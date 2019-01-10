SYBO Games Kicks Off 2019 With New Chiefs, Multiple Global Licensing Agents, 11th Episode Surprise and a Massive Download Achievement

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 10, 2019 06:00 AM EST
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The start of the year kicked off with a flurry for SYBO Games, the company behind the mobile game phenom Subway Surfers, named the second most downloaded game of 2018, as David Byrne joins the company as chief operating officer; Naz Amarchi-Cuevas is promoted to chief commercial officer; more than 10 licensing agents around the globe sign on to represent SUBSURF®, the brand's consumer and lifestyle merchandising arm; and the reveal of a surprise 11th episode in the Subway Surfers: The Animated Series on YouTube, Friday, Jan. 11.
As SYBO Games chief operating officer, newly added Byrne is charged with heading up strategy and operations for the studio, strengthening the Subway Surfers gaming roadmap, as well as setting up the right teams for additional games, genres and intellectual properties. Byrne's extensive gaming background over almost 25 years in the industry includes COO posts at NaturalMotion, Rovio, Playfish and Electronic Arts UK.
In her new role as chief commercial officer, Amarchi-Cuevas' responsibilities will now include franchise strategy and IP development, brand marketing, consumer products licensing and overall commercial strategy.
"David's wealth of experience and vast connections in the games industry combined with his incredible leadership qualities will be vital as we power into the year," said Mathias Gredal Norvig, SYBO Games' chief executive officer. "With David on board, we are in a prime position to move full speed ahead and seize ambitious opportunities.
"In the last 18 months, Naz has been instrumental in creating a commercial foundation for the brand, implementing a spot-on business strategy that expands the Subway Surfers universe, while developing and empowering the teams," Norvig continued. "David and Naz complete our executive team and we now have a strategic, commercial and operational powerhouse ready to win big in 2019 and beyond."
SYBO is equally proud to announce that multiple licensing agents have signed on to further extend the SUBSURF global licensing and merchandise program. These include: Retail Monster for United States, based in Los Angeles, Bentonville, Orlando and New York; Retail Monster UK for the United Kingdom (England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland), based in London; BN Licensing for Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg, based in Brada/Amsterdam; Premium Licensing for Italy, based in Milan; Mega Licensing for Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, based in Moscow; Dream Theatre for India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Maldives, based in Mumbai; Lotus Global Marketing for Brazil, based in Sao Paulo; Lotus Global Marketing-ROLA for South America (Colombia, Caribbean Islands, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Honduras, Belize, Nicaragua, Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala and El Salvador), based in Bogota; Sagoo for France, based in Paris; Animation International for Turkey, based in Istanbul; and NLC for the Nordic territories (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Iceland), based in Copenhagen.
"Since joining SYBO, we have carefully planned the strategy and have now assembled the right partners to deliver the Subway Surfers' authentic street-smart, edgy youth culture, skate, music and dance influence - pillars to which our consumers desire," said Amarchi-Cuevas. "Each of our new partners understands this and offers a terrific perspective to further bolster the brand in their respective territory, with a unique proposition."
On Friday, Jan. 11, SYBO will release a surprise 11th episode, nearly double the length and leaving fans hungry for more. The episode will launch on SYBOTV, a video streaming, content creation and distribution platform to provide a one-stop digital destination for fans to dive further and share the Subway Surfers experience. SYBOTV also offers game live streams, trailers, extensive behind-the-scenes looks, lifestyle content and a platform for influencers and content creators from across the globe - a central location to share their original Subway Surfers content. Fans can view a teaser here now.
The announcement comes after another banner year for the property. Boasting over 2.1 billion downloads in its six-year history, SYBO Games' world-trotting Subway Surfers was the second most downloaded mobile game of 2018, behind newcomer, hyper-casual game Helix Jump. It was the first game to cross one billion downloads and the most downloaded game ever in Google Play's 10-year history, and the most downloaded endless runner game in the App Store's history.
Last June, Subway Surfers: The Animated Series premiered, a 10 x 4 minute-series, scripted by Brent Friedman (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars: The Clone Wars) and produced by Daytime Emmy award-winning producer Sander Schwartz (The Batman, Justice League, Scooby Doo). A long-form series is slated for the near future.
About SYBO Games:
SYBO Games is a Danish mobile games developer founded in 2010, known for the massive mobile hit Subway Surfers (co-developed and published by Kiloo). Six years since the launch of the mobile game, Subway Surfers topped 2017's most downloaded mobile game in the world. Subway Surfers has been downloaded more than 2.1 billion times since its launch. To find out more, please visit http://sybogames.com/.
Media Contact:
Sarah Gumina
GennComm for SYBO Games
T: (310) 714-0350
[email protected]
Related Images
naz-amarchi-cuevas-sybo-games.jpg
david-byrne-sybo-games.png
image3.png
Related Links
Related Video
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BOwZ9rauwms
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sybo-games-kicks-off-2019-with-new-chiefs-multiple-global-licensing-agents-11th-episode-surprise-and-a-massive-download-achievement-300776167.html
SOURCE SYBO Games
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 10, 2019 02:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 10, 2019 01:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:45 PM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:00 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:00 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 03:00 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 9, 2019 01:00 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 12:15 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 9, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 9, 2019 07:00 AM EST