L&T Technology Services remporte le prix IoT Platforms Leadership 2018 pour sa solution Integrated MCare exécutée par UBIQWEISE 2.0™

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 9, 2019 10:58 PM EST
L&T Technology Services Limited (NSE : LTTS), une des plus grandes entreprises mondiales entièrement axée sur les services d’ingénierie, a été honorée par le prix 2018 IoT Platforms Leadership, décerné par IoT Evolution Magazine, une publication technologique basée aux États-Unis. LTTS a obtenu cette distinction pour « Integrated MCare », sa solution de Surveillance conditionnelle (Condition Based Monitoring, CBM) alimentée par l’IdO, qui facilite la maintenance prédictive des machines.
Integrated MCare, la solution clé en mains de LTTS qui utilise la plateforme IdO de l’entreprise UBIQWEISE 2.0™, intègre les technologies nouvelle génération telles que l’intelligence artificielle et l’IdO qui aide les fabricants à prendre en temps utile des décisions informées. La solution comprend des algorithmes intégrés d’apprentissage machine permettant d’analyser les données critiques de l’équipement industriel utilisé dans divers secteurs. Integrated MCare a été déployée avec succès chez plus d’une douzaine de clients internationaux sur des secteurs tels que l’automobile, l’énergie et les produits de consommation.
Les prix IoT Platforms Leadership figurent parmi les distinctions les plus prestigieuses du secteur de la technologie et des communications du monde entier. Leurs lauréats comprennent des organisations qui démontrent de manière constante le progrès des technologies. Ce prix honore les entreprises proposant des solutions logicielles ou matérielles qui aident les maisons intelligentes et le secteur de la construction via la prolifération de masse des appareils IdO, les réseaux et services.
Integrated MCare a été évaluée par les membres du jury en fonction des paramètres suivants :
- les plateformes conçues spécifiquement pour les solutions des systèmes IdO
- les solutions de plateforme capables de présenter des clients qui ont obtenu un succès commercial grâce à l’exploitation de la plateforme
- des fonctions d’analytique profonde, en mettant un accent spécifique sur l’apprentissage machine, l’IA et les compétences de l’analyse intelligente
- une compréhension claire de la conception d’UX qui ne vise pas seulement l’esthétique et la facilité d’utilisation, mais cherche également à aider les utilisateurs à accéder à l’apprentissage profond à partir d’ensembles de données.
Selon le Dr Keshab Panda, président-directeur général & directeur général de L&T Technology Services, « Integrated MCare est exécutée par UBIQWEISE2.0™, la plateforme IdO de LTTS développée en interne. La solution de Suivi basé sur l’état (CBM) utilise les principes d’apprentissage machine dans l’analytique prédictive afin d’informer les opérateurs de manière proactive sur une défaillance machine potentielle. Ce prix témoigne du leadership de l’entreprise sur le marché IdO industriel et du succès de nos équipes dans l’offre d’une solution IdO exhaustive qui permet aux producteurs internationaux de déterminer l’état des actifs en temps réel et de faire des prédictions intelligentes ».
Commentant l’obtention du prix par LTTS, Ken Briodagh, directeur éditorial d’IoT Evolution a déclaré : « Les solutions sélectionnées pour ce prix illustrent les innovations stimulant le marché en croissance rapide de l’IdO. La solution Integrated MCare de LTTS hébergée sur UBIQWEISE™, la plateforme IdO sur cloud exclusive de l’entreprise, présente non seulement des avantages significatifs pour l’IdO mais aide également les clients internationaux de l’entreprise à personnaliser et à déployer leurs produits et services en toute transparence et sécurité. Je suis heureux de féliciter L&T Technology Services pour son travail innovant et sa contribution à ce secteur en rapide évolution ».
En outre, selon Rich Tehrani, PDG, TMC, « Les techniques et les modèles de solution traditionnels ne sont pas en mesure de prédire correctement la santé et la vie de l’équipement. Integrated MCare permet aux organisations d’obtenir des informations exploitables en temps réel et de détecter les défaillances machine avant la survenance d’un incident ou d’un dommage majeur de l’équipement grâce à un suivi vingt-quatre heures sur vingt-quatre. LTTS mérite amplement le prix 2018 IoT Platforms Leadership pour sa solution de haute qualité et je suis impatient de voir l’entreprise créer d’autres innovations de ce type à l’avenir ».
À propos de L&T Technology Services Ltd
L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) est une filiale cotée en bourse, de Larsen & Toubro Limited, spécialisée dans les services d’ingénierie et de recherche et développement (Engineering and R&D, ER&D). Nous offrons des services de conseil, de conception, de développement et de test tout au long du cycle de vie des produits et des développements de processus. Notre clientèle inclut 52 entreprises du Fortune 500, et 51 des principales entreprises ER&D à l’échelle mondiale, dans les domaines des produits industriels, des dispositifs médicaux, du transport, des télécommunications et de la haute technologie, et des processus. Au 30 septembre 2018, LTTS, dont le siège social est situé en Inde, comptait plus de 13 500 employés répartis dans 16 centres mondiaux de conception, 27 bureaux de vente mondiaux, et 45 laboratoires d’innovation.
Pour en savoir plus sur L&T Technology Services, consultez www.LntTechservices.com
À propos de Crossfire Media
Crossfire Media, les co-éditeurs d’IoT Evolution, est une entreprise de marketing intégré spécialisée dans les futures tendances de la technologie. Nous servons les communautés concernées par des conférences, salons professionnels, webinaires et newsletters. Crossfire Media a conclu un partenariat avec Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) afin de produire des événements et sites web liés aux technologies disruptives. Crossfire Media est une division de Crossfire Consulting, une société informatique de service total, basée à New York.
À propos de TMC
À travers l’éducation, les informations sectorielles, les événements en direct, et l’influence sociale, les acheteurs internationaux s’appuient sur les marchés de TMC dirigés par le contenu, afin de prendre des décisions d’achat et d’évoluer sur les marchés. Ainsi, les principaux fournisseurs de technologies s’adressent à TMC pour une valorisation de marque inégalée, un leadership réfléchi et des opportunités de génération de prospects qualifiés. Nos événements en personne et en ligne offrent une visibilité et des perspectives de ventes inégalées à tous les bénéficiaires. Grâce à nos programmes personnalisés de génération de prospects qualifiés, nous offrons aux clients un courant continu de prospects qui génèrent des opportunités commerciales et créent des bases de données. De plus, nous améliorons la réputation des marques avec les millions d’impressions de l’affichage publicitaire sur nos nouveaux sites et newsletters. Faisant de TMC une solution marketing à 360 degrés, nous proposons des services événementiels et de gestion de forums itinérants complets ainsi qu’une création de contenu personnalisée réalisée par nos rédacteurs experts, sous forme de blogs, communiqués de presse, articles et documents marketing pour apporter une aide concernant le référencement, la valorisation de marque, et les efforts marketing globaux. Pour plus d'informations sur TMC et pour savoir comment nous pouvons vous aider à atteindre vos objectifs de marketing, rendez-vous sur le site www.tmcnet.com et suivez-nous sur Facebook, LinkedIn et Twitter, @tmcnet.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005931/fr/
