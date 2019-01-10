Cyient Positioned as an "Established and Expansive" Player in Zinnov Zones' ER&D Services Report for 2018

|By PR Newswire
The company maintains its leadership position in the "Overall Ratings" category for the seventh consecutive year. Also placed in the "Leadership Zone" in four key industry verticals.
HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a global provider of engineering, manufacturing, geospatial, networks, digital, and operations management solutions to global industry leaders, has been ranked as an "Established and an Expansive" player by Zinnov, a global consulting and advisory firm, in its 2018 report on engineering R&D services. The report also placed Cyient in the "Leadership Zone" across four industry verticals—aerospace, energy & utilities, transport, and construction & heavy machinery—retaining its leadership position of several years.
Cyient has also been placed in the "Execution Zone" for the medical devices and semiconductor, and as an "Established and Niche" player in three horizontals—design and simulation engineering, quality assurance engineering, and user experience engineering. Cyient's consistent performance can be attributed to its strong engineering heritage, client focus, and proven acquisition strategy.
Zinnov Zones is an annual rating published by Zinnov, which rates service providers based on their competencies and capabilities. Since 2009, Zinnov Zones has established itself as one of the most trusted reports globally, for both enterprises and service providers to better understand the vendor eco-system across multiple domains. The report rates more than 30 services providers based on their product engineering capabilities. The assessment covers factors such as scale and scalability, client spread, specialization, R&D practice maturity, innovation, and client references.
"We are excited to be once again recognized by Zinnov as industry leaders across aerospace, energy & utilities, transport, and construction & heavy machinery. This is a testimony to our rich engineering legacy, client-centricity, growth strategy, and continuous efforts of our teams to evolve as a design, build, and maintain partner for leading global organizations," said Krishna Bodanapu, MD & CEO, Cyient.
Commenting on the recognition, Sidhant Rastogi, Partner & Practice Head, Zinnov, said, "Cyient has established itself as a leader for ER&D services in verticals such as aerospace, construction & heavy machinery, energy & utilities, and transport through its end-to-end "design-build-maintain" approach. The company enjoys high customer satisfaction levels which is testified by its long-term engagements and repeat business Y-o-Y. The company has consistently strived to enhance its expertise and market positioning in verticals such as medical devices and semiconductors as well."
For additional details on Zinnov Zones, please visit: https://zinnov.com/zinnov-zones-2018-for-engineering-rd-services/
About Cyient:
Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) provides engineering, manufacturing, geospatial, networks, digital, and operations management solutions to global industry leaders. Cyient leverages the power of digital technology and advanced analytics capabilities, along with their domain knowledge and technical expertise, to help clients solve complex business problems. As a Design, Build, maintain partner that takes solution ownership across the value chain, Cyient empowers its clients to focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve.
Relationships form the core of how Cyient works. With a client-centric approach and a workforce of more than 15,000 in 22 countries, Cyient combines global delivery with proximity to its clients to function as their extended team. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, medical, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, utilities, industrial, energy and natural resources.
For more information, please visit www.cyient.com
About Zinnov
Founded in 2002, Zinnov is headquartered in Silicon Valley and Bangalore. In over a decade, they have built in-depth expertise in engineering and digital practice areas. They assist their customers in effectively leveraging global innovation and technology ecosystems to accelerate innovation and digital transformation.
Zinnov's team of experienced professionals serves clients in Software, Automotive, Telecom & Networking, Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Storage, Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services & Retail verticals, and in the United States, Europe, Japan & India.
