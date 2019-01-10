iNymbus Top Blog Posts of 2018: Chargebacks and Deductions News and Analysis

|By PR Newswire
|
January 10, 2019
SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From the frustration and challenges of manually processing chargebacks and deductions, to tips and tricks on how to beat the likes of large retailers and shipping companies at their own game, and everything in between, iNymbus covered a lot in 2018. And now, a look back at the Favorite Five Chargebacks and Deductions blog posts of 2018 that garnered the most attention.
1. Case Study: Distributing Company Permanently Solved Deductions and Chargeback Issues (August 16, 2018)
iNymbus interviewed Tony Warfield, Vice President of Credit Services and Heather Reso, Senior Director of Credit Services at a Distributing Company. We asked and they answered...Why iNymbus to permanently solve their deduction and chargeback issues?
2. Understanding the 5 Types of Amazon Chargebacks (July 13, 2018)
If you're an Amazon vendor, you know that Amazon does not hesitate to chargeback for basically everything. Vendor familiarity with the types of Amazon chargebacks is critical to reducing them.
3. Amazon's 2-Step Verification is Driving Our Customers Crazy (November 9, 2018)
Last year Amazon implemented mandatory 2-Step Verification for both Seller and Vendor Central account logins. This change was a defensive measure to cut down on the rampant fraud generated by the virtual tsunami of consumers turning to Amazon for their every need.
4. Strategies For Preventing and Resolving Chargebacks and Deductions (August 23, 2018)
Many distributors and vendors treat chargebacks and deductions (or at least a portion of them) as the cost of doing business. But it doesn't have to be this way! It is possible to both prevent the likelihood of their occurrences, as well as streamline and automate the process of resolving them.
5. Traditional Solutions Don't Work With Amazon (July 5, 2018)
Sellers have been dealing with retailer chargebacks and deductions since the beginning of, well, retail. For a large book distributor, solving these problems has been an ongoing struggle, and in recent years the rate and volume of mega-retailers applying deductions and chargebacks is not only super-efficient, but also can feel a little ruthless.
About iNymbus DeductionsXchange
iNymbus DeductionsXchange resolves and disputes deductions and chargebacks automatically, while increasing speed and efficiency by 30X. DeductionsXchange introduces cloud robotic automation to the process of uploading denied claim packets to retail vendor portals and submits disputes on the customer's behalf. Not only are processing costs reduced dramatically via elimination of manual labor, sales are increased by enabling companies to take back revenue from previously invalid and undisputed chargebacks and deductions.
About iNymbus
iNymbus is a business-to-business software as a services (SAAS) solution provider for Consumer Package Goods and Equipment Manufacturing industries with a laser focus on cutting costs and reducing processing time through utilization of cloud robotic automation.
SOURCE iNymbus
