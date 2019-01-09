2018-2019 Global Top Brands released in Las Vegas

|By PR Newswire
|
January 9, 2019
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On 9 January 2019, the "2018-2019 Global Top Brands" Award Ceremony sponsored by the International Data Group (IDG) is held in Las Vegas, USA, concurrently with the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Authoritative experts in global consumer electronics (CE), business leaders, influential media, and CE enthusiasts gather at the event to present suggestions and recommendations for the development of the global CE industry, discussing about a better future.
Seven major awards and multiple single awards are unveiled at the ceremony, including "2018-2019 Top 10 CE Brands", "2018-2019 Global Smart Connected Device Brands Top 15", "2018-2019 Global Smartphone Brands Top 15", "2018-2019 Global TV Brands Top 10", "2018-2019 Global Smart Appliances Brands Top 10", "2018-2019 Global CE Brands Top 50" and "2018-2019 International Innovation Enterprises Brand Award". Through fierce competition, many brands win awards with their names announced at the ceremony, including Haier, TCL,, Huawei, Siemens, SHARP,LG, SONY, Dyson, Philips, BOE, Skyworth, CHANGHONG, Lenovo, Midea, Gree, New Vision, Tuya, Meituan, Baidu, Royole, Sogou and DJI.
Global Top Brands witness industry development
As one of the most authoritative, professional and credible selection activities in the global CE industry and smart interconnection, the list for this year is formed under the joint assessment and selection of global third-party data authorities, including IDC and GfK, the jury of global senior experts, and influential mainstream media, taking into consideration various aspects of global CE brands, including the globalization strength, global sales, overseas sales, brand internationalization, overseas competitiveness, technological innovation and patents, overseas brand recognition, brand management, and consumer experience, while the use of digital technology to promote the transformation of business model, alternate technology products, and achieve deep integration of technology and business model is taken as an important assessment indicator.
In recent years, digitization has quietly replaced informatization. With the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI), big data, new technology and other cutting-edge technologies, CE products will enable holographic reconstruction of the real world. Smart appliances, smart travel, smart hardware, wearable devices, new materials, and connected devices with smart systems will permeate all aspects of life, changing the way we live and work. In addition to showcasing digital products such as CE products, communication hardware, software and services, and electronic components and materials, the brands also present futuristic technologies of independent research and development at CES. The show is lightened by many eye-catching products, including the huge-screen intelligent IV relying on 8K, OLED, quantum dots, lasers and other latest display technologies, the driverless electric vehicle with new AI technologies, the smart mirror integrating multiple functions, the world's first ultra-thin laptop with stylish appearance and aesthetic design, and the cross-domain networking device featuring security and robustness. The emergence of more new technologies and products indicates that the CE industry has entered a new era of smart upgrading and digital leapfrogging.
Chinese CE brands impress the world
Haier, TCL, Huawei, BOE, Skyworth, CHANGHONG, Lenovo, Midea and Gree continue to perform prominently, winning the "2018-2019 Top 10 CE Brands" among the seven major awards unveiled in the selection activity. Among them, TCL is awarded the "2018-2019 Global Smart Connected Device Brands Top 15", "2018-2019 Global Smartphone Brands Top 15", "2018-2019 Global TV Brands Top 10", and "2018-2019 Global CE Brands Top 50". Skyworth and Changhong are inscribed in the lists of "2018-2019 Global TV Brands Top 10" and "2018-2019 Global CE Brands Top 50" while Haier receive the awards of "2018-2019 Global Smart Appliances Brands Top 10" and "2018-2019 Global CE Brands Top 50".
In the competition for "2018-2019 International Innovation Enterprise Brand Award", Tuya is awarded the "AI IoT Technology Innovative Platform", followed by Meituan the "Global Unmanned Distribution Robots Creative Leadership Award", Baidu Apollo the "World's Leading Brand of Autonomous Driving Open Platform", Baidu DuerOS the "Best AI Interactive System Platform", Royole the "Global Leader in Flexible Display and Sensor Technologies", Sogou the "Global AI Industry Top Brand of the Year" and DJI the "UAV Innovation Technology Award".
Foxconn-enabled SHARP AQUOS 8K TV has been awarded with "The Excellent Leader of 8K Visual Effect of the Year", SHARP Professional 8K Camcorder 8C-B60A win the "Innovation Gold Award of 8K Camera Technology". In addition, Skyworth, CHANGHONG, TCL, Royole Baidu and New Vision, also win a number of special awards. Skyworth 65S9A (65XA9000) the "AI Smart Dual Ecosystem TV Experience Gold Award", CHANGHONG CHiQ C7UT win the "Global Top Technology Progress Award of the Year", CHANGHONG CHiQ ARTIST the "Global Best Smart Television Industrial Design Award of the Year ", TCL X10 QLED 8K TV "8K TV Gold Award of the Year", TCL BlackBerry KEY2 the "Global Security Smartphone Innovation Award of the Year", Royole FlexPai the "The Best Global Mobile Phone Breakthrough Innovation Award 2018", and Baidu Duer Video Smart Speaker the "Intelligent Interactive Product Innovation Breakthrough Award of the Year", New Vision win the "Household Multi-scenario AI Smart Terminal Innovation Award".
The release of the list not only fully embodies the scientific and technological innovation ability and comprehensive competitiveness of the award-winning brands, but also reflects the importance of "Global Top Brands" in steering the development of the global CE industry, and it has received extensive attention from industry authorities, CE enthusiasts and global media.
Up-to-date Chinese CE brands lead the rapid development of smart appliances
The lists released show that the core technology, product advantages, and innovation ability of Chinese consumer electronics brands have ranked among the highest level of the world. More importantly, the developed products of these brands have taken on a trend of digital integration, and gradually formed new technology ecology. As the next blue ocean, smart appliances are increasingly popular with consumers, and become an important part of the digital integration development of the consumer electronics industry.
At present, home appliances industry is the most promising field in artificial intelligence technology and digital applications. Smart televisions, smart air conditioners, smart washing machines and other end products come with great market potential. According to market forecasts, the size of smart appliances used by Chinese families will reach RMB 2.83 billion by 2025. At present, among the home appliance brands in China, Haier, CHANGHONG and Skyworth are all positively planning a layout of the smart appliance industry centering on artificial intelligence and digital applications. Those realizing intelligent and digital transformation in products and technology will be able to occupy the market ahead of others. Take Haier as an example. As a world-famous home appliance brand originated from China, Haier Group was founded in 1984. At present, the Group has set up 29 manufacturing bases and 8 comprehensive research and development centers in the world, offering products concerning smart home appliances, TVs, air conditioners, kitchen appliances, washing machines and other 3 categories. Haier actively explores and profoundly studies the smart appliances, as well as integrates artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and other smart technology in these products to redefine home appliances. From "home appliances" and "solutions" to "smart ecology", Haier has become a leader in smart appliances.
Global Top Brands focus on digital future
Innovation is the power to promote the development of CE industry, and digitization is the source to upgrade the brand transformation of consumer electronics. For CE brands, realizing the change from "manufacturing" to "intelligent manufacturing" for products is the only way to form a huge ecosystem that is comprehensive, systematic and digital. For consumers, the digital transformation of CE products will greatly increase the joy of life, improve the quality of life, and play a role from "quantitative change" to "qualitative change", making the products become an inseparable part of consumers' life.
The selection activity for "Global Top Brands" has already focused on the smart prospect of the global consumer electronics industry in the future. Chinese CE brands with digital advantages will have more imaginary space for ushering in a smart development future.
For more information please visit: www.cebrands.cn
