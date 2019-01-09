ACHTUNG - KORREKTUR : Volltext der Pressemitteilung folgt: AI-Prozessor-IP von VeriSilicon kommt in Großbildschirm-SoC der nächsten Generation für den intelligenten Haushalt zum Einsatz

|By Business Wire
VeriSilicon gab heute bekannt, dass Branchenführer Broadcom Inc. die Vivante VIP8000/VIPNano-Produktfamilie künstlich intelligenter (AI) Prozessor-IP für den Einsatz in seinem Set-Top-Box-SoC (System-on-Chip) der nächsten Generation ausgewählt hat. Mit vollumfänglicher Skalierbarkeit von extrem stromsparenden Sub-TOPS bis hin zu Hochleistungsgeräten mit mehr als 100 TOPS versorgt Vivante VIP8000/VIPNano IP intelligente Geräte der nächsten Generation in mehreren Marktsegmenten, wie intelligenter Haushalt, Überwachungskameras, ADAS-Automobilanwendungen und Edge Server. Die programmierbare OCL/OVX-Architektur des Vivante VIP-Prozessors ermöglicht die schnelle Akzeptanz neuer neuronaler Netzwerke.
Diese Meldung fällt mit der CES 2019 zusammen, wo auf der gesamten Messe neue Geräte vorgestellt werden, die die marktführende Technologie von VeriSilicon einsetzen, darunter die Einführung intelligenter STB-Lösungen (Set-Top-Box) von Broadcom, die den Vivante VIP8000/VIPNano AI IP beinhalten.
„Wir sind der Auffassung, dass unsere Set-Top-Box-Lösungen durch die Einbeziehung künstlicher Intelligenz die fortschrittlichen Dienstleistungen unterstützen können, die Verbraucher bei der Interaktion mit ihren Unterhaltungsgeräten erwarten“, erklärte Rich Nelson, Senior Vice President und General Manager, Set-Top Box and Cable Modem Division bei Broadcom. „Wir gehen davon aus, dass die sich rapide weiterentwickelnde Anwendung von AI unsere Lösungen weiterhin in den Mittelpunkt der Unterhaltungserlebnisse für Verbraucher stellen wird. Die heutige Meldung verdeutlicht unser Engagement für die Weiterentwicklung unserer Lösungen für die Verbraucher und gleichzeitige Unterstützung der Bereitstellung hochwertiger Inhalte.“
„Wir freuen uns wirklich sehr, dass sich Broadcom für die Vivante VIP8000/VIPNano-Produktfamilie von AI-Prozessor-IP für seine Set-Top-Box-Produkte entschieden hat. Wir haben bereits Android- und Linux-basierte AI eingesetzt, die TensorFlow und TensorFlow-Lite von Google unterstützt, zusätzlich zu den herkömmlichen Frameworks für neuronale Netzwerke“, so Weijin Dai, Executive Vice President und GM of Intellectual Property Division bei VeriSilicon. „Beim Einsatz künstlicher Intelligenz in einem breiten Spektrum von Geräten in mehreren Marktsegmenten ist eine großartige Dynamik zu beobachten. Mit unseren produktionsbewährten AI-IP-Produkten und dem weithin eingesetzten SDK-ECO-System sind wir unseren Kunden behilflich, AI-fähige Geräte innerhalb kurzer Zeit auf den Markt zu bringen. Eine enge Zusammenarbeit mit Branchenführern wie Broadcom wird unsere AI Vision, AI Voice und AI Pixel-Technologie zu neuen Höchstleistungen führen und unser ECO-System ausweiten.“
„VeriSilicon investiert stark in die Entwicklung von AI-Technologie und arbeitet eng mit branchenführenden Unternehmen zusammen, um AI-Fähigkeiten in Endprodukte zu integrieren und die Vorteile der künstlichen Intelligenz verfügbar zu machen. Wir freuen uns sehr über die Zusammenarbeit mit Broadcom bei Smart-Home- und Set-Top-Box-Produkten“, sagte Dr. Wayne Dai, President und CEO von VeriSilicon.
Über VeriSilicon
VeriSilicon ist ein Unternehmen im Bereich Silicon Platform as a Service (SiPaaS®) und Anbieter erstklassiger System-on-a-Chip (SoC)- und System-in-a-Package (SiP)-Lösungen. Es ist zudem ein führender IP-Anbieter mit der umfassendsten Suite siliciumbewährter IP für vielfältige Märkte, darunter mobile Internetgeräte, Rechenzentren, das Internet der Dinge (IoT), Automobil-, Industrie- und Medizinelektronik.
Die schlüsselfertigen Lösungen können ein Design vom Konzept bis hin zu einem fertigen, getesteten und verpackten Halbleiterchip in Rekordzeit umfassen. Die leistungsstarken und kostengünstigen Leistungen richten sich an Kunden wie Startups und etablierte Unternehmen, OEMs, ODMs und große Internet-/Cloud-Plattformunternehmen.
Zu den Vivante®-Lösungen von VeriSilicon mit umfassenden skalierbaren intelligenten Pixelprozessor-IPs von Kameraeingabe- bis zu Display-Ausgabelösungen gehören ISP, NPU, GPU und GPGPU, Hantro® Video-Codec sowie Display-Controller, die hochdifferenzierte PPA und QOR auf den Geräten, an der Edge und in der Cloud liefern. Die skalierbaren ZSP®-basierten Lösungen von VeriSilicon kommen in HD Audio/Voice-Anwendungen, BLE5.0, Wi-Fi und NB-IoT-Konnektivitätsanwendungen verbreitet zum Einsatz.
VeriSilicon wurde 2001 gegründet und hat seinen Hauptsitz in Shanghai (China). Das Unternehmen beschäftigt über 700 Mitarbeiter und unterhält fünf Forschungs- und Entwicklungszentren in den USA und China sowie zehn Vertriebsbüros weltweit.
Weitere Informationen erhalten Sie unter www.verisilicon.com.
