Loomis Partners with Revolution to Offer Cash Recycler Products as Part of Its SafePoint® Solution

|January 10, 2019 07:00 AM EST
Loomis has announced plans to launch their new Titan R® product line at the NRF Expo January 13, 2019. Titan R combines field-tested and proven cash recycling equipment by Revolution Retail Systems with Loomis’ Titan solution and trusted cash management expertise to provide a more robust cash-handling offering for cash-intensive operators.
By partnering with Revolution Retail Systems, a cash recycler manufacturer based in Carrollton, Texas, Loomis is expanding their already industry-leading SafePoint cash management ecosystem to further enhance their leadership position in the cash automation sector.
“The key to our competitive advantage is the decade-worth of investment we have made in technology and the development of teams who will be driving the overall service and support of this new line,” said Moises Gonzalez, Vice President of SafePoint for Loomis. “Partnering with an industry leader such as Revolution has allowed us to combine a proven and scalable portfolio of products with the strong focus on quality that Loomis is known for. We’ll be going to market as the first organization to offer end-to-end services with a recycler program of this kind.”
President and CEO of Revolution, Mark Levenick, expressed equal excitement over the partnership. “Loomis has been a clear leader in the cash management and smart safe industry for a while,” said Levenick. “They have sophisticated systems in the market that ensure quality, reliable monitoring, and customer interaction. The experience has always been extremely important to Loomis, and those are the same values we have here at Revolution. We’re excited to be able to partner with them and provide them a unique opportunity to offer this next generation equipment to their customers.”
About Loomis
As the largest integrated cash distribution network in the United States—with nearly 200 branch locations, 10,000+ employees, 3,000+ vehicles, and over 26,000 SafePoint locations serviced—we are proud to provide cash-handling products and services to financial institutions and commercial/retail businesses nationwide.
About Revolution
Revolution’s management expertise spans 35 years in the retail and cash management industry. Revolution is the leader and innovator in the design of cash recycler solutions for the broad retail marketplace.
