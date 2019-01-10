Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market 2019-2023 | Rising Number of Vehicle Workshops to Boost Demand | Technavio

|By Business Wire
|
January 10, 2019 02:37 AM EST
Technavio analysts forecast the global automotive diagnostic scan tools market to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.
Development of integrated vehicle health management is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global automotive diagnostic scan tools market 2019-2023. Integrated vehicle health management refers to several approaches that are adopted to transform the system data of a complex vehicle system into information for supporting operational decisions and for assisting in maintenance. The concept shows different approaches that can help visualize a vehicle's health or that of an entire fleet. Automobile manufacturers are using diagnostic scan tools to monitor the functioning of key vehicle systems which are critical for operational efficiency.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global automotive diagnostic scan tools market is the rising number of vehicle workshops:
Global automotive diagnostic scan tools market: Rising number of vehicle workshops
In order to meet the growing demand for passenger cars and commercial vehicles, vehicle manufacturers are increasing their service network by opening new dealership centers and workshops. A strong aftersales network augments customer satisfaction and contributes to higher sales. The greater the number of aftersales vehicle service centers, the wider availability of spare parts for vehicles. Consumers feel secure when an aftersales vehicle workshop is available in the vicinity. Thus, a greater number of vehicle workshops will drive the demand for automotive diagnostic scan tools during the forecast period.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on auto parts & equipment, “Automotive diagnostic tools help mechanics to detect an issue in minimal time and enhance service efficiency. In modern vehicles, the high number of electronic components require complex diagnostic scan tools to detect faults in a vehicle.”
Global automotive diagnostic scan tools market: Segmentation analysis
The global automotive diagnostic scan tools market research report provides market segmentation by product (PC-based scan tools and hand-held scan tools) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
The PC-based segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for over 71% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
EMEA led the market in 2018 and the region is expected to dominate the market through 2023.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at [email protected].
