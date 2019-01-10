Global Portable Imaging Solutions Market to Grow Over $5.74 Billion by 2028, Reports BIS Research

FREMONT, California, January 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market intelligence report by BIS Research, titled 'Global Portable Imaging Solutions Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2028', the global portable imaging solutions market is anticipated to grow over $5.74 billion by 2028. The market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.49%, during the forecast period from 2018 to 2028. This growth is aided by the remarkable growth in the handheld ultrasound systems and digital mobile X-ray systems.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/495163/BIS_Research_Logo.jpg )



Browse 22 market Data Tables and 156 Figures spread through 243 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Global Portable Imaging Solutions Market'.

The overall medical imaging sector is a technology-defined market which is now shifting its focus from equipment to more on the information management tool. Several new technologies have been developed to store, transmit, capture, retrieve, and display the generated result. These new technologies have the potential to solve prime challenges in diagnostic imaging of healthcare services, but the pull from technology to the marketplace is still fragmented and incomplete. The emergence of machine learning applications and artificial intelligence (AI) aids in creating intelligence pathways for data collection to improve decision-making capabilities, establishing tailor-made efficiencies for workflow, and lowers variation in results.

The global portable imaging solutions market witnessed rapid growth from 2016 to 2018. This growth has primarily been attributed to the major drivers in this market, such as, increasing geriatric population, growing healthcare expenditure in developing economies, and favorable government initiatives. The market is expected to grow at a healthy rate due to the opportunities that lie within its domain, namely increasing industry-research institute collaborations, growing investments from venture capitalists, and the introduction of technologically advanced products in the market. However, there are expected to be significant restraints that will hamper the market growth. These challenges will negatively impact the global portable imaging solutions market. The challenges include lack of skilled personnel, radiation risk associated with diagnostic imaging systems, and restrictive reimbursement landscape.

BIS Research Report: https://bisresearch.com/industry-report/portable-imaging-solutions-market.html

According to Aditya Singh, Analyst at BIS Research, "In 2017, the region of Asia-Pacific was the leading contributor to the global portable imaging solutions market. It accounted for 34.80% of the total market share. The region has also been the fastest growing in terms of innovations and developments, owing to the presence of the domestic companies such as Konica Minolta, Inc., Canon, Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, and Shimadzu Corporation, among others. Moreover, factors such as large population base coupled with the increasing elderly population, and various initiatives taken by the government are also driving the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region. Also, the ultrasound systems segment accounted for nearly 69.45% of the market in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.18%, during the forecast period."

Research Highlights:

Currently, the ultrasound systems segment is anticipated to be the major contributor to the global portable imaging solutions market and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 9.18% during the forecast period.

The global portable imaging solutions market is comprised of significant contributions from several conglomerate and small-medium enterprises. 150+ products from more than 50 companies are available in the market.

The handheld ultrasound system is expected to witness a high CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2028. Further, the portable imaging solutions market for the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness remarkable growth, owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders and consistently rising population.

This market intelligence report provides a multidimensional view of the global portable imaging solutions market in terms of market size and growth potential. This research report aims at answering various aspects of the global portable imaging solutions market with the help of the key factors driving the market, threats that can possibly inhibit the overall market growth, and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion.

Request for a sample: https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=640&type=download

Furthermore, the competitive landscape chapter in the report explicates the competitive nature of the global market and enables the reader to get acquainted with the recent market activities, such as product launches, and certifications, partnerships, collaborations, business expansions as well as mergers and acquisitions, among others. The research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the product sales and manufacturers and trend analysis by segments and demand analysis by regions.

This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 50 players in the market ecosystem and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 15 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The report also profiles 20 companies including several key players, such as Analogic Corporation, Canon Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Hitachi, Ltd., Konica Minolta, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens AG, Butterfly Network, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc., Clarius Mobile Health Corp., EchoNous, Inc., Esaote SpA, Healcerion, Inc., Mindray Medical International Limited, Teratech Corporation, Whale Imaging, Inc., and Xoran Technologies, LLC, among others.

Key questions answered in the report:

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global portable imaging solutions market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the medical imaging diagnostic industry?

What was the market value of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global portable imaging solutions market in 2017?

How will each segment of the global portable imaging solutions market grow during the forecast period, and what will be the revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2028?

What are the influencing factors that may affect the market share of the key players?

How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2018-2028?

What are the key developmental strategies which are implemented by the key players to sustain in the competitive market?

How has the market been segmented on the basis of product type? Which product type is currently dominating the global portable imaging solutions market, and what is the reason behind such domination?

What is the market share of each of the companies in the global portable imaging solutions market, and what are their contributions?

What is the scope of each product type and end users in North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East & Africa ?

, , , , and & ? What is the growth potential of portable imaging solutions in each region, including North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East & Africa ?

, , , , and & ? Who are the key manufacturers in global portable imaging solutions market and what are their contributions?

What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions for portable imaging solutions?

Related Reports:

Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market - Analysis and Forecast (2018-2025)

Global Drug Infusion Systems Market - Analysis and Forecast (2017-2025)

Global Big Data in Healthcare Market -Analysis and Forecast (2017-2025)

Global Blockchain in Healthcare Market -Analysis and Forecast (2018-2025)

About BIS Research:

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on those emerging technological trends which are likely to disrupt the dynamics of the market.

With over 150 market research reports published annually, BIS Research focuses on high technology verticals such as 3D Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, Electronics and Semiconductors, Robotics and UAV, and other emerging technologies.

Our in-depth market intelligence reports focus on the market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

What distinguishes BIS Research from the rest of the players is that we don't simply provide data but also complement it with valuable insights and actionable inputs for the success of our clients.

Contact:

Bhavya Banga

Email: [email protected]

BIS Research Inc.

39111 PASEO PADRE PKWY STE 313,

FREMONT CA 94538-1686

Visit our Blog @ http://bisresearch.com/blog/

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/bis-research

Connect with us on [email protected] https://twitter.com/BISResearch



