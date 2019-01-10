Sensera Systems Extends Solutions for Project Execution, Risk Management and Competitiveness for Construction General Contractors

|By PR Newswire
|
January 10, 2019 07:00 AM EST
GOLDEN, Colo., Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sensera Systems is introducing several new products and one new service that extend its suite of solutions for construction general contractors to reduce risk, improve project execution, and win more projects.
Just over four years ago Sensera introduced a technological breakthrough further enabling the jobsite of the future with its solar/wireless camera systems that provided DIY, flexible, affordable monitoring for jobsites. Sensera showed that a jobsite camera could do more than time-lapse, and could impact a wide range of needs for jobsite monitoring. Today over 1,000 general contractors use Sensera solutions across projects of all types and sizes.
Several new services and products are being announced today including:
- SiteCloud-AERIAL – A service for 100% automated drone photography capture, sharing and archival. SiteCloud-AERIAL avoids the need for purchasing and maintaining drone equipment, certifying staff as pilots, software licenses, safety and workflow procedures, and photo management. Customers can order flights which are flown at customer-specified schedules. Imagery is automatically uploaded immediately to their SiteCloud account for viewing, sharing, archival alongside images from fixed cameras and mobile apps.
- XL-Extended Solar Powered Series – Solar/Wireless jobsite cameras that provide 10 days operation on built-in batteries, making solar feasible for even the toughest environments.
- Portable Surveillance Systems – Trailer-mounted multi-camera systems for jobsite surveillance. Turn-key, affordable site security solution.
- Powered Camera Feature– All Sensera solar powered jobsite cameras now come standard with AC powered option. Use cameras solar powered on one job and AC powered on the next at no extra cost.
2 Accessories :
- Camera Transport Case – Hard case for secure transport of camera between jobsites.
- Portable Camera Pole – Affordable telescoping pole, one person installation with no ladders or lifts. Allows locating cameras at optimal locations on any jobsite.
These new products extend Sensera's platform comprising a complete set of jobsite hardware devices, cloud software and communications services to provide multiple end-to-end real-time jobsite monitoring applications.
Multiple Construction Solutions Delivered on Single Platform
Project Execution is improved with Sensera's solutions for several project management use cases including:
- Allowing team members to visually monitor progress in real-time on any device from anywhere – No more chasing down the PM for updates!
- Allow owners and other stakeholders to visually keep track of progress in real-time without bothering project teams.
- Improve project meeting effectiveness with 360 project imagery from ground cameras, drones, and SitePOV mobile app for indoor and close-up images.
- Capture, markup/annotate and circulate project build issues to your project's team for immediate resolution.
- Share daily jobsite imagery across the enterprise with automated integrations to project management systems including Autodesk BIM 360, Procore, and PlanGrid.
Risk Management is improved with Sensera's solutions including:
- Review project build procedures for quality assurance and compliance.
- Capture full video of safety incidents for review and process correction.
- Monitor safety compliance by automatically monitoring restricted areas and alerting project management in real-time.
- Automatic capture of complete visual as-built documentation to support dispute resolution.
- Monitor and alert on-site trespassing after hours to deter theft, mitigate liability risk.
- Document procedure compliance with 24/7 video recording.
- Automatic capture of detailed as-built weather conditions to support dispute resolution.
Sensera solutions help GC's Win More Projects by:
- Showcasing detailed build processes with time-lapse and in-process imagery.
- Answering owners' calls for effective use of technology to manage costs and quality by providing a comprehensive monitoring solution.
- Demonstrate commitment to best practices in process and execution.
- Market prior project experience and success with videos and detailed imagery.
Charles Tatarian – Project Manager, John Flatley Company:
"Sensera's Cameras have proven to be a great tool for our construction projects. We like that the cameras go beyond just time-lapse to provide features to support our goals in monitoring for safety, site security, and project management, in addition to marketing and collaboration. I love the Sensera camera, it's the best we've ever had! We are very excited to see these new developments coming from Sensera!"
Simple and Complete Jobsite Monitoring
All Sensera solutions are distinguished by Sensera's unique patented technologies including:
- 100% Solar/wireless – no make-ready needed; portable to different sites/locations.
- Simple DIY installable hardware – saves time and cost.
- Multi-function hardware, software, and services – delivers multiple solutions with a single suite of field devices and software.
- Cost-effective – the most cost-effective solar/wireless cameras and field devices available.
- Integrated – seamless integrations with leading construction management software to simplify workflows, including Autodesk BIM 360, Procore, PlanGrid, NoteVault.
- Extensible – can add hardware and solutions as a project evolves.
"We are continuing to build on the tremendous success of our solar/wireless camera systems and extend our solutions to solve these important jobsite monitoring problems. General Contractors tell us that they would like to have a single solution for jobsite monitoring that goes beyond time-lapse to address site security, safety, project management, collaboration and more. These additions to our platform take us significantly further in answering that call. We are continuing to work to be THE go-to company for real-time comprehensive jobsite monitoring while staying true to our roots of providing solutions that are simple, cost-effective, and flexible that has led over 1,000 general contractors to choose Sensera." – David Gaw, CEO, Founder, Sensera Systems.
About Sensera Systems
Sensera Systems is helping lead a revolution in the multi-trillion dollar construction market to improve efficiency, profits, and safety. Our growing set of solutions for real-time visual jobsite monitoring and automation lead the market in ease-of-use, affordability, and flexibility. Sensera's construction solutions address progress monitoring, site security, collaboration, visual as-built documentation, project management, and safety applications. In just over 4 years, Sensera has won the trust of over 1,000 general contractor customers across North America.
