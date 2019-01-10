PhoneWagon Launches 2-Way Business Text Messaging

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 10, 2019 07:00 AM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PhoneWagon, a leading provider of innovative voice and SMS solutions that help businesses grow, launched a 2-way business text messaging feature today through a direct integration with Slack. In the coming weeks, PhoneWagon customers will be able to use their web-based interface as a shared inbox across the entire organization to send and receive text messages with current and prospective customers. This added feature will reduce lead response time, improve customer resolution rates, and document customer interactions, ultimately supporting customer growth and retention rates.
Last week Google announced it is testing a "message this business" in search ads for local businesses; this move highlights the high level of demand from customers to communicate with businesses through text messages. PhoneWagon's launch today enables businesses to use a PhoneWagon number in their Google My Business listing.
PhoneWagon differentiates itself from other text messaging providers by applying attribution and rich data about the user to the text message conversation, including data points like source, keyword, landing page, and much more.
Here's an example of how PhoneWagon works:
- Someone searches on Google for "bathroom remodel fairfax va"
- They then click through an ad and go to the website of the business
- The user then navigates to a page that has previous projects on it
- The user wants to chat with the owner about their bathroom, availability, and price so they send a text message to the number on the website
- The business owner, who is using PhoneWagon numbers on their site, can see keyword that the user came from Google Ads, searched for "bathroom remodel fairfax va", and landed on their previous projects page. They can then use that information to help have a better conversation around some bathroom remodels that they've done in the past.
- A conversion can automatically get created in Google Ads when the text message is sent so they can properly attribute the lead back to ad spend.
Ryan Shank, CEO of PhoneWagon, shares this feature came as a result of talking to thousands of businesses and realizing that they were dramatically underserving their customers when it came to communication via text messaging. He even experienced his own frustration when planning the company holiday party.
"I wanted to simply find out if a restaurant had availability for a private party and how much it was per person. They didn't answer the phone and it took them 5 days to respond to a form I filled out on their website. It was a nightmare."
Ryan details his experience in a blog post: How Planning Our Holiday Party Inspired Us To Launch 2-Way Texting
About PhoneWagon
PhoneWagon is a leading provider of innovative voice and SMS solutions that help businesses grow. Their top-rated call tracking software helps marketers see which marketing campaigns are generating leads through phone calls and text messages.
Read more about PhoneWagon's 2-way business text messaging: https://support.phonewagon.com/hc/en-us/articles/360014814114-Slack-Integration
