. The device does not record videos or audio and is supported by advanced cyber-security measures to avoid hacking.

Also being demoed at CES is OrCam MyEye – the world's most advanced wearable artificial vision device – which delivers increased independence to people who are blind, visually impaired or have reading difficulties, including severe dyslexia, illiteracy and other conditions. OrCam MyEye is empowering people in 23 languages and 37 countries. OrCam's assistive technology can benefit more than two billion people globally.

Wireless, lightweight and compacted into the size of a finger, the pioneering technology of the OrCam MyEye artificial vision device discreetly reads printed and digital text aloud – from any surface – in real time. Instant face recognition and identification of consumer products, colors and money notes provides increased independence. Magnetically mounted on the wearer's eyeglasses frame and weighing less than an ounce, OrCam MyEye is the only wearable artificial vision tech that is activated by an intuitive pointing gesture or simply by following the wearer's gaze – allowing for hands-free use without the need of a smartphone or Wi-Fi.

At CES 2018, OrCam MyEye won the prestigious Last Gadget Standing award.

"We will continue to intensify innovation of our breakthrough platforms, driven by wearable artificial intelligence technology pioneered by OrCam – thereby directly impacting the quality of life of our current and future users around the world," said OrCam Co-founder, President and CEO Mr. Ziv Aviram. "Early adopters of OrCam MyMe, which acts as the ultimate AI personal assistant, will drive the next generation of wearables that bridge technology and society. OrCam MyEye's highly advanced artificial vision technology empowers people who are blind, partially sighted, or have reading difficulties, including dyslexia or those who experience reading fatigue, to study, work, and live their lives with a high degree of independence."

On location at CES / To schedule a private demo/executive interview:

Rafi.Fischer(at)orcam(dot)com

+972-54-325-8380 (call / text / WhatsApp)

+1-800-713-3741 x113 (call / voicemail)

Visit us: CES booth #44552 / Tech West, Sands Hall D

Hear about us: Dr. Yonatan Wexler, Executive VP R&D / Wearable Tech Summit

Wednesday, January 9th, 1:00–1:30 p.m. / Venetian Level 4 / Lando 4302

Become an OrCam MyMe early adopter: A limited number of OrCam MyMe devices are available to order by January 12, 2019. For full information on pledge levels, visit the Kickstarter campaign. Delivery date: March 2019.

For more information: http://www.orcam.com and YouTube and follow OrCam on Facebook and Twitter.

About OrCam Technologies: OrCam was co-founded in 2010 by Prof. Amnon Shashua and Mr. Ziv Aviram, who are also the co-founders of Mobileye, the collision avoidance system leader and autonomous driving innovator, which was acquired by Intel Corp. in August 2017 for $15.3 billion. Powered by leading minds in the Computer Vision and Machine Learning fields, OrCam's team includes dedicated software, computer and electrical engineers, and hardware design experts. OrCam MyMe uses similar technology perfected with OrCam's previous innovations to enhance networking and awareness of interpersonal interactions.

Prof. Amnon Shashua, Co-founder, Chairman and CTO

Prof. Shashua holds the Sachs chair in computer science at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. His field of expertise is computer vision and machine learning. For his academic achievements, he received the MARR prize Honorable Mention in 2001, the Kaye innovation award in 2004, and the Landau award in exact sciences in 2005.

Before co-founding OrCam, Prof. Shashua co-founded Mobileye, with Ziv Aviram, where currently serves as CEO and CTO. He is also a Senior VP of Intel Corp, leading Intel's Autonomous Driving Group. Prof. Shashua leads Mobileye's system-on-chip and computer vision algorithm development that is trailblazing the Autonomous Driving revolution and is already installed in over 25 million cars from 25 automakers relying on this technology to make their vehicles safer to drive.

Mr. Ziv Aviram, Co-founder, President and CEO

Before co-founding OrCam, Mr. Aviram co-founded Mobileye, with Amnon Shashua, an Israeli technology company that develops vision-based advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) providing warnings for collision prevention and mitigation. Today the vast majority of the world's leading automobile manufacturers rely on Mobileye technology to make their vehicles safer to drive. In August 2014, Mobileye claimed the title for largest Israeli IPO ever, and in August 2017, Intel Corp. acquired Mobileye for a valuation of approximately $15.3B, the biggest ever acquisition of an Israeli company.

SOURCE OrCam Technologies