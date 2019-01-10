bidadoo Completes Record Year While 4th Quarter Online Auction Sales Grow by More than 50%

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 10, 2019 06:00 AM EST
SEATTLE, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- bidadoo continued to experience strong demand for trusted online auctions, achieving a record year and record 4th Quarter with more than 50% growth in auction sales over Q4 of 2017. bidadoo also saw an increase in auction participants of over 67% from over 192 countries during the 4th Quarter. Giving buyers and sellers multi-channel options, bidadoo also more than doubled sales via the bidadoo Marketplace, a Buy-Now / Make Offer channel. As the largest seller of equipment and trucks on eBay, bidadoo enables its sellers to reach a truly global buyer base. With the more efficient bidadoo online auction model, sellers are able to achieve superior net returns through bidadoo vs. many live and online auction providers, with quicker speed to market and no need to transport equipment to a land-based live auction facility.
"We've built a strong partnership with bidadoo over the past 15 years and we couldn't be more pleased to see them reach new heights on the eBay marketplace," said Marni Levine, Vice President of Merchandising. "bidadoo continues to offer impeccable service and a wide selection of quality inventory to heavy equipment buyers across the world. Together, we're changing the way heavy equipment is being bought and sold by making inventory readily accessible across borders and devices."
Record Year in Sales - Record 4th Quarter with 50% Growth
As the largest global equipment and truck seller on eBay - bidadoo had a record year in sales, fueled in part by increased sales by strategic and national accounts to take advantage of increased global demand and a strong domestic economy. Sales surged over 50% vs. the 4th Quarter of 2017. The rapid growth demonstrates the desire from sellers to take advantage of bidadoo's end-user marketplace, international buyer platform, speed-to-market, and the higher net returns that come from global, trusted, transparent online auctions.
"We feel there is tremendous value in bidadoo's unique online auction model and are thrilled to continue building a strong partnership with them in 2019," says Tyler Hardy, General Manager of Product Support, Cresco Equipment Rentals. "Their weekly auctions, access to millions of registered end-user bidders around the globe, and no transport fees make working with bidadoo easy, efficient and effective."
Multi-Channel Growth with "bidadoo Marketplace" Choices
In addition to growth in no-reserve auctions, bidadoo more than doubled the sales on the bidadoo Marketplace in 2018 vs. 2017. The bidadoo Marketplace is a buy-it-now, negotiated / best-offer, sales channel that features equipment available for immediate sale. This marketplace gives bidadoo sellers a new choice and flexibility in how their equipment is remarketed and sold. Working with bidadoo, sellers can set a pre-determined price they'd be willing to accept for the sale of their equipment. The bidadoo Marketplace gives buyers the choice to buy equipment immediately, rather than bidding on bidadoo's no-reserve weekly auctions.
Record Online Traffic and Mobile Participation
bidadoo attracted record levels of online traffic through the use of several marketing initiatives including: social media, SEO, and eBay marketing. The number of users visiting bidadoo jumped 67% in 2018. Visitors accessing bidadoo via mobile device also increased in 2018 by over 60%. "This massive migration from the desktop to mobile, highlights that equipment buyers don't want to be tied to a traditional auction site or even a desktop computer. Through the use of mobile apps, bidadoo brings the auction to buyers and sellers when, where, and how they want to participate. Also, equipment sellers want immediate and direct access to global end-user buyers -- our people, process, footprint, technology and partnership with eBay give them exactly that" says Howard Hawk, bidadoo President.
bidadoo's commitment to online, social, and SEO marketing also spiked online conversions or clicks-throughs by over 100% in the 4th Quarter of 2018 vs. 2017.
Bidder Participation Increases
bidadoo's transparent, online auction model continued to pique interest in end-user bidders, averaging 722 views per heavy equipment item sold. Further, there was sharp increase in the amount of new people discovering the advantages of acquiring used equipment via bidadoo. New buyer participation rose 31% and repeat buyer participation by 27% in 4th Quarter of 2018 vs. 4th Quarter 2017, respectively.
Geographically, the growth in bidder participation wasn't limited to domestic consumers. International traffic increased 226% in 4th Quarter 2018 vs. 4th Quarter 2017. Further, the amount of countries - which included Mexico, Australia, India, Ukraine, Vietnam, Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan, Peru, and Colombia - buying from bidadoo also climbed dramatically during the 4th Quarter year over year.
2018 marked the launch of bidadoo Canada, with new bidadoo auction service centres opening in Ontario and Alberta, growing its North American team with several industry leaders across Canada. To better serve the large Canadian market with a trusted, efficient online model, bidadoo now brings the online auction efficiencies into this vast and growing market.
"In addition to our online growth, we grew our virtual footprint in 2018. In just the last quarter, bidadoo sold from 434 customer sites - up 41% over in 2017. We are rapidly growing our team and coverage across North America in support of our multinational customers that want immediate access to to the world's largest auction platform without having to invest in moving equipment to land-based auction sites or facilities. At bidadoo, we bring the auction to you - both Buyers and Sellers" reports Hawk.
Worldwide Sales - Weekly Auctions Every Thursday
bidadoo's rapid growth is supported by the many benefits of the weekly global online no-reserve auctions, every Thursday. For sellers of equipment, bidadoo reaches global end-user bidders and buyers on a weekly basis -- with no transport fees and no buyer premiums. For buyers of equipment, bidadoo provides a platform with door-to-job-site shipping and logistics, full 3rd-party transparency, and no-reserve auctions -- in addition to the bidadoo Marketplace that offers immediate buy-it-now, or best-offer sales.
Below are some machines recently sold as samples of equipment available every week with bidadoo, and recent strong used equipment demand and pricing:
- 2011 Casagrande B105NG Hydraulic Piling Drill Rig sold for $285,000
- 2012 Volvo A40F 6x6 Articulated Dump Truck sold for $143,000
- 2013 Genie Z-135/70 Articulating Boom Lift sold for $68,100
- 2012 Vermeer T555-3 Trencher sold for $145,000
- 2012 Case 621F Wheel Loader sold for $71,191
- 2003 Kenworth T800 Container Truck sold for $68,900
- 2011 John Deere 650J Crawler Dozer sold for $65,100
- 2011 Ford 750 Dump Truck sold for $41,000
- 2002 John Deere 324H Wheel Loader sold for $26,100
If you're interested in viewing the full catalog of items available in this week's auction, please go to http://www.bidadoo.com/auctions.
About bidadoo
bidadoo is the largest and most trusted online auction service on the world's largest auction marketplace. bidadoo provides professional remarketing for used construction equipment, rental fleets, trucks, and other capital assets - on the world's largest auction marketplace, eBay. bidadoo is a global online remarketing company with Auction Service Centers across North America and bidders and buyers from around the world. bidadoo works with the many of the largest equipment owners in the world including Sunbelt Rentals, Herc Rentals (formerly Hertz Equipment Rentals), H&E Equipment, JCB, Genie/Terex, Case, Takeuchi, Komatsu and John Deere dealers, The Boeing Company, City of Seattle, and many municipalities and government agencies. With eBay's 177 million registered users globally, bidadoo provides equipment sellers immediate access to the world's largest online bidder and buyer base through our long term partnership with eBay. Check out our weekly online auctions at http://www.bidadoo.com.
SOURCE bidadoo
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 10, 2019 02:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 10, 2019 01:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:45 PM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:00 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:00 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 03:00 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 9, 2019 01:00 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 12:15 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 9, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 9, 2019 07:00 AM EST