Bright Apps Signs First-Ever Quantum Standards

|
|January 10, 2019 12:13 AM EST
WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hudson Institute and Bright Apps LLC are proud to announce the creation of the first-ever standards for both Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) and Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG).
Today marks the submission of the first global QKD and QRNG recommendations to the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) — meetings in Geneva are scheduled for Jan. 22-30, 2019.
These recommendations were reviewed and agreed to by a consortium of 18 companies and entities from eight countries at a two-day conference held at Hudson Institute on Dec. 6-7, 2018.
They will be adopted voluntarily as industry standards by the participating organizations and will now be presented to the ITU-T's Study Group 17, which coordinates security-related work across all of the ITU-T.
In addition to Bright Apps LLC, the signatories include representatives from Hudson Institute, Armafex Partners LLC, Bra-Ket Science, Cambridge Quantum Computing, Ciena, Florida Atlantic University, Harris Corporation, IDQuantique, Institute for National Defense & Security Research, MagiQ Technologies, Qubitekk, Quantum Xchange, Quintessence Labs, Rivada Networks, SK Telecom, SPAWAR Systems Center Pacific and the University of Warsaw.
"In order to achieve the strongest security solutions possible, the QKD and QRNG standards will be crucial to the future of quantum and security solutions," said Greg McGregor, CEO, Bright Apps LLC.
"This has been a big success for the Quantum Alliance Initiative and its members and a big advance for quantum information technology," says Dr. Arthur Herman, New York Times bestselling author, Pulitzer Prize finalist, historian and director of the QAI. "The goal of these standards is not to preclude or compete with standards being completed by other standards bodies, like ETSI or IEEE, but to complement those standards with a foundational 1.0 version that current users can adopt while waiting for future standards development."
"We are happy to be part of this standards group and are looking forward to using our vast knowledge and world-class professional services to bring Quantum technology to market and integrate it as the world standard in security. Our unique skill set has allowed us to be at the forefront of Quantum technology and to be among the first to integrate Quantum into existing security systems," said McGregor.
"We are excited to have a leader like Bright Apps be a charter signatory to the Global Industry Quantum Safe Communications standards for QKD and QRNG at the Quantum Alliance Initiative headquartered at the Hudson Institute in Washington, D.C.," said Charles Harvey, head of strategic quantum initiatives, U.S., IDQuantique SA.
About Hudson Institute
Hudson Institute is a research organization promoting American leadership and global engagement for a secure, free and prosperous future.
Founded in 1961 by strategist Herman Kahn, Hudson Institute challenges conventional thinking and helps manage strategic transitions to the future through interdisciplinary studies in defense, international relations, economics, health care, technology, culture and law.
Hudson seeks to guide public policy makers and global leaders in government and business through a vigorous program of publications, conferences, policy briefings and recommendations.
For more information, please click here.
About Bright Apps LLC
Bright Apps LLC has decades of combined team experience in creating innovative technology that helps companies rise to new heights in their industries. Our team brings an unprecedented level of expertise in disruptive technologies, software development and security. Specializing in the development of custom, end-to-end software solutions for clients and having worked with Fortune 500 companies, startups and the U. S. government, Bright Apps LLC has given unique expertise and insight to the latest in security needs.
For more information, visit Bright Apps LLC at www.brightappsllc.com.
