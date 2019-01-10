Sleeprate and Philips Partner on a Mission to Help Everyone Sleep Better

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
January 10, 2019 07:00 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sleeprate is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Royal Philips to jointly present a revolutionary adaptive, personalized mobile sleep improvement program to help users get better nights and better days, the Philips SmartSleep Better sleep program, which will launch later this year.
Hundreds of millions of people suffer from difficulty falling and staying asleep with few relief options available on the market. They suffer quietly since access to the first recommended line of treatment, which is CBT-i (Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for insomnia), is too limited. In most cases the immediate help is usually a prescription sleeping pill or an over the counter sleep aid. The effect of the pharmaceutical solutions is short term and there are significant negative side effects with long term usage. The annual individual and societal costs of this poor sleep epidemic is huge. In the U.S. alone, chronic insomnia affects almost a third of the population and it costs the workforce around 63 billion USD annually in lost productivity and work-time.
Rooted in the principals of clinical CBT-I, the Philips SmartSleep Better sleep program will include a subscription to the Sleeprate mobile solution, custom program content from Philips including a sleep journal and program guide, and a scented pillow spray designed to function as a behavioral trigger to support the sleep experience.
The included custom sleep content, written by Philips Global Lead for Behavioral Change, Mark Aloia PhD, rounds out the program and leverages techniques used by sleep psychologists to provide coaching, and help to boost program adherence and build user confidence.
Sleeprate is the first-ever digital wellness tool that not only monitors and assesses sleep, but also provides a smart and adaptive personalized program for users struggling to achieve restful sleep:
- Sleeprate combines reported behavior and perceived sleep related data with objective sleep metrics calculated based on information gathered from wearable devices.
- Smart algorithms use the gathered data to identify a person's specific sleep problems and build an adaptive action plan targeting behavioral changes needed to improve sleep.
- Sleeprate's program is a digital adaptation of the long-established CBT-i approach to sleep problems and works in weekly cycles. The process continues until individual users reach restful sleep.
- Sleeprate's sleep improvement program has proven efficacy in reducing difficulties in falling asleep and time spent awake at night, as well as in reducing absenteeism and presenteeism in the workplace.
"At Philips, we believe there is always a way to help people achieve balanced, energetic and healthy lives," said John Frank, Business Leader, Sleep and Respiratory Care at Philips. "Just like food, water and air, sleep is essential for survival, and yet it is often the first health pillar to be compromised. By teaming up with like-minded companies like Sleeprate who also prioritize preventative health, we can help people realize the true power of their sleep."
According to Dr. Anda Baharav, founder and Chief Scientist at SleepRate: "The partnership with Philips' Sleep and Respiratory Care Division, a global leader in sleep health, will bolster the leading technological edge developed at Sleeprate. We aim to provide a smart mobile platform that empowers people to regain their lost sleep, thereby improving their days, health, performance and overall quality of life."
About Sleeprate
Based in Sunnyvale, California and Petach Tikva, Israel, Sleeprate was founded and is led by a multidisciplinary team of leading sleep professionals, biomedical engineers, physicists and computer scientists. They have developed a comprehensive sleep platform that allows users to evaluate sleep and harness its power, enabling people to achieve quality sleep to support their personal goals, including improved fitness, boosted productivity, optimal weight loss and weight management, improved overall health, and a greater sense of wellbeing in their lives. The company's mission: improve sleep to improve lives- help more and more people wake up to success every day.
About Royal Philips
Royal Philips is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2017 sales of EUR 17.8 billion and employs approximately 77,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at http://www.philips.com/newscenter.
Sleeprate app is available at:
SOURCE Sleeprate
