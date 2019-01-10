bidadoo Completes Record Year While 4th Quarter Online Auction Sales Grow by More than 50%

SEATTLE, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- bidadoo continued to experience strong demand for trusted online auctions, achieving a record year and record 4th Quarter with more than 50% growth in auction sales over Q4 of 2017. bidadoo also saw an increase in auction participants of over 67% from over 192 countries during the 4th Quarter. Giving buyers and sellers multi-channel options, bidadoo also more than doubled sales via the bidadoo Marketplace, a Buy-Now / Make Offer channel. As the largest seller of equipment and trucks on eBay, bidadoo enables its sellers to reach a truly global buyer base. With the more efficient bidadoo online auction model, sellers are able to achieve superior net returns through bidadoo vs. many live and online auction providers, with quicker speed to market and no need to transport equipment to a land-based live auction facility.

"We've built a strong partnership with bidadoo over the past 15 years and we couldn't be more pleased to see them reach new heights on the eBay marketplace," said Marni Levine, Vice President of Merchandising. "bidadoo continues to offer impeccable service and a wide selection of quality inventory to heavy equipment buyers across the world. Together, we're changing the way heavy equipment is being bought and sold by making inventory readily accessible across borders and devices."

Record Year in Sales - Record 4th Quarter with 50% Growth

As the largest global equipment and truck seller on eBay - bidadoo had a record year in sales, fueled in part by increased sales by strategic and national accounts to take advantage of increased global demand and a strong domestic economy. Sales surged over 50% vs. the 4th Quarter of 2017. The rapid growth demonstrates the desire from sellers to take advantage of bidadoo's end-user marketplace, international buyer platform, speed-to-market, and the higher net returns that come from global, trusted, transparent online auctions.

"We feel there is tremendous value in bidadoo's unique online auction model and are thrilled to continue building a strong partnership with them in 2019," says Tyler Hardy, General Manager of Product Support, Cresco Equipment Rentals. "Their weekly auctions, access to millions of registered end-user bidders around the globe, and no transport fees make working with bidadoo easy, efficient and effective."

Multi-Channel Growth with "bidadoo Marketplace" Choices

In addition to growth in no-reserve auctions, bidadoo more than doubled the sales on the bidadoo Marketplace in 2018 vs. 2017. The bidadoo Marketplace is a buy-it-now, negotiated / best-offer, sales channel that features equipment available for immediate sale. This marketplace gives bidadoo sellers a new choice and flexibility in how their equipment is remarketed and sold. Working with bidadoo, sellers can set a pre-determined price they'd be willing to accept for the sale of their equipment. The bidadoo Marketplace gives buyers the choice to buy equipment immediately, rather than bidding on bidadoo's no-reserve weekly auctions.

Record Online Traffic and Mobile Participation

bidadoo attracted record levels of online traffic through the use of several marketing initiatives including: social media, SEO, and eBay marketing. The number of users visiting bidadoo jumped 67% in 2018. Visitors accessing bidadoo via mobile device also increased in 2018 by over 60%. "This massive migration from the desktop to mobile, highlights that equipment buyers don't want to be tied to a traditional auction site or even a desktop computer. Through the use of mobile apps, bidadoo brings the auction to buyers and sellers when, where, and how they want to participate. Also, equipment sellers want immediate and direct access to global end-user buyers -- our people, process, footprint, technology and partnership with eBay give them exactly that" says Howard Hawk, bidadoo President.

bidadoo's commitment to online, social, and SEO marketing also spiked online conversions or clicks-throughs by over 100% in the 4th Quarter of 2018 vs. 2017.

Bidder Participation Increases

bidadoo's transparent, online auction model continued to pique interest in end-user bidders, averaging 722 views per heavy equipment item sold. Further, there was sharp increase in the amount of new people discovering the advantages of acquiring used equipment via bidadoo. New buyer participation rose 31% and repeat buyer participation by 27% in 4th Quarter of 2018 vs. 4th Quarter 2017, respectively.

Geographically, the growth in bidder participation wasn't limited to domestic consumers. International traffic increased 226% in 4th Quarter 2018 vs. 4th Quarter 2017. Further, the amount of countries - which included Mexico, Australia, India, Ukraine, Vietnam, Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan, Peru, and Colombia - buying from bidadoo also climbed dramatically during the 4th Quarter year over year.

2018 marked the launch of bidadoo Canada, with new bidadoo auction service centres opening in Ontario and Alberta, growing its North American team with several industry leaders across Canada. To better serve the large Canadian market with a trusted, efficient online model, bidadoo now brings the online auction efficiencies into this vast and growing market.

"In addition to our online growth, we grew our virtual footprint in 2018. In just the last quarter, bidadoo sold from 434 customer sites - up 41% over in 2017. We are rapidly growing our team and coverage across North America in support of our multinational customers that want immediate access to to the world's largest auction platform without having to invest in moving equipment to land-based auction sites or facilities. At bidadoo, we bring the auction to you - both Buyers and Sellers" reports Hawk.

Worldwide Sales - Weekly Auctions Every Thursday

bidadoo's rapid growth is supported by the many benefits of the weekly global online no-reserve auctions, every Thursday. For sellers of equipment, bidadoo reaches global end-user bidders and buyers on a weekly basis -- with no transport fees and no buyer premiums. For buyers of equipment, bidadoo provides a platform with door-to-job-site shipping and logistics, full 3rd-party transparency, and no-reserve auctions -- in addition to the bidadoo Marketplace that offers immediate buy-it-now, or best-offer sales.

Below are some machines recently sold as samples of equipment available every week with bidadoo, and recent strong used equipment demand and pricing:



2011 Casagrande B105NG Hydraulic Piling Drill Rig sold for $285,000

2012 Volvo A40F 6x6 Articulated Dump Truck sold for $143,000

2013 Genie Z-135/70 Articulating Boom Lift sold for $68,100

2012 Vermeer T555-3 Trencher sold for $145,000

2012 Case 621F Wheel Loader sold for $71,191

2003 Kenworth T800 Container Truck sold for $68,900

2011 John Deere 650J Crawler Dozer sold for $65,100

2011 Ford 750 Dump Truck sold for $41,000

2002 John Deere 324H Wheel Loader sold for $26,100

If you're interested in viewing the full catalog of items available in this week's auction, please go to http://www.bidadoo.com/auctions.

About bidadoo

bidadoo is the largest and most trusted online auction service on the world's largest auction marketplace. bidadoo provides professional remarketing for used construction equipment, rental fleets, trucks, and other capital assets - on the world's largest auction marketplace, eBay. bidadoo is a global online remarketing company with Auction Service Centers across North America and bidders and buyers from around the world. bidadoo works with the many of the largest equipment owners in the world including Sunbelt Rentals, Herc Rentals (formerly Hertz Equipment Rentals), H&E Equipment, JCB, Genie/Terex, Case, Takeuchi, Komatsu and John Deere dealers, The Boeing Company, City of Seattle, and many municipalities and government agencies. With eBay's 177 million registered users globally, bidadoo provides equipment sellers immediate access to the world's largest online bidder and buyer base through our long term partnership with eBay. Check out our weekly online auctions at http://www.bidadoo.com.

