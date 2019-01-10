Global Portable Imaging Solutions Market to Grow Over $5.74 Billion by 2028, Reports BIS Research

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 10, 2019 07:00 AM EST
FREMONT, California, January 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
According to a new market intelligence report by BIS Research, titled 'Global Portable Imaging Solutions Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2028', the global portable imaging solutions market is anticipated to grow over $5.74 billion by 2028. The market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.49%, during the forecast period from 2018 to 2028. This growth is aided by the remarkable growth in the handheld ultrasound systems and digital mobile X-ray systems.
(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/495163/BIS_Research_Logo.jpg )
Browse 22 market Data Tables and 156 Figures spread through 243 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Global Portable Imaging Solutions Market'.
The overall medical imaging sector is a technology-defined market which is now shifting its focus from equipment to more on the information management tool. Several new technologies have been developed to store, transmit, capture, retrieve, and display the generated result. These new technologies have the potential to solve prime challenges in diagnostic imaging of healthcare services, but the pull from technology to the marketplace is still fragmented and incomplete. The emergence of machine learning applications and artificial intelligence (AI) aids in creating intelligence pathways for data collection to improve decision-making capabilities, establishing tailor-made efficiencies for workflow, and lowers variation in results.
The global portable imaging solutions market witnessed rapid growth from 2016 to 2018. This growth has primarily been attributed to the major drivers in this market, such as, increasing geriatric population, growing healthcare expenditure in developing economies, and favorable government initiatives. The market is expected to grow at a healthy rate due to the opportunities that lie within its domain, namely increasing industry-research institute collaborations, growing investments from venture capitalists, and the introduction of technologically advanced products in the market. However, there are expected to be significant restraints that will hamper the market growth. These challenges will negatively impact the global portable imaging solutions market. The challenges include lack of skilled personnel, radiation risk associated with diagnostic imaging systems, and restrictive reimbursement landscape.
BIS Research Report: https://bisresearch.com/industry-report/portable-imaging-solutions-market.html
According to Aditya Singh, Analyst at BIS Research, "In 2017, the region of Asia-Pacific was the leading contributor to the global portable imaging solutions market. It accounted for 34.80% of the total market share. The region has also been the fastest growing in terms of innovations and developments, owing to the presence of the domestic companies such as Konica Minolta, Inc., Canon, Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, and Shimadzu Corporation, among others. Moreover, factors such as large population base coupled with the increasing elderly population, and various initiatives taken by the government are also driving the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region. Also, the ultrasound systems segment accounted for nearly 69.45% of the market in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.18%, during the forecast period."
Research Highlights:
- Currently, the ultrasound systems segment is anticipated to be the major contributor to the global portable imaging solutions market and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 9.18% during the forecast period.
- The global portable imaging solutions market is comprised of significant contributions from several conglomerate and small-medium enterprises. 150+ products from more than 50 companies are available in the market.
- The handheld ultrasound system is expected to witness a high CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2028. Further, the portable imaging solutions market for the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness remarkable growth, owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders and consistently rising population.
This market intelligence report provides a multidimensional view of the global portable imaging solutions market in terms of market size and growth potential. This research report aims at answering various aspects of the global portable imaging solutions market with the help of the key factors driving the market, threats that can possibly inhibit the overall market growth, and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion.
Request for a sample: https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=640&type=download
Furthermore, the competitive landscape chapter in the report explicates the competitive nature of the global market and enables the reader to get acquainted with the recent market activities, such as product launches, and certifications, partnerships, collaborations, business expansions as well as mergers and acquisitions, among others. The research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the product sales and manufacturers and trend analysis by segments and demand analysis by regions.
This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 50 players in the market ecosystem and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 15 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The report also profiles 20 companies including several key players, such as Analogic Corporation, Canon Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Hitachi, Ltd., Konica Minolta, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens AG, Butterfly Network, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc., Clarius Mobile Health Corp., EchoNous, Inc., Esaote SpA, Healcerion, Inc., Mindray Medical International Limited, Teratech Corporation, Whale Imaging, Inc., and Xoran Technologies, LLC, among others.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global portable imaging solutions market?
- What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the medical imaging diagnostic industry?
- What was the market value of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global portable imaging solutions market in 2017?
- How will each segment of the global portable imaging solutions market grow during the forecast period, and what will be the revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2028?
- What are the influencing factors that may affect the market share of the key players?
- How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2018-2028?
- What are the key developmental strategies which are implemented by the key players to sustain in the competitive market?
- How has the market been segmented on the basis of product type? Which product type is currently dominating the global portable imaging solutions market, and what is the reason behind such domination?
- What is the market share of each of the companies in the global portable imaging solutions market, and what are their contributions?
- What is the scope of each product type and end users in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?
- What is the growth potential of portable imaging solutions in each region, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?
- Who are the key manufacturers in global portable imaging solutions market and what are their contributions?
- What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions for portable imaging solutions?
Related Reports:
Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market - Analysis and Forecast (2018-2025)
Global Drug Infusion Systems Market - Analysis and Forecast (2017-2025)
Global Big Data in Healthcare Market -Analysis and Forecast (2017-2025)
Global Blockchain in Healthcare Market -Analysis and Forecast (2018-2025)
About BIS Research:
BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on those emerging technological trends which are likely to disrupt the dynamics of the market.
With over 150 market research reports published annually, BIS Research focuses on high technology verticals such as 3D Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, Electronics and Semiconductors, Robotics and UAV, and other emerging technologies.
Our in-depth market intelligence reports focus on the market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.
What distinguishes BIS Research from the rest of the players is that we don't simply provide data but also complement it with valuable insights and actionable inputs for the success of our clients.
Contact:
Bhavya Banga
Email: [email protected]
BIS Research Inc.
39111 PASEO PADRE PKWY STE 313,
FREMONT CA 94538-1686
Visit our Blog @ http://bisresearch.com/blog/
Connect with us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/bis-research
Connect with us on [email protected] https://twitter.com/BISResearch
SOURCE BIS Research
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 10, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 10, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 10, 2019 02:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 10, 2019 01:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:45 PM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:00 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:00 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 03:00 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 9, 2019 01:00 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 12:15 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 9, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST